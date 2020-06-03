What is "Fascism?"

POLITICS





Because Fascism is a natural reaction to degenerate and/or tyrannical Leftists holding power or seeking power, some degree of force usually accompanies its rise to power. This is only logical because, after all, the "bad guys" (usually Marxists allied with degenerate and stupid "Social Democrats") would never yield power back to the people voluntarily. And only a deluded egghead academic or dumb-as-dirt normie would actually believe that uninformed and splintered mob-voting could ever clean up a Red mess at the ballot box.





The three big names of the 20th Century most associated with Fascism -- Benito Mussolini of Italy (ruled 1922-1944) Adolf Hitler of Germany (ruled 1933-1945), and Francisco Franco of Spain (ruled 1939-1975) -- all dauntlessly stared the demonic Marxist beast in the eye and subdued it by utilizing brute "anti-democratic" force -- just as it was about to swallow their respective nations. It was the only way. Like the National Rifle Association likes to say: “The only way to stop a bad guy with a gun is a good guy with a gun.”





After the honorable men of benevolent Fascism crush the dishonorable men of malevolent Marxism -- the new regime must remain in power and never allow "the bad guys" to use "democracy" (manipulated mob voting) to regain a foothold within the state ever again. Fascism is therefore an authoritarian form of government -- but with the power being used for the good. The Fascist political apparatus is thus stacked with loyal party members screened on the basis of ability and character. Low life, wheeler-dealer, bullshit-artists in service to the New World Order need not apply! But because party membership is open to all men of good character (sorry ladies, this is the man's realm) -- the party itself is truly democratic.





Though no system can ever be totally purged of ambitious scoundrels and well-meaning incompetents, the men selected by the party leaders and/or membership to fill the positions of the Fascist state are generally of far superior moral and intellectual quality that your typical vote-chasing, kickback pocketing, virtue-signalling charlatan in a "democracy." And if a Fascist official does turn out to be shady and corrupt, someone up the line will eventually fire and replace him -- instead of protecting him. The political ideal of party Fascism is to populate the government with what Hitler referred to as "a holy order of political leaders" -- something which the corrupted western democracies can never achieve through mob manipulation and bloc voting.