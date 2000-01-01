The Trump quotes that have got Sulzberger’s Slimes giddy are contained in this article (and have been replayed widely all over the Fake News – From the article:





“I want every American to be prepared for the hard days that lie ahead. We’re going to go through a very tough two weeks.”





Afterward, he added:







“We’re going to start seeing some real light at the end of the tunnel. But this is going to be a very painful — very, very painful — two weeks.”





*** Quote not included in the article *** "When you look ... and see the kind of death that's been caused by this invisible enemy. ... This is going to be a rough two week period. --- We're going to see things get better, and it's going to be like a burst of light."







Hmmm. Trump is sounding every bit as alarmist as Bill Gates now -- only with a rosy optimistic ending. Let’s analyze.





Trump: We’re going to go through a very tough two weeks. // very, very painful two weeks // rough two weeks.



Analysis: Could that be alluding to imminent mass arrests and Q Anon’s promise of a glorious “Patriots Day” (April 19th)? It would certainly fit.





Trump: We’re going to start seeing some real light at the end of the tunnel // burst of light.



Analysis: One of Q Anon’s oft-repeated slogans is “Dark-to-Light.” Q has posted this phrase so often that some of the enterprising Q Marketeers sell “swag” items emblazoned with this phrase which refers to “The Great Awakening” of a public that is to be led out of darkness and into light.





Trump: “This is going to be a very painful — very, very painful — two weeks.”

Analysis: “Pain” is another of Q’s signature slogans – which the meme-makers and marketeers have also seized upon. The term refers to the “pain” that is to be unleashed upon the Deep Staters and Satanists.





To recap the ominous de-coded parallels: