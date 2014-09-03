 Trump vs The Ivy League

And that, boys and girls -- and with all due respect to our small handful of righteous Jewish fans -- is why “higher education” -- as well as middle and lower "education" -- as well as Hollywierd, the news-media, book publishing, psychiatry, medicine, politics, law, banking etc. has all turned into Marxist / Globalist shit.





Trump’s attack on “left wing” education cartel has really smoked these red rats into rabidity mode. Soon after Trump's tweets, the Libtard Twittersphere lit up with shrieks about “dictatorship,” “censorship,” “academic freedom,” and, of course, “McCarthyism.” When it comes to critique, the hallowed eggheads of “education” are not to be touched.





Speaking of St. Joseph McCarthy and the Left’s familiar whine about “academic freedom ™,” in his 1952 book, “McCarthyism: The Fight for America,” he wrote something really prophetic and fitting for the current situation:

"The education system of this country can only be scrubbed and flushed and swept clean if the mothers and fathers, and the sons and daughters of this nation individually decide to do this job. This can be your greatest contribution to America. This is a job which you must do if America and Western Civilization are to live.





I warn you, however, that the task will not be a pleasant one. When you detect and start to expose a teacher with a Communist mind, you will be damned and smeared. You will be accused of endangering academic freedom. Remember, to those Communist-minded teachers, academic freedom means THEIR right to force YOU to hire THEM to teach YOUR children a philosophy in which you do not believe.





To Communist-minded teachers, academic freedom means their right to deny you the freedom to hire loyal Americans to teach your children. We cannot win the fight against Communism if Communist-minded professors are teaching your children. We cannot lose the fight against Communism if loyal Americans are teaching your children.”





Tell it, Senator. Tell it!





McCarthy was right when he summed up the long-term danger that “education” posed to America back then; just as Trump is right about the problem today – only it is much worse today.