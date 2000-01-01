*Not affiliated with nor to be confused with "The History Channel"

CHURCHILL'S TOP SECRET!
Why Did Hitler Invade Norway & Denmark?
by Mike King
For this presentation, we'll just present the hard data from the pen of Winston Churchill himself, along with some images from the day. Other than some basic commentary and caption descriptions, we will step out of the way and allow readers to connect the dots of "original source history" (real history) for themselves.
JANUARY, 1940
Though war upon Germany (ostensibly to defend imperialistic Poland) had been declared by Britain and France in September, 1939; there had been minimal action among the warring parties on the western front. The text of a top-secret document, written by then-Lord of the Admiralty Winston Churchill, detailed a plan for first entangling Germany in the Scandinavian theater, thus drawing Sweden and Norway to Britain's side.
The document is reproduced below.
********************
THIS DOCUMENT IS THE PROPERTY OF HIS BRITANNIC MAJESTY'S GOVERNMENT
Printed for the War Cabinet. January 1940.
SECRET. ^/ Copy No.
W.P. (40) 3.
TO BE KEPT UNDER LOCK AND KEY.
It is requested that special care may be taken to ensure the secrecy of this document.
WAR CABINET.
SWEDISH IRON ORE.
Comments by First Lord of the Admiralty on Chiefs of Staff Report,
WITH many of the larger arguments of the Chiefs of Staff's report (W.P: (39) 179) 1 am in full accord. But I fear that its effect will lead to a purely negative conclusion, and that nothing- will be done.
2. The self-contained minor operation of slopping the ore from Narvik and at Oxelosund must not be tried because it would jeopardise the larger plan.
The larger plan must not be attempted unless Sweden and Norway co-operate. Not merely must they not resist militarily, or adopt a purely passive attitude, but they must actively co-operate (paragraphs 15 and 1<>).
3. Rut is there any prospect of Sweden and Norway actively co-operating with us of their own free will to bring about a series of operations which, as is well set out in the paper, will —
(a) Ruin the trade of their iron held and the shipping which carries it.
(6) Involve them in war with Germany.
(c) Expose the whole southern part of both countries to German invasion
and occupation.
Left to themselves they will certainly refuse, and, if pressed diplomatically, they will protest loudly to the world. Thus the minor operation is knocked out for the sake of the bigger, and the bigger is only declared practicable upon renditions which will not occur.
4. The only way in which the desired train of events can, perhaps, be set in motion is by the practical step of stopping the Narvik ore. This causes little injury to Norway and Sweden and is the minimum violation of their neutrality. It is not comparable to an act of invasion of their soil. Nevertheless, as this paper shows, it may bring about a violent German reaction. If this reaction takes the form of the invasion of southern Norway and southern Sweden, then alone will the offence be given to those countries, which will make them take up arms in self- defence, and this will be the moment when they will look to us for aid and be willing to open to us the passage to the northern orefields. Thus the minor operation, far from jeopardising the major, is, in fact, the only way by which the major is likely to become possible.
In short, the object of the minor operation is to provoke a German reaction which will secure us the Norwegian and Swedish co-operation deemed essential.
[20560]
5. The only sequence of events which seems to offer any prospect of successful action is the following : —
(z). — Offer general assurances of support to Norway and Sweden against both Germany and Russia.
(z-3). — Inform them of our intention to interrupt the Narvik ore.
(z-41. — Let the flotillas act on the Norwegian coast.
(Any time before z-30). — Take all possible measures at Oxelosund.
Meanwhile, at once make preparation secretly for the winter force to occupy the ironfield. Await German reaction on the south coasts of Norway and Sweden. Should this take the form of invasion and the Swedes and Norwegians be forced on to our side, then offer the fullest support in our power.
w. s. c.
December 31, 1939.
Today, the British Mad Dog's top secret plan for bringing the war to neutral Scandinavia is open for all to see. (here)
APRIL, 1940
As planned, Churchill's Scandinavian scheme draws Germany into invading (to protect its iron ore shipments and preserve the neutrality of the Scandinavian countries). But notice the anti-German spin from the Fake News of the day -- which makes no mention of Churchill's plot, nor of the German Foreign Ministry's immediate and logical explanation for its justified actions. Because Germany was able to convince Norway and Denmark of their peaceful intentions, resistance quickly faded away and Scandinavia remained peaceful, until the allies dislodged the Germans in 1944-45.
Exactly as Churchill's secret document had previously stated, Germany would be blamed for "invading." It's amazing how they got away with distorting reality -- and still are!
.
1. OPROP! was a German leaflet dropped over Denmark during the invasion of April 9,1940. The text, written in Danish mixed with Norwegian, justified the German action as a necessary protection of Scandinavian neutrality against British aggression, denounced Winston Churchill (who would soon become Prime Minister) as a warmonger, and asked the Danish people not to resist the German presence while an agreement with the Danish government was being negotiated. 2 & 3. Vidkun Quisling was a Norwegian political leader who worked to keep Norway out of the war. To that end, he confirmed for the Germans the truth about Churchill's plans to bring the war to Scandinavia, and urged his countrymen to accept German protection of its neutrality. Quisling's name is now an English language word -- "quisling" -- defined in the dictionary as: "a traitor who collaborates with an enemy force occupying their country." This is a totally unfair and gross misrepresentation of Quisling's patriotic actions.
A Must Read! In paperback or pdf --(Free Excerpt here)
