April 29, 2020
NY Times: Top E.R. Doctor Who Treated Virus Patients Dies by Suicide
REBUTTAL BY
From the very beginning of this growing "crisis" that is the "coronavirus" ™ -- the "Editorial Board" of The Anti-New York Times suspected that something was "off" about the whole matter. There was the hype over a virus which was nowhere near, and is still not near, what any rational person would define as a "pandemic." There were images, purporting to be from China, of what were clearly crisis-actors wearing masks or lying dead on the street. There are the reported "death tolls" which are actually no worse than various strains of flu which strike every year -- or even that of regular colds.
Now, about six weeks into the "crisis," we begin to see the fingerprints of the usual suspects in the form of irregular economic warfare against Nationalist China and also, by consequence, the artificially inflated U.S. stock market. Naturally, the economic attacks parallel the increasingly politicized attacks now being launched against Chinese leader and Globalist enemy Xi Jinping and, of course, Donald Trump, for their "handling" of the "crisis."
HOLLYWOOD FILMING IN CHINATOWN? --- OR HONG KONG?
1. Smile for the cameras, boys. // 2. Evidently, the "dead" guy in all blue resurrected and then "died" again at another location. // 3. Then he resurrected again and died on his belly somewhere else.
St. Sugar noticed that the medical technician in the "iconic" dead man in the street photo is wearing the same style and color sneakers as someone holding a bed pan in an emergency room. This actor gets around!
An article appearing four weeks ago in the elitist Globalist magazine, "The Atlantic," was already hinting to the muckety-mucks who read such "high-brow" propaganda as to what was to come. Headline: Coronavirus Is Coming—And Trump Isn’t Ready. But the original mocking title of the article (since changed by The Atlantic yet still embedded in the webpage address -- here--) was (we kid you not): "Now Trump Needs the Deep State to Fight the Coronavirus" -- the remarkable premise being summarized in the sub-headline as follows:
"In order to combat the disease, the president will have to trust the kind of government experts he has disdained and dismissed."
But it is the opening paragraph of the piece authored by very deep Deep Stater Ronald Klain (cough cough) -- who served as Chief of Staff (handler) of both Vice Presidents Creepy Joe Biden and Al "Global Warming" Gore, and also as the "Ebola Czar" under Barry Obongo -- which really gives the game away:
"We all knew the moment would come. It could have been over Iran or North Korea, a hurricane or an earthquake. But it may be the new coronavirus out of China that tests whether President Donald Trump can govern in a crisis—and there is ample reason to be uneasily skeptical." (emphasis added)
Can you see what this is all about now, boys and girls?
1 & 2: Deep Stater Klain revealed (cryptically), in January, that the coronavirus (which was not even a "crisis" yet) would be used to damage Trump. // 2. Klain was very close to Obongo and Biden -- and years earlier, Al Gore. // 3. Chinese and American stock markets falling in an election year. Deep State will try to drag down China and blame Trump for "mishandling" the crisis.
Now, as for the virus itself, we cannot definitively determine whether (((they))) are exaggerating the potency of one of the various "bugs" which appear each year into a hyped-up bogeyman --- or if (((they))) actually created a new and nastier-than-usual strain in some laboratory. These devils are not only indeed capable of anything, but they are also in panic-mode over Trump's ongoing and accelerating purge & replace operation of Deep State traitors at the CIA, DOJ, FBI, DHS, NSC, State Department, Defense Department, Federal Judiciary etc. -- along with the expected "storm" promised by Q-Anon. Time should tell us more about the true origin and ultimate deadliness of the coronavirus ™. Our hopeful hunch is that coronamania -- just like every other previous scheme to take down Trump -- will fizzle out in a few weeks.
But for now, that question remains a difference without a distinction. What we do know, for certain, is that a Deep State black op scam is being run for geo-political purposes.
