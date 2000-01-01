The World War I Scam





Kazin: In 1917, Congress voted to enter what was then the largest and bloodiest war in history. Four days earlier, President Woodrow Wilson had sought to unite a sharply divided populace with a stirring claim that the nation “is privileged to spend her blood and her might for the principles that gave her birth and happiness and the peace which she has treasured.”

Analysis: Nothing wrong with what Kazin wrote in those two sentences, but get a load of Woody Wilson gleefully spewing idiotic platitudes about "America" (meaning him) being "privileged" to "spend the blood" of its young men for the sake of "principles" and "peace." Disgusting.





Kazin: The war lasted only another year and a half, but in that time, an astounding 117,000 American soldiers were killed and 202,000 wounded.

Analysis: Horrible numbers, yet only a fraction of what each of the major European powers lost in that bloodbath. What a tragic waste!





Kazin: Still, most Americans know little about why the United States fought in World War I, or why it mattered...World War I is less easy to explain (than World War II).

Analysis: Actually, Professor Pointyhead, World War I is very easy to explain. Here it is in just 152 words:





*****

The jealous British and French wanted to take out their German economic competitor.

The Russians allied themselves with Britain and France because they wanted to take Constantinople (aka Istanbul) from Turkey.





The Jewish Globalists wanted to restructure the sovereign states and empires of Europe along Communist and/or "democratic" lines -- while the Jewish Zionists (many of whom were also Globalists) wanted to crush the Turkish Empire (which was allied with Germany & Austria-Hungary) so that Palestine could be stolen on their behalf.





Toward those evil ends, the main states of Europe were pitted against each other in a game of mutual destruction in which the sole innocent party was Germany. Under false pretenses, the United States -- under the Jewish-controlled Woodrow Wilson -- was maneuvered into the war on the side of Britain and France, only after the British agreed to steal Palestine from Turkey and allow Jews to start settling there (Balfour Declaration).

*****





Bada bing, bada boom -- done! What was so hard about that?





Kazin: America intervened nearly three years after it began, and the “doughboys,” as our troops were called, engaged in serious combat for only a few months. More Americans in uniform died away from the battlefield — thousands from the Spanish flu — than with weapons in hand.

Analysis: Kazin neglects to mention that the "Spanish"-flu (which actually originated at a US Army base in Kansas) had all the indications of a US-engineered bio-weapon -- one that killed many German / Austro-Hungarian soldiers before getting out of hand and killing as many as 75-100 MILLION people worldwide!





Kazin: After victory was achieved, Wilson’s audacious hope of making a peace that would advance democracy and national self-determination blew up in his face when the Senate refused to ratify the treaty he had signed at the Palace of Versailles.

Analysis: Kazin makes it sound as if Wilson was a well-meaning idealist who screwed things up. In reality, Wilson (a black-mailed puppet of the Big Jews), wasn't out to "advance democracy and self-determination." Those high-sounding platitudes were just bits of bait to lure in starry-eyed suckers. The real plan for the post-war world was to begin the drive towards world government -- a New World Order whose real purpose, ironically, is and has always been to impose a global structure that is very anti-democratic and anti- "national self determination."