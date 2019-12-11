HOME UPDATE & ARCHIVES BOOKS BY MIKE KING DONATIONS THE BAD WAR ( WW2 Truth) CONTACT
RHC is the new brand and location for TomatoBubble.com and the ---
"History is indeed little more than the register of the crimes, follies and misfortunes of mankind."
- Edward Gibbon (1737-1794),
From: "The Decline and Fall of the Roman Empire"
* If you haven't already done so, be sure to sign up for our FREE Report & FREE Updates List at bottom of page.
*
Donald Trump Out-Jews the Jews
By Mike King
Donald Trump Out-Jews the Jews
By Mike King
Stories -- mythical or otherwise -- of Jewish influence over heads-of-state are as old as the tale of Joseph advising the Pharaoh of Egypt (Book of Genesis) – or Esther & Mordecai inducing the King of Persia to allow the Jews to genocide the “anti-Semites” of the day (Book of Esther). Throughout the latter centuries of the Roman Empire (western portion) -- down through the time of Medieval Europe -- and then on to two centuries of Rothschild rule over Europe leading up to the modern day -- in one way or another, (((they))) have always managed to exert disproportionate and dangerous influence upon the King / the Prime Minister / the President.
It is therefore not surprising that many “Jew-wise” observers would come to believe – and still do believe – that Trump is just another Jewish puppet on a string. Indeed, as far as we can tell, we here at Real History Channel (fka TomatoBubble) were the first to coin the derogatory term “Trumpstein” -- back in early 2017 -- to describe what we then believed to be just another neo-con "goy" in the employ of that greasy gang of warmongers led by Super Billionaire Sheldon Adelson & Israhell’s Prime Minister Bibi Satanyahoo.
Some skeptical holdouts in our community of “conspiracy theorists” still believe that Donald Trump is a Jewish puppet. We no longer do -- which is why we have long since dropped the “Trumpstein” moniker in place of the respectable, “President Trump.” Relax, boys and girls. In spite of superficial appearances and all the “I love Israel” puke, Trump is not taking orders from (((them))).
1. The Book of Esther is about Jewish palace intrigue. // 2. Trump with the Adelsons. Who's playing who? // 3. Trump and Bibi. Who's the real boss?
To better understand what is really going on between Trump and the mighty Jews, it is absolutely essential to first understand that the chosenites -- in spite of the legendary and intimidating unified-fist cohesiveness which they can present when threatened – are actually not geo-politically monolithic. The leaders of their overlapping factions can generally be broken down into three groups.
Group 1: Globalist / Marxist Subversives
This category represents the largest and strongest faction. Regular readers of the RHC don’t even need to be told what manner of evil this Bolshevik bunch stand for. They are atheistic, anti-White, anti-gun, pro-open borders, pro-world government and pro-pedo sex. This is the New World Order gang – and it is led by -- just to name a few -- the likes of The Rothschilds, George Soros, The Sulzbergers (NY Times), Mort Zuckerman (NY Daily News), Shari Redstone (Viacom / CBS), hundreds of university presidents and deans, several dozen Demonrat U.S. Congressmen & Senators plus more Fake News & Hollywood moguls and operatives than you can shake a Hammer & Sickle at.
The primary loyalty of Jewish Globalists is not to "the state of Israel," but rather, to the World Government / United Nations system. For this reason, many of them (Soros especially) actually see the ultra-nationalist expansionists of Israel as a problem – like an uncontrollable child. They don't hate their Jewish brethren in Israel. They just want to control them -- through efforts like the BDS (Boycott, Divest & Sanction) movement -- like they do other countries. As is obvious to all by now, this particular branch of political Jewry HATES Donald Trump and the feeling is mutual.
Group 2: Expansionist Zionists / Neo Cons
This is the Gulf War crowd – Bill Kristol, Paul Wolfowitz, Richard Perle, Bibi Satanyahoo, Likud Party, Sheldon Adelson et al. This Jewish faction, though not as powerful as the Globalists -- has, historically, wielded enormous clout in its own right. For example, when the NWO Jews of 1933 tried to boycott Hitler's Germany into oblivion, it was the Zionist Jews who got the boycott lifted in exchange for a German-Jew agreement to allow Jewish emigration to British-occupied Palestine.
