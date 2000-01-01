







This new confederate commie alliance of Globalist Governors has violated Section 10, Article 1 of the U.S. Constitution, which states:

"No State shall enter into any Treaty, Alliance, or Confederation."





Evidently, rebellion against the Federal Government is “OK” if it involves state Demonrats undermining Trump and/or sanctioning Republican states in an election year.





Worse yet is the assault on the fundamental right of Americans to travel freely and uninhibited from state to state. As early as the post-Revolutionary War / pre-U.S. Constitution Articles of Confederation which lightly governed the original 13 states from 1781-1789, the Congress recognized freedom of movement. From Article 4 of that document:







"The better to secure and perpetuate mutual friendship and intercourse among the people of the different states in this union, the free inhabitants of each of these states, paupers, vagabonds and fugitives from Justice excepted, shall be entitled to all privileges and immunities of free citizens in the several states; and the people of each state shall have free ingress and regress to and from any other state, and shall enjoy therein all the privileges of trade and commerce …"





During the drafting of the subsequent U.S. Constitution -- which would replace the Articles in 1789 -- the right of movement was considered to be so basic and fundamental as not to even require any explicit mention. And now, just like that, the Tri-State Tyrants have again written our Federally-protected rights out of existence -- or least created an undue burden on inter-state travelers.

