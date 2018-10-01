The Left demanded that the "incompetent" Trump take the "crisis" more seriously -- and now they've got what they wished for. From the article:







Trump: “I am officially declaring a national emergency, two very big words. I’m urging every state to set up emergency operations centers effective immediately.”







His comments marked the first time he has addressed the coronavirus as a problem within the country’s borders, not just something that needed to be kept out with travel restrictions." (emphasis added)







Could (((they))) with their vicious mockery of Trump's recent dismissive jokes about the Coronamania "hoax" have walked right into another of The Maestro's traps? Though petty corrupt politicians from coast-to-coast may now be salivating over the Federal Reserve Notes which they expect to be thrown their way -- the more astute high-level Globalists at The Atlantic Magazine, in 2019, warned about the potential for a Trumpian power-grab (which could then be aimed at the PRC (Predatory Ruling Class).



Headline: The Alarming Scope of the President's Emergency Powers

Sub-Headline: From seizing control of the internet to declaring martial law, President Trump may legally do all kinds of extraordinary things.

Excerpt:





"Unknown to most Americans, a parallel legal regime allows the president to sidestep many of the constraints that normally apply. The moment the president declares a “national emergency”—a decision that is entirely within his discretion—more than 100 special provisions become available to him. While many of these tee up reasonable responses to genuine emergencies, some appear dangerously suited to a leader bent on amassing or retaining power.







For instance, the president can, with the flick of his pen, activate laws allowing him to shut down many kinds of electronic communications inside the United States or freeze Americans’ bank accounts. Other powers are available even without a declaration of emergency, including laws that allow the president to deploy troops inside the country to subdue domestic unrest." (article here)







Heck yeah! Use your new powers for good, Trump -- a la Napoleon after two failed assassination attempts -- a la The Great One after the Reds tried to burn down the Reichstag. Smash the Satanic sons-of-bitches and their wholly-owned Fake News with the very same "Emergency Powers" they had intended for Killary to murderously unleash upon us "right wing extremists ™." Do it, Trump. Do it!

