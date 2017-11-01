HOME UPDATE & ARCHIVES BOOKS BY MIKE KING DONATIONS THE BAD WAR ( WW2 Truth) CONTACT
RHC is the new brand and location for TomatoBubble.com and the ---
"History is indeed little more than the register of the crimes, follies and misfortunes of mankind."
- Edward Gibbon (1737-1794),
From: "The Decline and Fall of the Roman Empire"
* If you haven't already done so, be sure to sign up for our FREE Report & FREE Updates List at bottom of page.
*
Trump Gone into Hiding?
by Mike King
Trump Gone into Hiding?
by Mike King
An "Almost-Daily" Daily Web Page Summary of the Dirty Lies, Glaring Omissions,
Half Truths & Globalist Bias of The NY Times
FREE SAMPLE /Aug. 9, 2020
Subscribe to the Anti-NY Times and Stay on Top of World Events
An "Almost-Daily" Daily Web Page Summary of the Dirty Lies, Glaring Omissions,
Half Truths & Globalist Bias of The NY Times
FREE SAMPLE /Aug. 9, 2020
Subscribe to the Anti-NY Times and Stay on Top of World Events
NY Times: Away From Gridlock in Washington, Trump Puts on a Show for His Club
NY Times: Away From Gridlock in Washington, Trump Puts on a Show for His Club
REBUTTAL BY
Something very, very strange is happening. This past Thursday, August 6, Donald Trump left the White House to travel to a Whirlpool washing-machine factory in Ohio. As he left the White House, the entire WH staff gathered outside to see him off. This spectacle was unprecedented and very strange. Adding to the weirdness, all of the White House curtains were green and drawn closed.
The strange-looking video of Trump delivering his speech in Ohio shows him standing in front of 17 (representing the letter "Q"!) washing machine boxes. (here) During the long speech, Trump dropped this cryptic message portending of imminent danger to himself:
“I have a lot of enemies out there. This may be the last time you see me for a while – a lot of very, very rich enemies. They are not happy with what I'm doing. But I figure we have one chance to do it and no other president is going to do what I do.”
Later that evening:
Headline Fox News: Trump Signs Executive Order Regarding “TikTok”
President Trump issued an executive order Thursday night that would see the social media platform TikTok banned within 45 days .. if not sold by the Chinese-owned parent companies.”
Hmmm. Strange, right? But things get even stranger.
Trump leaves the White House -- with the WH staff brought out to watch him leave, and ALL curtains in green.
1. With 17 Whirlpool washing machine boxes stacked behind him: "This may be the last time you see me for a while." // 2. Tik Tok, 45 days, or else.
17 = Q
17 = Q
Trump then traveled (supposedly) to his country club in Bedminster, New Jersey and held an unexpected press conference with nothing of substance to actually say. During the hour-long event, the only person visible on screen was Trump. The "reporters" are not shown as they ask questions, and nor is the wildly pro-Trump audience. The whole affair really seemed like a stage-managed fake with sitcom-style sound effects, boos and laugh tracks but no people (other than alleged stage managers at the beginning).
At one point, Trump, pointing to alleged but unseen reporters in the room, says: “Wow. All of my killers are here.” The video of the bizarre event is linked below. Here’s how one exchange went:
Unseen Reporter: Mr. President, you just said that the pandemic is disappearing, but we lost 6,000 Americans this week. And just in this room, you have dozens of people not following the guidelines in New Jersey which say you should …
Audience Sound: Booooo! Boooo!
Trump: You’re wrong on that. It’s a political activity --- they have exceptions -- and it’s also a peaceful protest. (unseen audience cheers) … You have an exclusion in the law for political activity or peaceful protest --- I’d call it peaceful protest because they heard you were coming up and they know the news is fake. …
(unseen audience cheers)
The controlled images and sound from the press conference in New Jersey smell of green room fakery and sitcom-style soundtracks.
ANALYSIS / DE-CODE
We are entering a very dangerous advanced phase of “The Storm.” The White House staff gathered outside to bid farewell to President Trump – whose actual protected location during his absence may never be known to us – “This may be the last time you see me for a while.”
The green curtains drawn closed in every room of the White House represent the theatrical “green screens” which film makers use to create fake backgrounds (here) and that Trump’s stagehands will use to fake the surroundings of his coming appearances, as was probably the case with the speech in Ohio, and definitely the case with the "press conference" at "Bedminster.” They might also represent a "green light" to proceed with the advanced stage of the operation.
The 17 washing machines positioned directly behind Trump in Ohio represent the money laundering and/or the other “dirty laundry” Deep State deeds that Q Anon / Trump will be exposing. The "whirlpool" also represents going down the drain, as in DRAINING THE SWAMP. The phrase “Tick Tock” has been used by Q Anon and Trump media mouthpiece Sean Hannity to mean the ticking down of a clock toward big events. The “45 days” represent the 45th President of the United States, Donald Trump.
