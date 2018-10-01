*Not affiliated with nor to be confused with "The History Channel"
Why Did Trump Declare a "National Emergency?"
by Mike King
by Mike King
NY Times: Trump Declares National Emergency
March Madness over a glorified common cold which has only killed, to date, 41 mostly elderly Americans, has now reached a surreal and pervasive level from which even the unplugging of televisions and computer screens cannot divert our attention from. Your hard-to-surprise and cynical observer of human nature here was indeed surprised and inconvenienced by the sudden long lines and depleted shelves witnessed today at a local general store.
It seems as though the truly stunning news of the cancellation of the NCAA college championship basketball tournament (aka "March Madness"), NBA basketball, NHL Hockey, baseball games and gold tournaments has really triggered Joe Sporto and Suzy Soccer Mom into a heightened state of panic. What will the dumb-as-dirt public do without their steady fix of sports now?
Regular readers of The Anti-New York Times don't need to be told that we are witnessing a desperate international Deep State conspiracy to crash the global economy and lay it all at the feet of Donald Trump in an election year. That's a given. What's intriguing here is Trump's sudden willingness -- eagerness even -- to not only go along with the mass mania, but to actually enhance it by declaring a "State of National Emergency" -- just one week after mocking Coronamania. It's not like Trump to go on the defensive like this. Could it be that maybe he's actually using this latest Deep State scare -- which he may have already known was coming -- to go on the offensive?
Call it an "informed hunch" -- but we strongly suspect that Trump is in control here, not the Deep State.
The Left demanded that the "incompetent" Trump take the "crisis" more seriously -- and now they've got what they wished for. From the article:
Trump: “I am officially declaring a national emergency, two very big words. I’m urging every state to set up emergency operations centers effective immediately.”
His comments marked the first time he has addressed the coronavirus as a problem within the country’s borders, not just something that needed to be kept out with travel restrictions." (emphasis added)
Could (((they))) with their vicious mockery of Trump's recent dismissive jokes about the Coronamania "hoax" have walked right into another of The Maestro's traps? Though petty corrupt politicians from coast-to-coast may now be salivating over the Federal Reserve Notes which they expect to be thrown their way -- the more astute high-level Globalists at The Atlantic Magazine, in 2019, warned about the potential for a Trumpian power-grab (which could then be aimed at the PRC (Predatory Ruling Class).
Headline: The Alarming Scope of the President's Emergency Powers
Sub-Headline: From seizing control of the internet to declaring martial law, President Trump may legally do all kinds of extraordinary things.
Excerpt:
"Unknown to most Americans, a parallel legal regime allows the president to sidestep many of the constraints that normally apply. The moment the president declares a “national emergency”—a decision that is entirely within his discretion—more than 100 special provisions become available to him. While many of these tee up reasonable responses to genuine emergencies, some appear dangerously suited to a leader bent on amassing or retaining power.
For instance, the president can, with the flick of his pen, activate laws allowing him to shut down many kinds of electronic communications inside the United States or freeze Americans’ bank accounts. Other powers are available even without a declaration of emergency, including laws that allow the president to deploy troops inside the country to subdue domestic unrest." (article here)
Heck yeah! Use your new powers for good, Trump -- a la Napoleon after two failed assassination attempts -- a la The Great One after the Reds tried to burn down the Reichstag. Smash the Satanic sons-of-bitches and their wholly-owned Fake News with the very same "Emergency Powers" they had intended for Killary to murderously unleash upon us "right wing extremists ™." Do it, Trump. Do it!
1. 1800: After the Jacobin Reds tried to kill Napoleon with a massive bomb, Napoleon used the failed attempt to crush the Jacobins. // 2. 1933: After the Reds burned down the Reischstag and tried to trigger a civil war, The Great One used the failed attempt to crash the German Reds . // 3. 2020: As the Globalists try to bring down Trump with CoronaMania, Trump issued a Declaration of a National Emergency which gives him broad powers to communicate and incarcerate. Will he use those powers?
Now don't "youse guys" get all excited about pending mass arrests and mass public exposures starting this coming week. It is only our hopeful hypothesis, not a solid prediction. All we are saying here is that, in spite of the Coronavirus lunacy surrounding us, it is King Trump who now appears to be holding all of the "Trump Cards" of this staged crisis. The Deep State will lose again.
With new powers in hand, will Trump use them to manage the end of the "crisis" and come off looking like a hero before the boobs of America? Or is this the beginning of long-awaited "Storm" which will shock the world with high-profile arrests and mass exposure of criminal conspiracies? Either way, Trump wins.
Stay tuned.
1. Remember when Trump sent out that strange "Presidential Alert" to every cell phone in the nation? (here) What a way to bypass the Fake News, eh? // 2. Cautious optimism, and pleasant daydreaming: "Attention all Americans: Hillary Clinton has been arrested for child sex trafficking."
Boobus Americanus 1: I read in the New York Times today that Trump just declared a National Emergency.
Boobus Americanus 2: Well, at least he's no longer dismissive this as a hoax. Now is the time for strong leadership.
St. Sugar: Be careful what you wissh for, Boobuss!
Editor: How long ya think Boobuss will survive without ballgames?