The Zio-Crazies want to see a ‘Greater Israel” come into being by using the United States to destroy any Middle Eastern state which has territory coveted for Israel expansion (between the Euphrates River of Iraq and the Nile River of Egypt). The ultra-Zionist nationalists view their Globalist brethren not necessarily as enemies of Israel (which they are not) but rather as obstacles to their long term dream of a greatly-expanded Israeli Empire. Many in this group (Kristol, National Review etc) also hate Donald Trump -- but others (Satanyahoo, Adelson) appear to support Trump.
Group 3: Non Marxist / Non Expansionist Zionists
Like most Jews, this crowd generally leans left (but not Marxist). Some may even vote Republican; and a small minority may actually be quite conservative in many areas. They are, of course, pro-Israel -- but unlike the Zio Expansionists, they would be happy to see Israelis and Palestinians living side-by-side, under two separate states and in perpetual peace. They would like to have world recognition and security for Israel – but have no longing for an expanded Middle Eastern Empire like the ultra-Zionists desire – and certainly not another war. Jews from this category can either be for or against Trump – but generally not for any reasons related to Zionism. In fact, some of them may not really care all that much about Middle East affairs, one way or the other.
These "status quo" Zionists are the types of Jews that we as peace-loving / sovereignty-defending patriots -- though never trusting them completely -- can at least "do business with" when it comes to political matters -- especially foreign affairs.
Group 1: George Soros the Globalist wants to control Israel. // Group 2: William Kristol the Zionist warmonger wants World War III for Israel. // 3: Group 3: Jared Kushner the non-expansionist Zionist wants to keep Israel sovereign, but also at peace with a sovereign Palestine and neighboring countries.
The Mutual hatred between Team Trump / Q Anon and the NWO Jews (Group 1) is so self-evident by now that it’s not even worth addressing. For anyone who thinks Trump is secretly working for Soros & Rothschild – there no purpose in even debating at this point. I'm sorry.
As for Group 3, the "status-quo" pro-peace Zionists, their position is sensible and worth considering. The shitty little state of Israel has been with us for 72 years now, and in its present form for 52 years. Regardless of the devious, dastardly and deadly methods by which Palestine was stolen from the Arabs, let’s be realistic. Israel will no sooner be returned to the Arabs anymore than Turkish Istanbul will be transferred to Greek sovereignty and again named Constantinople anytime soon – or Gdansk, Poland reverting back to Danzig, Germany. The best we can all hope for today is peaceful coexistence with no more land grabs and wars.
Scratch out Groups 1 and 3, and the lingering suspicion regarding Trump and the Jewish question focuses solely around certain characters in Group 2 who appear to support Trump -- namely, Adelson and Satanyahoo – and certain actions, specifically, the relocation of the U.S. embassy to Jerusalem and the recognition of the Golan Heights as Israeli territory. Let’s examine the "complaints" and see what all the fuss is about.
Complaint: But ... but ...Trump is endorsed and heavily financed by Zionist Billionaire Sheldon Adelson.
Rebuttal: After all of the bended-knee major Republican't candidates kissed his ass, Adelson’s first choice during the 2016 Republican Primaries was Senator Marco Rubio (R-FL). To which Trump responded, via Twitter, in October of 2015:
“Sheldon Adelson is looking to give big dollars to Rubio because he feels he can mold him into his perfect little puppet. I agree!”
Who else in the GOP would have dared to called out Moneybags Adelson as a puppeteer like that? No one but Trump. Adelson only jumped aboard the Trump Train in 2016 after it became apparent that Trump would be the candidate – and he did so in order to keep an open line to Trump. More recently, we learn that Trump just squeezed Adelson for the 2020 re-election drive – not the other way around:
Headline: Politico (August 8, 2020): Trump Antagonizes GOP Megadonor Adelson in Heated Phone Call
"Trump chided the Las Vegas mogul — a financial linchpin of his reelection effort — for not spending more. And now, he might not."
One week later, Adelson later changed his tune and dug into his deep pockets:
Headline: Axiois: (August 16, 2020) Sheldon Adelson Makes Nice With Trump
"Despite a tense recent phone call with President Trump, the most important mega-donor in the Republican Party, Sheldon Adelson, has signaled he is poised to spend big to support the president."
