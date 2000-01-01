*Not affiliated with nor to be confused with "The History Channel"
The Truth About the "Watergate" Scandal
by Mike King
by Mike King
NY Times: Tom Brokaw Recalls His Time Covering Watergate
REBUTTAL BY
Back in November 2019 -- to obviously coincide with the "Impeach Trump" effort that came and went -- retired TV anchorman, Fake News legend and CFR stooge, Tom Brokaw put a new book out, titled, "The Fall of Richard Nixon" -- about the forced removal of President Nixon from office in 1974. The 37th President of the United States, after a year-long "impeachment process," became the first and only president ever to be forced out of office -- while living, that is.
Technically, it was a resignation because Nixon hadn't been impeached. But the Demonrat House certainly had enough votes to impeach and the Senate had enough gutless Republican'ts to convict him of obstruction of justice, abuse of power, and contempt of Congress related to a break-in at Washington's Watergate Hotel by some low-level operatives looking for dirt on Demonrats. Nixon, oblivious of the "burglary," was crucified not for the minor act, but for the cover-up.
In those pre-Talk Radio / pre-cable TV / pre-Internet / pre-Twitter days of total media monopoly, the Big Five Jew bullhorns -- New York Times: Sulzberger / Washington Post: Meyer-Graham / ABC: Goldenson / NBC: Sarnoff / CBS: Paley (Paloff) -- controlled the public perception of reality -- totally! Nixon was defenseless. Their official fairy tale of Watergate -- which is why all subsequent political scandals carry the suffix "gate" -- holds that two young crusading reporters from The Washington Post, (Carl Bernstein & Bob Woodward) -- supplied with information by an anonymous source called "Deep Throat" -- took down an evil, duplicitous scoundrel of a president for the good of the country. That lie is reinforced by Brokaw's book. The real story is something different.
THE TRUTH ABOUT "WATERGATE"
- 1948: As a young Congressman (R-CA), Nixon co-sponsored a "Mundt-Nixon Bill" to address the crisis of internal communist subversion. The bill provided for registration of all Communist Party members and required the monitoring of "printed and broadcast material issued by Communist-front organizations." The bill passed the House, but died in the Senate.
- 1949-1950: Nixon served on the anti-Communist House Un-American Activities Committee (HUAC). In that capacity, he played a part in exposing the communist traitor and Soviet agent Alger Hiss -- who would be convicted of perjury in 1950. Nixon relished his role in the exposure and earned the ever-lasting animosity of the Establishment Left for it. Harvard boy Hiss was one of theirs, and people like Eleanor Roosevelt never forgave Nixon for serving on HUAC.
- 1950: Nixon easily won a seat in the US Senate after suggesting that his ultra-liberal Demonrat opponent, Helen Gahagan Douglas, might be a communist. Eleanor Roosevelt was again incensed, and continued to trash Nixon for this for many years to come. Once in the Senate, Nixon supported the efforts of the great Joseph McCarthy.
- 1952: In order to bolster his anti-communist / conservative credentials among Republicans, the Leftist traitor and all-of-a-sudden "Republican" Dwight D. Eisenhower selected Nixon as his Vice Presidential running mate. Two months after having stolen the Republican nomination from Ohio Senator Robert Taft (a true conservative patriot), Eisenhower, who was certain to defeat the Demonrat Adlai Stevenson in the general election, left Nixon twisting in the wind as the Fake News accused Nixon of inappropriate use of campaign funds. (((They))) wanted Nixon off the ticket. His place now in doubt, Nixon delivered a TV address in which he defended himself, attacked his opponents, and urged the audience to contact the Republican National Committee (RNC) to keep him on the ticket. During the speech, Nixon cleverly and cutely stated that he intended to keep a black-and-white dog that was gifted to him, and his children had named Checkers. This speech became known as "The Checkers Speech," and it saved him -- no thanks to Eisenhower!
