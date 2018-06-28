Trump Praises Q-Anon!





Somebody pinch me, because this still seems like a dream. Think about it --- a movement centered around a high-level anonymous Internet poster -- who tells a shocking tale that is, in essence, the same story told in the 1905 Protocols of the Learned Elders of Zion and Hitler's 1925 Mein Kampf -- has, over the course of almost three years now -- swollen its ranks to millions of people (so many of them being former normies!) and induced the Globalist Mafia into a panic -- has now been given a public blessing by the President of the United States!







Your relentless reporter / activist here has been at this demoralizing game for 30 years -- -- a journey which began by reading "The Shadows of Power" by James Perloff, in 1990. Got excited about David Duke in 1992, but (((they))) crushed the "former Ku Klux Klan member" ™ easily. After Duke, it was Pat Buchanan's turn to charge into the teeth of the Globalist Gatling Guns of '92 and '96. And then there was Ross Perot. And lastly, in 2008 and 2012, it was Ron Paul -- and always the same sad result.





It was only out of principle that I even kept going -- like a doomed football team trailing by 20 points with only a minute left to play, but pridefully hitting away at the opponents until the last whistle. So severe was the level of discouragement that Planet Rothschild, first published in 2014, concluded with a line which was intended to comfort, but which your favorite real historian here since regrets having written. Some of "youse guys" will recognize this -- and a few of you even took me to task for expressing such "black pill" pessimism a few years ago:





The final paragraphs of Planet Rothschild, (Volume 2), page 302





"As the collective memory of past days fades away, the docile mixed-race people of the One World may actually find happiness in their benevolent slavery. They will learn to love their elite masters for the peace and "security" they have been given. This is the world to come. There appears to be no stopping it at this point. The people, by design, are too ‘dumbed-down’, too decadent, too depressed and too lazy to reclaim their liberty. Unless there is some miraculous reawakening of humanity at the 11th hour, the sheeple will have what they deserve. All we can do now is take care of ourselves, and our loved ones, and prepare to make it through the coming crisis. Welcome to: THE NEW WORLD ORDER."





Forgive the frustration, but understand it. For so long, all I can remember is getting my ass kicked up and down the field by Team NWO --- and along the way, losing friends and family (and even an opportunity for a job promotion!) due to my "paranoid" and "extremest" views (and that was even before I discovered The Great One!). Oh the humble pie these stubborn normies will have to eat -- after I smash it in their faces -- when "The Storm" comes! That said, we still caution against the opposite extreme of the sentiment expressed at the close of Planet Rothschild -- namely, excess optimism. There is still a fight on our hands -- only this time, we have an actual chance at winning.