That slimy bastard Adelson isn't giving money to Trump. Big Dog Trump is taking it from him. See the difference here?
1 & 2. The demonic hatred for Donald Trump that has been coming from all quarters of the Judenpresse for the past 5 years now confirms that he is not one of (((them))). // 3. Trump will take Adelson's cash -- but he will not go to war with for Israel.
Complaint: But ... but ...Trump and Satanyahoo are buddy-buddy!
Rebuttal: We did a full piece debunking the Trump-Satanyahoo "friendship" last year -- still posted at the TomatoBubble location –titled: “Trump Dumbs Bibi” (here) An excerpt:
*********
“Did you hear what Trump said when asked about Satanyahoo's troubles just after the Israeli election? From another Jerusalem Post article titled, "Two Days After Election, Trump Yet to Call Netanyahu" --
"It's very close (the election). Look. Our relationship is with Israel."
By saying "our relationship is with Israel," Trump's obvious unspoken sentiment which logically follows is: "not Netanyahu!" --- Ouch! Still not convinced? From Haaretz News of Israel:
Headline: Netanyahu Is Reminded That Trump Hates Losers
"After his double defeat, Netanyahu throws himself into Gantz’s arms. He knows he's on borrowed time. After going out of his way to help his friend win two elections, Trump is now giving Bibi the cold shoulder."
*****End of Excerpt *****
Trump doesn't need Bibi. It's actually the other way around.
Trump (in back-channel collaboration with Russia and Iran) has essentially maneuvered the Expansionist Zio-Crazies into the Status-Quo category. Greater Israel simply ain’t gonna happen and a Palestinian peace deal will eventually be inked in Trump Term #2. The ultra-Zionists have calculated that with Trump, Israel will at least be protected from the schemes and boycotts of Soros and company. Trump’s offer to these nutjobs is simple: “I’ll crush the Globalists. I’ll get the U.N. off of your back. I'll end BDS and I’ll get other countries to recognize your right to exist and to normalize trade and diplomatic relations. It will be very good for Israel. But you had better sign a fair agreement with the Pals and behave yourselves because Russia and Iran will be protecting this region as the U.S. pulls out.”
Satanyahoo, Adelson and the Likud fanatics have no choice but to accept Trump's new order in the Middle East.
Well played, Mr. President. Well played.
From Foreign Policy Magazine (December 11, 2019):
Trump Is Not Really Pro-Israel—He’s Pro-Trump
"The U.S. president is an unreliable ally. Trump has sought to cast himself as, in the words of a Jerusalem Post columnist, the “most pro-Israel president in history.” Moving the U.S. Embassy in Israel to Jerusalem and recognizing the city as the country’s capital, endorsing Israeli sovereignty over the Golan Heights, and cutting aid to the Palestinians have all been part of this strategy. Trump recognizes that such actions help to shore up his Evangelical Christian base and appeal to influential U.S. Jews. He also probably believes these policies will curry favor with independents, among whom Israel remains popular, and enable him to smear Democrats as “anti-Semitic” and “anti-Israel,” hoping to pick off Jewish voters in the 2020 election." (here)
1. Ivanka opens up the U.S. Embassy in Jerusalem. // 2. Bibi is all smiles as Trump recognizes the Golan Heights as Israeli territory after 50 years of occupation. // 3. Bibi is now Trump's bitch. Trump (in front of Bibi and the press): "I have done a lot for Israel ... Therefore, it is only reasonable that I have to do a lot for the Palestinians, or it just wouldn’t be fair."
TRUMP's FOUR MAJOR BLOWS AGAINST THE JEWISH MAFIA
Jeffrey Epstein & Ghislane Maxwell
These pedo-molesters were running a massive blackmail operation for Israel’s Mossad. This may have been Israel’s most powerful weapon of irregular warfare against the United States. Who shut it down after the previous three presidents protected it? The Trump Justice Department – that’s who! And the worst part about this story is yet to come.
The Nexium Sex Cult
This operation also embroiled many powerful men into compromising positions. The front man was Keith Raniere, but the real power and money behind it were the Billionaire Bronfman sisters, Sara and Claire Bronfman ---- the daughters of former Jewish World Congress president and majority owner / CEO of Seagram’s -- the late Edgar Bronfman. And who was it that shut down this Globalist-Zionist operation and has some its members singing like birds? Trump – that’s who.
