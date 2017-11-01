



ANALYSIS / DE-CODE





We are entering a very dangerous advanced phase of “The Storm.” The White House staff gathered outside to bid farewell to President Trump – whose actual protected location during his absence may never be known to us – “This may be the last time you see me for a while.”





The green curtains drawn closed in every room of the White House represent the theatrical “green screens” which film makers use to create fake backgrounds (here) and that Trump’s stagehands will use to fake the surroundings of his coming appearances, as was probably the case with the speech in Ohio, and definitely the case with the "press conference" at "Bedminster.” They might also represent a "green light" to proceed with the advanced stage of the operation.





The 17 washing machines positioned directly behind Trump in Ohio represent the money laundering and/or the other “dirty laundry” Deep State deeds that Q Anon / Trump will be exposing. The "whirlpool" also represents going down the drain, as in DRAINING THE SWAMP. The phrase “Tick Tock” has been used by Q Anon and Trump media mouthpiece Sean Hannity to mean the ticking down of a clock toward big events. The “45 days” represent the 45th President of the United States, Donald Trump.





ObamaGate, UkraineGate, The Epstein scandal, the Clinton Foundation, the crooked Uranium One Deal, the crooked Iran Deal, the crooked Obama Book Deals, the human trafficking, the money laundering, the bribes, the “foreign aid” kickbacks, the murders etc, etc, etc. --- all the stuff that Q Anon has clued us into is, we suspect and we hope, ready to be exposed. Trump, Barr, Durham, Rudy et al. have pulled the pin on the hand grenade and tossed it at the Globalist Crime Syndicate and its henchman. Stupid-19 will not get rid of Trump; nor will Black Lives Matter; and nor will that bumbling, stumbling, doddering old fool, Creepy Pedo Joe Biden -- especially now that it has become clear that Trump will never allow "Vote-by-Mail" to happen.





Only one other option remains. (((They))) must kill Trump. Perhaps that strange August 5th incident incident at Trump's Mar-a-Lago club in Florida - in which three teenagers carrying a loaded semi-automatic rifle were arrested on Trump's property (here) -- was "the signal" -- the "Sicilian Message" -- that the time has come to kill him?





Trump's utterance at Bedminister, “All of my killers are here” may be another clue that Trump’s “rich enemies” have finally had enough and, in panicked desperation, have to kill him now before he can be re-elected. Like Q Anon once said in his clever and little-understood “future will prove past” way of speaking:





November 1, 2017

(excerpts from Q posts 34 & 35)





"On POTUS’ (President of the United States) order, a state of temporary military control will be actioned and special ops carried out. …. Rest assured, the safety and well-being of every man, woman, and child of this country is being exhausted in full. However, the atmosphere within the country will unfortunately be divided as so many have fallen for the corrupt and evil narrative that has long been broadcast. We will be initiating the Emergency Broadcast System (EMS) during this time in an effort to provide a direct message (avoiding the fake news) to all citizens .....







POTUS will be well insulated/protected on AF1 and abroad (specific locations classified) while these operations are conducted due to the nature of the entrenchment. It is time to take back our country and make America great again.”

*





Trump left Washington and appears to be in hiding for a reason. And the scenario explained above -- linked back to some of Q's very early clues, explains this mystery plausibly – albeit not definitively. Let’s wait and see how this leave of absence plays out. But one thing is for certain --- Something suspicious and with explosive implications seems to be afoot.







Stay tuned.