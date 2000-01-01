HOME UPDATE & ARCHIVES BOOKS BY MIKE KING DONATIONS THE BAD WAR ( WW2 Truth) CONTACT
RHC is the new brand and location for TomatoBubble.com and the ---
"History is indeed little more than the register of the crimes, follies and misfortunes of mankind."
- Edward Gibbon (1737-1794),
From: "The Decline and Fall of the Roman Empire"
* If you haven't already done so, be sure to sign up for our FREE Report & FREE Updates List at bottom of page.
*
Holohoax Magic Trick:
Western Work Camps vs Eastern "Extermination" Camps
by Mike King
Holohoax Magic Trick:
Western Work Camps vs Eastern "Extermination" Camps
by Mike King
For the past 20 years or so, it has been fun to watch how the ever-evolving field of "Holocaust Studies" adjusts to new discoveries which contradict the original story. For example, when it became apparent that there wasn't actually any documentation to support the Holohoax, the Holohoaxers abandoned their 50 year old mantra of "It was well documented by the Germans!" -- and seamlessly transitioned to: "The Germans destroyed the documents" mode.
Another addition to Holocaustianity is the distinction that is now made between "work camps" and "extermination camps." You see, as pathetic and self-abasing as modern day German guilt-trippers are, they still aren't going to say that a certain German-based camp, Dachau for example, had homicidal gas chambers when it didn't; or that "millions" died there when they didn't. The fact that the West -- in spite of its intellectual tyranny, was still much more open and free that the old Soviet bloc -- began to complicate things for the Holohoaxers. For that reason, all of internment camps which were located in the West came to be described as "work camps," whereas seven of those located in Poland and Ukraine have been classified as "extermination camps."
The chart below was copied from 'The Jewish Virtual Library " -- which pulled the information from the Simon Wiesenthal Center. Notice where the seven "annihilation camps" (in red) are said to have been located:
Auschwitz-Birkenau
Belzec
Bergen-Belsen
Buchenwald
Chelmno
Dachau
Dora-Mittelbau
Flossenburg
Gross-Rosen
Janowska
Kaiserwald
Majdanek
Mauthausen
Natzweiler-Struthof
Neuengamme
Oranienburg
Plaszow
Ravensbruck
Sachsenhausen
Sobibor
Stutthof
Terezin
Treblinka
Westerbork
Poland
Poland
Germany
Germany
Poland
Germany
Germany
Germany
Poland
Ukraine
Latvia
Poland
Austria
France
Germany
Germany
Poland
Germany
Germany
Poland
Poland
Czech Republic
Poland
The Netherlands
Annihilation / Forced Labor
Annihilation
Holding Center
Forced Labor
Annihilation
Forced Labor
Forced Labor
Forced Labor
Forced Labor
Annihilation /Forced LaborForced Labor
Annihilation
Holding Center
Forced Labor
Forced Labor
Forced Labor
Forced Labor
Forced Labor
Annihilation
Forced Labor
Holding Center/Transit
AnnihilationTransit
You see that? Six of the "annihilation camps" were based in Poland, one in Ukraine; but zero in either of the western states Germany, France or the Netherlands. That's a very weird "anomaly." Why the east-west divide between "work" and "extermination"?
It's elementary dear reader, elementary. If you know anything at all about World War II and the subsequent birth of "The Iron Curtain," you know that no western researchers, no aid workers, no religious groups, no Red Cross volunteers, no human rights activists, no investigative researchers and no do-gooders of any stripe ever got a chance to poke around in Joe Stalin's Communist post-war front yard of Poland or Ukraine. Therein lies the rub! Hence, the Holohoaxers, both then and now, can make any claim they want to in regard to what took place in the air-tight closed east.
In 1945, it was essential for the Holohoaxers to keep the "annihilation camps" mainly in Stalin's Poland & Ukraine. Seventy years later, it is essential the Holohoaxers to keep the "annihilation camps" completely in Poland & Ukraine. By now, the Stalinist tales of "gas chambers" and "millions dead" have become ossified. The modern-day Poles and Russians have no interest in rocking this leaky boat because they were not the ones falsely accused.
THINK ABOUT IT!
Belief in the purely eastern-front "extermination" Holohoax NECESSARILY requires blind faith in the press releases of Joe Stalin and his propaganda henchmen, as well as claims about the eastern camps which could never be verified.
"There is no need to peek behind our Iron Curtain, gentlemen. Just trust us. We would never issue false press releases to our western allies."