1. Top of Page image from The Drudge Report -- Anti-Trumpist and probable Mossad asset Matt Drudge, has been working overtime to exaggerate the scope of coronavirus. // 2. Evil demon-seed, ass-clown Senator Chuck Schumer (cough cough) has already begun attacking Trump's "response" to the "deadly" coronavirus. // 3. Trump and Xi -- targeted by Globalists.
Boobus Americanus 1: I read in today's New York Times that the coronavirus could damage the global economy.
Boobus Americanus 2: It's already crashing the stock market. That could hurt Trump in an election year -- an unfortunate coincidence for him should that be the case.*
St. Sugar: "Coincidence" my asss, Boobusss? It's a frickin' consspiracy!?
Editor: No doubt about it.
Dropping in the streets like flies. Little boy, please put your mask on!
Ha ha ha ha ha ha. Oh my Lord, this is so fake!
Sweden's Anna Wieslander, a real bitch-faced, Putin-hating / Trump-hating Globalist and Director for Northern Europe at the Atlantic Council, provides us, albeit inadvertently, with a bit of insight as to who or what this force that is undermining the EUSSR lately is:
“When Trump took office, we talked of Merkel as the leader of the West, but who would say that now?”
Well, Q Anon has said, repeatedly, that "The Awakening" would be global .
1. In 2013, the CIA rat alerted the world that Merkel's phone had been spied on by the NSA (Q Anon) --- Could this explain why The Frumpy Frau, and so many others, have turned so meek in opposing Trump? // 2. Ferkel (German for piglet) and AKK -- the Gruesome Twosome have been dethroned. // 3. Anna Wieslander of Sweden is worried that no one can lead Europe against Trump now.
The weakening of Her Nastiness Merkel and the unexpected fall of her Marxist "mini-me" provides an opening for what what Sulzberger's Slimes and the rest of the Fake News likes to refer to as Germany's "far right" TM -- specifically, the Alternative for Germany Party (AfD). From high atop our hilly perch in New Jersey, "The Editorial Board" of The Anti-New York Times -- working with limited knowledge of the domestic dynamics of German politics -- assesses the AfD as a mixed bag of "moderate" reformers who'd like the to take back some power and sovereignty from the EUSSR; and a harder faction which wants to follow Britain out the prison door of the EU -- a move which would certainly collapse the whole rotten structure once and for all. Any further insight on AfD from our German readers would be appreciated.
In any case, though AfD, in spite of the Slimes smears, isn't exactly, a resurrection of The Great One's NSDAP (too bad) -- for ultra-libtarded Germany, even a transition to the proverbial "center" would mark a vast improvement over what human filth such as Evil Angie and Monstrous Annie has inflicted upon their hated Germany over the course of Ferkel's 15 year reign of ruin. Baby steps, Deutschland, baby steps.
Boobus Americanus 1: Lots of happenings in today's New York Times -- the Kobe Bryant crash, the Bolton controversy, and Trump's Mid-East peace plan.
Boobus Americanus 2: Who do you think is gonna win the Super Bowl this Sunday?*
St Sugar: I hope it's either the Carolina Pantherss, the Detroit Lionss, the Jackssonville Jaguarss or the Cincinnati Bengalss!
Editor: Sorry Sugar, but none of your cat teams even reached the playoffs this year.
Castro's Exit Is Latest Blow to Diversity of 2020 Field
As Libya Descends Into Chaos, Foreign Powers Look for a Way Out
Sulzberger's Slimes -- long the lead vehicle of the Fake News commie convoy -- is notorious for cheer-leading the nation into this or that disaster and then, a few years later, whinging and whining about the very same sorry state of affairs which it had so enthusiastically advocated for in the first place.
A few examples:
The Piranha Press applauded Lyndon Baines Johnson's decision to escalate the Vietnam presence into a full scale war. Years later, (((they))) declared the war to be a failure, blamed it on the military, and demanded an end to their war.
The Piranha Press enthusiastically promoted Obongo's "Affordable Care Act" in 2009. Now, years later, (((they))) declare that the health care is even more unaffordable than before, blame it on the insurance companies, and demand still bolder new action, including total government takeover.
