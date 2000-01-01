*Not affiliated with nor to be confused with "The History Channel"
* If you haven't already done so, be sure to sign up for our FREE Report & FREE Updates List at bottom of page.
*
The Tri-State Tyrants Attack America
by Mike King
by Mike King
An "Almost-Daily" Daily Web Page Summary of the Dirty Lies, Glaring Omissions,
Half Truths & Globalist Bias of The NY Times
FREE SAMPLE
Subscribe to the Anti-NY Times and Stay on Top of World Events
An "Almost-Daily" Daily Web Page Summary of the Dirty Lies, Glaring Omissions,
Half Truths & Globalist Bias of The NY Times
FREE SAMPLE
Subscribe to the Anti-NY Times and Stay on Top of World Events
NY Times: N.Y. Will Impose Quarantine on Visitors from States with Big Outbreaks
New Jersey and Connecticut will also require visitors to quarantine for two weeks.
*
NY Times: E.U. May Bar American Travelers as It Reopens Borders, Citing Failures on Virus
NY Times: N.Y. Will Impose Quarantine on Visitors from States with Big Outbreaks
New Jersey and Connecticut will also require visitors to quarantine for two weeks.
*
NY Times: E.U. May Bar American Travelers as It Reopens Borders, Citing Failures on Virus
REBUTTAL BY
As they “open up” their respective northeastern states at a multi-phase snail-walk pace, the Tri-State Tyrants -- Governors Andrew Cuomo (D-NY), Phil Murphy (D-NJ) and Ned Lamont (D-CT) continue to devise new and creative schemes to torment and humiliate not only their own respective captive subjects, but now, those of other states as well. Acting as a single seditious Communist entity, the Yankee troika announced on Wednesday that they would begin requiring out-of-state visitors entering their filthy fiefdoms to self-quarantine for two weeks upon arrival. At the moment, travelers from nine states, mostly from the Republican south, including the large states of Florida, Texas and Arizona, will be affected.
As we all know, the “rule-book” we Americans so sanctimoniously pretend to revere as the Constitution of the United States has, over the course of the past 100 years, been amended, manipulated, twisted, misinterpreted and ignored to the point that it exists, for the most part, in name only. Even still, prior to Stupid-19, there were some elements of the document which retained the force of law behind them. But in recent months, for the sake of “safety,” even the clearly stipulated rights to assemble and worship freely have been abrogated.
1 & 2. The Tri-State Tyrants (Cuomo, Lamont, Murphy) have violated their own state constitutions. Now, they are openly attacking the Federal Constitution. // 3. 1930's cartoon depicts Franklin Demono Rosenfeld "cancelling" the U.S. Constitution. And yet, even he could not have gotten away with interfering with the interstate travel rights of American citizens.
* Governor Lamont is the grand nephew of Corliss Lamont -- a "5th Amendment Communist" who openly glorified the Soviet system and defied Joe McCarthy's committee.
This new confederate commie alliance of Globalist Governors has violated Section 10, Article 1 of the U.S. Constitution, which states:
"No State shall enter into any Treaty, Alliance, or Confederation."
Evidently, rebellion against the Federal Government is “OK” if it involves state Demonrats undermining Trump and/or sanctioning Republican states in an election year.
Worse yet is the assault on the fundamental right of Americans to travel freely and uninhibited from state to state. As early as the post-Revolutionary War / pre-U.S. Constitution Articles of Confederation which lightly governed the original 13 states from 1781-1789, the Congress recognized freedom of movement. From Article 4 of that document:
"The better to secure and perpetuate mutual friendship and intercourse among the people of the different states in this union, the free inhabitants of each of these states, paupers, vagabonds and fugitives from Justice excepted, shall be entitled to all privileges and immunities of free citizens in the several states; and the people of each state shall have free ingress and regress to and from any other state, and shall enjoy therein all the privileges of trade and commerce …"
During the drafting of the subsequent U.S. Constitution -- which would replace the Articles in 1789 -- the right of movement was considered to be so basic and fundamental as not to even require any explicit mention. And now, just like that, the Tri-State Tyrants have again written our Federally-protected rights out of existence -- or least created an undue burden on inter-state travelers.
From nearly two centuries of rule under British Kings like George III-- to the post revolution decade under the Articles of Confederation -- to the 230 years ruled by the U.S. Constitution -- no subject living in the American colonies or citizen of the post-war states ever had to worry about being harassed over his travels between colonies or states. The Tri-State Tyrants have now made history!