ObamaGate, UkraineGate, The Epstein scandal, the Clinton Foundation, the crooked Uranium One Deal, the crooked Iran Deal, the crooked Obama Book Deals, the human trafficking, the money laundering, the bribes, the “foreign aid” kickbacks, the murders etc, etc, etc. --- all the stuff that Q Anon has clued us into is, we suspect and we hope, ready to be exposed. Trump, Barr, Durham, Rudy et al. have pulled the pin on the hand grenade and tossed it at the Globalist Crime Syndicate and its henchman. Stupid-19 will not get rid of Trump; nor will Black Lives Matter; and nor will that bumbling, stumbling, doddering old fool, Creepy Pedo Joe Biden -- especially now that it has become clear that Trump will never allow "Vote-by-Mail" to happen.
Only one other option remains. (((They))) must kill Trump. Perhaps that strange August 5th incident incident at Trump's Mar-a-Lago club in Florida - in which three teenagers carrying a loaded semi-automatic rifle were arrested on Trump's property (here) -- was "the signal" -- the "Sicilian Message" -- that the time has come to kill him?
Trump's utterance at Bedminister, “All of my killers are here” may be another clue that Trump’s “rich enemies” have finally had enough and, in panicked desperation, have to kill him now before he can be re-elected. Like Q Anon once said in his clever and little-understood “future will prove past” way of speaking:
November 1, 2017
(excerpts from Q posts 34 & 35)
"On POTUS’ (President of the United States) order, a state of temporary military control will be actioned and special ops carried out. …. Rest assured, the safety and well-being of every man, woman, and child of this country is being exhausted in full. However, the atmosphere within the country will unfortunately be divided as so many have fallen for the corrupt and evil narrative that has long been broadcast. We will be initiating the Emergency Broadcast System (EMS) during this time in an effort to provide a direct message (avoiding the fake news) to all citizens .....
POTUS will be well insulated/protected on AF1 and abroad (specific locations classified) while these operations are conducted due to the nature of the entrenchment. It is time to take back our country and make America great again.”
*
Trump left Washington and appears to be in hiding for a reason. And the scenario explained above -- linked back to some of Q's very early clues, explains this mystery plausibly – albeit not definitively. Let’s wait and see how this leave of absence plays out. But one thing is for certain --- Something suspicious and with explosive implications seems to be afoot.
Stay tuned.
"Whirlpool" -- get it?
1. Attempted assassination of Trump's favorite president, Andrew Jackson -- 1835 // 2. Assassination of John F. Kennedy, also a favorite of Trump's -- 1963 // 3. The theatrical assassination of Trump. -- The threat is real.
The usual suspects --- Jacob de Rothschild, George Soros
Boobus Americanus 1: I read in the New York Times today that Trump will be spending some time at his private Golf Club in Bedmintser, New Jersey.
Boobus Americanus 2: Well, I suppose every president needs to get away from the constant stress of the White House from time to time.
*
St. Sugar: Boobuss -- If you only knew!
Editor: I hate to jump to hasty conclusions -- but this is very weird stuff happening.
COMMENTS / FEEDBACK / INSULTS / KUDOS
COMMENTS / FEEDBACK / INSULTS / KUDOS
*
AUTO-MONTHLY DONOR / SUBSCRIBER OR 1-TIME OPTIONS
**************
By becoming an automatic monthly donor of $5 or more, you get all 23 of our pdf books and a permanent subscription to the almost-daily Anti-New York Times.
TWO SIMPLE STEPS
1. Click on image button below to quickly & securely sign up at SUBSCRIBESTAR. (Look for "Sign Up" in top right corner)
2. (Important!!!) After signing-up, E-mail us at: [email protected] with the word "Monthly" in the subject line.
*Allow a few hours to receive the pdf links.
*
For 1-Time Donation Options
(also with PDF rewards)
For 1-Time Donation Options
(also with PDF rewards)
To send a check / MO or cash by mail:
Payable to:
PASCAL PUBLICATIONS, P.O. BOX 804, SADDLE BROOK, NJ 07663
FREE REPORT & FREE UPDATES
"How to Respond to an Anti-Conspiracy Theorist"
Never again be at a loss for words when some ignoramus tells you: "Aw that's just a Conspiracy Theory." .
No self respecting 'conspiracy theorist' should be without this essential BLOCKBUSTER REPORT!
SIGN UP now and receive a link to the FREE report plus periodic FREE summaries of Historical & Current Events.
Be sure to CHECK YOUR JUNK / SPAM BOX in case report doesn't go through.
"How to Respond to an Anti-Conspiracy Theorist"
Never again be at a loss for words when some ignoramus tells you: "Aw that's just a Conspiracy Theory." .
No self respecting 'conspiracy theorist' should be without this essential BLOCKBUSTER REPORT!
SIGN UP now and receive a link to the FREE report plus periodic FREE summaries of Historical & Current Events.
Be sure to CHECK YOUR JUNK / SPAM BOX in case report doesn't go through.