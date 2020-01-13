Why Are There Two Chinas?

During World War II, China's American-allied Nationalist government (led by Chiang Kai Shek) and China's Stalin-allied Communist rebels (led by Mao Tse Tung) put aside their differences (at least partially) and focused on fighting the Japanese. Unbeknown to Chiang, Franklin Demono Rosenfeld and the gang of Communist moles who accompanied him to the historic Yalta Conference in February of 1945 were already planning to betray him and hand disputed Manchurian (Northern Chinese) ports -- which Chiang thought China would get from Japan -- over to Joe Stalin's jurisdiction upon completion of the war. The "price" that Stalin had to pay to get his foot in Manchuria was to break his non-aggression treaty with Japan, and join the war in Asia no later than 90 days after the end of the war in Europe which was rapidly coming to an end. The deal also stipulated that the US would supply hundreds of boatloads of additional arms to help the Soviet effort in Asia.





True to his word, (heavy on the sarcasm there) Stalin joined the war exactly 90 days after Victory in Europe Day, on August 9, 1945 -- the same day as the 2nd atomic bomb was dropped on Japan, an already defeated nation that has been trying to negotiate a surrender. "Thanks Joe! We couldn't have done it without ya!" (extra heavy on the sarcasm there.) Faced with the dreadful prospect of firebombs and atomic bombs raining down upon their defenseless cities and a Soviet declaration of war, Japan had no choice but to surrender unconditionally. Soon afterwards, the Soviets opened up their strategic Manchurian ports and supplied free American-made arms to Mao's boys. Captured Japanese munitions depots were also turned over to the Reds.