Proving once again that the western world’s Leftist entities -- though many in number -- are actually all part of the same masterminded Mafia; on the same day that the Tri-State Tyrants issued their imperious decree, the European Union announced that it may ban travelers from Trump’s America.
From The Slimes story titled, E.U. May Bar American Travelers as It Reopens Borders, Citing Failures on Virus
“European Union officials are racing to agree on who can visit the bloc as of July 1 based on how countries of origin are faring with new coronavirus cases. Americans, so far, are excluded.
That prospect, which would lump American visitors in with Russians and Brazilians as unwelcome, is a stinging blow to American prestige in the world and a repudiation of President Trump’s handling of the virus in the United States.”
No Americans, Russians and Brazilians, eh? You see, if the president of your country happens to appear on the Globalist shit-list (Trump, Putin & Bolsonaro) you may not be allowed -- for “safety reasons” -- to set foot in the EUSSR. Interesting.
With demonic delight, the traitor Tom Frieden (cough cough) -- a former director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention -- then mockingly tweeted against Trump over the expected EU ban:
“American exceptionalism was not supposed to mean this.”
What further evidence does a numb-skulled normie need to understand that the Stupid 19 scamdemic -- which we expect to “spike” ™ and morph into a Stupid 20 "second wave" ™ this fall – is a geo-political operation in which we the people of this world are the powerless victims of a vicious and power-mad Global Mafia?
Bastards!
1. Trump, Putin & Bolsonaro are the true targets of Stupid-19 -- hence, the proposed EUSSR travel ban (not official yet) on Americans, Russians and Brazilians. // 3. Evil Dr. Tom Frieden & Evil Dr. Anthony Fauci. Frieden, who could barely contain his glee over the EU's proposal to ban Americans, is "as thick as thieves" with Fauci, the Bill & Melinda Gates Syndicate, and the World Health Organization.
Boobus Americanus 1: I read in the New York Times today that New York, New Jersey and Connecticut will be requiring travelers from certain states to self-quarantine when they arrive.
Boobus Americanus 2: That's a good idea. We've made so much progress flattening the curve. The last thing we need is those reckless anti-science southerners bringing the coronavirus back in here.
*
St. Sugar: Boobuss -- you frickin' pussy! How long are you going to allow yourself to be abussed like this over a frickin' common cold?
Editor: For as long as his governor, his TV, and his morning newspaper tell him to.
*** Subscribe to ***
AUTO-MONTHLY DONOR / SUBSCRIBER OR 1-TIME OPTIONS
**************
By becoming an automatic monthly donor of $5 or more, you get all 23 of our pdf books and a permanent subscription to the almost-daily Anti-New York Times.
TWO SIMPLE STEPS
1. Click on image button below to quickly & securely sign up at SUBSCRIBESTAR. (Look for "Sign Up" in top right corner)
2. (Important!!!) After signing-up, E-mail us at: [email protected] with the word "Monthly" in the subject line.
*Allow a few hours to receive the pdf links.
*
For 1-Time Donation Options
(also with PDF rewards)
For 1-Time Donation Options
(also with PDF rewards)
To send a check / MO or cash by mail:
Payable to:
PASCAL PUBLICATIONS, P.O. BOX 804, SADDLE BROOK, NJ 07663
FREE REPORT & FREE UPDATES
"How to Respond to an Anti-Conspiracy Theorist"
Never again be at a loss for words when some ignoramus tells you: "Aw that's just a Conspiracy Theory." .
No self respecting 'conspiracy theorist' should be without this essential BLOCKBUSTER REPORT!
SIGN UP now and receive a link to the FREE report plus periodic FREE summaries of Historical & Current Events.
Be sure to CHECK YOUR JUNK / SPAM BOX in case report doesn't go through.
"How to Respond to an Anti-Conspiracy Theorist"
Never again be at a loss for words when some ignoramus tells you: "Aw that's just a Conspiracy Theory." .
No self respecting 'conspiracy theorist' should be without this essential BLOCKBUSTER REPORT!
SIGN UP now and receive a link to the FREE report plus periodic FREE summaries of Historical & Current Events.
Be sure to CHECK YOUR JUNK / SPAM BOX in case report doesn't go through.