ISIS
Did yous notice how “ISIS” the terrorist proxy army of the CIA-Mossad simply shriveled up and died in 2017? As a result, the Syrian regime of the honorable Bashar al Assad survived and numerous countries around the world no longer have an ‘ISIS affiliate” causing trouble anymore. So, what happened to Israel’s favorite "beheaders" in black pajamas? Putin bombed them, Iran and Hezbollah fought them on the ground --- and Trump cut the CIA’s funding for them --- that’s what happened.
Headline: NY Times: (July 19, 2017)
Trump Ends Covert Aid to Syrian Rebels Trying to Topple Assad (here)
Q Anon's Attacks on Soros, Rothschild & Mossad
Q Anon – part of the Trump Team -- has posted that the Mossad controls the CIA which in turn controls the Fake News. Millions of recovered normies now know this – and more and more Q newbies are in the process of learning the names of Soros and Rothschild. Best of all to behold -- the ever-increasing panicked media attacks on Q Anon as being “anti-Semitic” are only opening more eyes to the reality of Jewish Mafia control of the New World Order and the Mossad. And who is behind “anti-Semitic” Q Anon? Team Trump, that’s who.
Still think Trump is working for (((them)))? No way.
TRUMP SHUT DOWN ISRAEL'S BLACKMAIL & TERROR OPERATIONS
1. The Epstein & Maxwell blackmail operation -- out of business! // 2. The Bronfman Sisters blackmail operation -- out of business. // 3. The ISIS mercenary army -- out of business.
1. The Jewish-owned New York Daily News just launched a front-page attack on Trump & Q Anon. // 2. Jewish Marxists are behind the Black Lives Matter "protests."
Both the Globo-Marxist Jews and the "Greater Israel" war-war-war expansionist Jews hate Trump. The percentage of U.S. Jews who are non-Marxist AND also anti-war generally support Trump. They make up only about 25% of the Jewish vote --- which means that about 75% of Jewish voters are disloyal to America.
COMMENTS / FEEDBACK / INSULTS / KUDOS
COMMENTS / FEEDBACK / INSULTS / KUDOS
E-Mail: [email protected]
LIKE THIS PIECE? -- "TIP" THE WRITER & HELP THE RHC TO EXPAND ITS AUDIENCE
(See Donor Rewards Below)
*
AUTO-MONTHLY DONOR / SUBSCRIBER OR 1-TIME OPTIONS
**************
By becoming an automatic monthly donor of $5 or more, you get all 23 of our pdf books and a permanent subscription to the almost-daily Anti-New York Times.
TWO SIMPLE STEPS
1. Click on image button below to quickly & securely sign up at SUBSCRIBESTAR. (Look for "Sign Up" in top right corner)
2. (Important!!!) After signing-up, E-mail us at: [email protected] with the word "Monthly" in the subject line.
*Allow a few hours to receive the pdf links.
*
For 1-Time Donation Options
(also with PDF rewards)
For 1-Time Donation Options
(also with PDF rewards)
To send a check / MO or cash by mail:
Payable to:
PASCAL PUBLICATIONS, P.O. BOX 804, SADDLE BROOK, NJ 07663
FREE REPORT & FREE UPDATES
"How to Respond to an Anti-Conspiracy Theorist"
Never again be at a loss for words when some ignoramus tells you: "Aw that's just a Conspiracy Theory." .
No self respecting 'conspiracy theorist' should be without this essential BLOCKBUSTER REPORT!
SIGN UP now and receive a link to the FREE report plus periodic FREE summaries of Historical & Current Events.
Be sure to CHECK YOUR JUNK / SPAM BOX in case report doesn't go through.
"How to Respond to an Anti-Conspiracy Theorist"
Never again be at a loss for words when some ignoramus tells you: "Aw that's just a Conspiracy Theory." .
No self respecting 'conspiracy theorist' should be without this essential BLOCKBUSTER REPORT!
SIGN UP now and receive a link to the FREE report plus periodic FREE summaries of Historical & Current Events.
Be sure to CHECK YOUR JUNK / SPAM BOX in case report doesn't go through.