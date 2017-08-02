Who is Ghislaine Maxwell?

As for Q Anon’s take on these recent events – the Trump-connected Internet operative is telling us -- in no uncertain terms – that the Berman firing and the Maxwell arrest should be taken as indications that ”it’s happening.” As expected, due to the disproportionate number of Jewish Globalists and Zionists being openly called out by Q’Anon’s posts (Soros, Epstein, Weinstein, Rothschild, Wexner, Maxwell, Schiff, Nadler, Weiner et al), the highly defamatory Anti-Defamation League is really ratcheting up its attacks on both Trump and the Q Anon “conspiracy theory ™.” (here)





A parting thought for some of you die-hard “Trump-is-a-Zionist-Puppet” folks who continue to cite some of Trump’s cosmetically necessary displays of Jewish love (moving of U.S. embassy to Jerusalem, the “giveaway” of the already-long-stolen Golan Heights) as evidence of his “disloyalty.” Trump has now destroyed two of Israel's most powerful weapons:





1. The international ISIS proxy army -- (by cutting off CIA funding of Syrian "rebels" as Putin bombed them -- here)

2. The Epstein-Maxwell child-sex blackmail operation





Trump saved Bashar al Assad and left Russia and Iran the protectors of the Middle East. He has not attended an AIPAC convention since Election Year 2016 and has quietly dumped an embattled Bibi Satanyahoo (here) -- all while blowing air-kisses at "the Jewish people." Genius! And that is why, both the Globalist and Zionist factions of the International PRC (Predatory Ruling Class) are attacking Trump with everything they’ve got – including the current Stupid-19 scamdemic and Black Lives Matter operations.





Q Anon is forecasting a “hot summer,” a “mass public awakening” and public unification centered around revelations of the abuse of children. Promising words – backed up by some promising recent events. That all being said, we won’t be popping any champagne bottles of celebration unless and until 9/11 is exposed during Trump’s second term. Once that constipation-causing myth gets moved out the way, all other backlogged truths will flood down upon humanity.





Stay tuned.