The same dynamic of promote - criticize - blameshift was observable with NAFTA, the Iraq War, the Afghanistan War, the Obongo "stimulus" recovery scam and now, in Libya. And no matter how many times (((they))) run this play, the dumb-as-dirt normies who worship the Manhattan Mendacity Factory can never put two and two together and figure out the Slimes' critical role in bringing about everyone one of these fiascos in the first place!
1. The Slimes went along with LBJ's "Tonken Gulf" false-flag hoax and subsequent escalation of the Vietnam War. Years later, they blamed the military for the distrous war. // 2. The Slimes went along with Colon Rectum Bowell's deceitful anti-Iraq presentation before the U.N.. Years later, they blamed Republicans for the disastrous war. // 3. The Slimes absolutely chamiponed "ObamaCare" while dutifully ignoring the warnings of many well-informed critics of the scheme. Years later, they blame insurance companies for skyrocketing prices.
british cop .. pan am 103 --- berlin nigh club ... hillary ... oabam ... qaddafi .. chaos
Buried deep within this article about the sad state of affairs in formerly stable Libya, is this little truth-gem which most of the Slimes' lazy headline reader won't even make it to, let alone catch the significance of. From the article:
"Libya has struggled to emerge from chaos since NATO forces ousted the dictator Col. Muammar el-Qaddafi nine years ago. The power vacuum made Libya a tempting target for ambitious foreign powers eyeing its vast oil reserves and long Mediterranean coastline. Its permeable desert borders have also made it a pressure point for the West, as both a haven for extremists and a jumping-off point for thousands of Europe-bound migrants." (Emphasis added)
The article doesn't follow through on that point -- so we will, with some Q & A.
Who is NATO?
Answer: In 2011, NATO, which wrecked Libya, could be defined as President Barry Obongo, Secretry of State Killary Clinton, and various European Junior partners.
Why was Qaddafi murdered?
Answer: Because the Globalist and the Zionists wanted him dead -- the former because Qaddafi's Libya did not have a Rothschild controlled Central Bank and wanted to lead Africa into gold-backed currency; and the latter because he publicly fingered the Israeli Mossad for killing John F. Kennedy.
What newspaper led the pack in praise of every action and utterance of Black Jesus and the sainted hag Killary?
Answer: The Jew York Slimes!
What newspaper, for about 25 years, led the pack in routinely vilifying and falsely accusing Qaddafi of various crimes and acts of terror?
Answer: The Jew York Slimes!
It is no exaggeration to say that without the protective cover of the Slimes and other Fake News, (((they))) would not have been able to kill Qaddafi and plunge once-stable Libya into the current state of chaos which the Slimes is now lamenting. It's quite a trick, ain't it? Dirty lying bastards.
.
1. Obongo cordially greet Qaddafi in 2009. All the while, he knew he was going to kill him. // 2. The brutal murder of Qaddafi by CIA-Mossad mercenaries was directed by Obongo & Killary -- and it plunged Libya into chaos. // 3. Killary, upon hearing news of Qaddafi's murder, cackles on CBS: "We came. We saw. He died!"
The tragedy of Libya -- a product of The Jew York Slimes.
The 25-year media Fake News smear of Qaddafi -- without which, he'd still be alive today -- includes some of the ugliest libels and slanders ever devised by "the usual suspects." In 1984, (((they))) falsely accused his henchman of gunning down a British police officerette, Yvonne Fletcher. In 1986, (((they))) false accused him of bombing a Berlin Night Club. In 1988, (((they))) falsely accused him of blowing up Pan Am Flight 103 over Lockerbie, Scotland.
The accumulated false changes stuck in the minds of the mob and left a permanent stink to Qaddafi's name. So when (((they))) finally murdered the rebellious nationalist leader in 2009, instead of moral outrage, there was, incredibly, among most normies, a sense of justice having finally been served! Lies led to murder and murder led to Libya in chaos today -- as Sulzberger's Slimes just keeps chugging along to the next big lie.
Uggh! This is so maddening.