THE ORIGIN OF THE "GAS CHAMBERS" MYTH
The original claim of the gas chambers of Auschwitz was made in May of 1945 by Joseph Stalin's Jewish dominated "Extraordinary State Commission", AFTER Germany's unconditional surrender. AGAIN, with neither investigation nor confirmation, Stalin's 'gas chambers' claim was publicized in the Jewish owned New York Times; the most "prestigious" newspaper in the world.
NY Times, May 8, 1945, p.12, Column 5
OSWIECIM KILLINGS PLACED AT 4,000,000
**********************
Soviet Commission Reports Death Camp in Poland Was Founded by Himmler
**********************
By C. L. Sulzberger
By Wireless to The New York Times
(EXCERPT)
Moscow, May 7 - More than 4,000,000 persons were systematically slaughtered in a single German concentration camp - that at Oswiecim in Poland, near Cracow from 1939 - 1944. The Germans thus accomplished with scientific efficiency the greatest incidence of mass murder in recorded history.
This slaughter exceeds in barbaric intention and method not only the greatest brutalities of such infamous conquerers as Genghis Khan but also surpasses even Germany's own record in previous prize exhibitions at Maldenak, Dachau and Buchenwald.
Such is the miserable tale made public today - on the eve of the official end of the European War - by the Soviet Union's Extraordinary State Commission investigating the extermination center at Oswiecim.....these are the first statistical data of the camp's record.
According to the Soviet Commission, "more than 4,000,000 citizens of the Soviet Union, France, Belgium, the Netherlands, Czechoslovakia, Yugoslavia and other countries.....were exterminated at Oswiecim. The methods used were "shooting, famine, poisoning and monstrous tortures."
The report states that gas chambers, crematoria, surgical wards, laboratories and clinics were erected around Oswiecim to accomplish this mass production monstrosity.
.....Public baths were installed for group cyanide poisoning.
....The report states that in 1943 the frugal Germans decided to sell the unburned bones to the firm of Schterheim....in addition to the 113 tons of crushed bones, loads of women's hair were sold for industrial purposes.
.....human guinea pigs were kept alive for experimentation.
******END OF EXCERPT******
POLAND HAS SINCE OFFICIALLY ADJUSTED THE '4 MILLION DEAD' OF AUSCHWITZ DOWN TO 1 MILLION
Although Jewish / Israeli HoloHoax "scholars" now universally accept the 3 million reduction in Auschwitz deaths (and even the new figure of 1 million dead is still a BIG FAT LIE), the claim of "6 million" ™ dead magically persists!
BRILLIANT!
COMMENTS / FEEDBACK / INSULTS / KUDOS
COMMENTS / FEEDBACK / INSULTS / KUDOS
*
AUTO-MONTHLY DONOR / SUBSCRIBER OR 1-TIME OPTIONS
**************
By becoming an automatic monthly donor of $5 or more, you get all 23 of our pdf books and a permanent subscription to the almost-daily Anti-New York Times.
TWO SIMPLE STEPS
1. Click on image button below to quickly & securely sign up at SUBSCRIBESTAR. (Look for "Sign Up" in top right corner)
2. (Important!!!) After signing-up, E-mail us at: [email protected] with the word "Monthly" in the subject line.
*Allow a few hours to receive the pdf links.
*
For 1-Time Donation Options
(also with PDF rewards)
For 1-Time Donation Options
(also with PDF rewards)
To send a check / MO or cash by mail:
Payable to:
PASCAL PUBLICATIONS, P.O. BOX 804, SADDLE BROOK, NJ 07663
FREE REPORT & FREE UPDATES
"How to Respond to an Anti-Conspiracy Theorist"
Never again be at a loss for words when some ignoramus tells you: "Aw that's just a Conspiracy Theory." .
No self respecting 'conspiracy theorist' should be without this essential BLOCKBUSTER REPORT!
SIGN UP now and receive a link to the FREE report plus periodic FREE summaries of Historical & Current Events.
Be sure to CHECK YOUR JUNK / SPAM BOX in case report doesn't go through.
"How to Respond to an Anti-Conspiracy Theorist"
Never again be at a loss for words when some ignoramus tells you: "Aw that's just a Conspiracy Theory." .
No self respecting 'conspiracy theorist' should be without this essential BLOCKBUSTER REPORT!
SIGN UP now and receive a link to the FREE report plus periodic FREE summaries of Historical & Current Events.
Be sure to CHECK YOUR JUNK / SPAM BOX in case report doesn't go through.