1. Nixon the ambitious anti-communist showman holding newspaper telling of the conviction of communist Alger Hiss, which he helped to bring about. // 2. The "Checkers Speech" -- Nixon, citing his new dog, takes to the airwaves to beg Republican voters to keep him on the Eisenhower ticket. // 3. Eisenhower, that FDR-loving butcher of German prisoners, never truly supported Nixon -- but needed his anti-communist credentials in order to cover up the Marxist stench.
- 1953 - 1961: Nixon, though basically a conservative and a patriot, was always an ambitious politician first. He faithfully served the Globalist bastard Eisenhower -- even helping to clip Joe McCarthy's wings when called upon to do so -- until he himself could run for the White House.
- 1960: Nixon ran for president and lost a very close election to John F Kennedy.
- 1968: Nixon was elected president, with "far right" Spirow Agnew (R-MD) as Vice President. Both men -- we only know now but the all-knowing "usual suspects" surely must have known back then -- held strong "anti-Semitic" ™ views. (here) and (here)
- 1972: Nixon & Agnew were re-elected in a historic landslide -- winning 49 out of 50 states!
1. Nixon vs JFK: Election 1960: As Senators, Nixon and JFK had both supported Joe McCarthy and were never really part of "The Establishment." They would both become American presidents, and both be removed. JFK by murder, and Nixon by "scandal." // 2. Election 1968: Nixon's VP, Spiro Agnew, was a rock-solid conservative not afraid to fight. // 3. Election 1972: The secretly "anti-Semitic" Nixon & Agnew won EVERYTHING except libtarded Taxxachussetts and mostly Black District of Colombia. Nixon would have had a lot of power and would probably have ended "The Cold War" in Term 2.
- October 1973: Vice President Agnew was forced to resign over a fake "tax evasion" scandal hyped up by the Fake News. Globalist / Trilateralist , JFK assassination cover-upper Congressman Gerald Ford of Michigan was then forced upon Nixon as new Vice President.
- August 1974: Nixon resigned. The Watergate "scandal" over a low level "burglary" was nothing more than a "Deep State" coup -- led by Katherine Meyer Graham's Washington Post -- not unlike what we are witnessing today in the effort to remove Trump. Nixon's resignation elevated Rockefeller puppet Gerald Ford to the presidency.
- November 1974: "The Watergate Babies" -- A whole bunch of Bolshevik Demonrats won House seats due to a backlash caused by the Fake News and their manufactured "scandal." America's political landscape was fundamentally altered by the influx of these Marxists.
1. Deep State & Fake News take out VP Agnew // 2. Deep State & Fake News take out Nixon. // 3.The damage done to the Republican brand ushered in the Demonrat "Watergate Babies" of 1974.
Young hippy trash Killary Rodham worked for Watergate Judiciary Committee until being fired for unethical behavior.
ACTUAL QUOTES
- December 1974: Globalist Ford chose "Republican" Nelson Rockefeller to be his Vice President. Rockefeller had been Governor of New York State and was known for his presidential ambitions. The problem for Rockefeller was that heartland Republicans hated him -- and had already rejected him in 1964.
- September 5, 1975: Lynette "Squeaky" Fromme, a member of the Charles Manson cult, pointed a handgun at Ford and pulled the trigger at point-blank range. As she did, a Secret Service agent grabbed the gun. Fromme was arrested and served 34 years in prison. Nelson Rockefeller came that close to becoming president.
- September 22, 1975: As he left a in San Francisco, another mind-controlled assassin, Sara Jane Moore, fired a handgun at Ford --- missing him only by a few feet. As she fired a second round, a retired Marine grabbed at the gun and deflected her shot. The second bullet struck a wall just six inches above Ford's head, then ricocheted and wounded a taxi driver. Moore served 32 years in prison. Once again, over the span of just three weeks, Globalist Golden Boy Nelson Rockefeller came within inches of becoming the 39th president of the United States. How conveeenient that would have been, eh? It is interesting to note that when Ford ran for president against Jimmy Carter in 1976, he dumped Nelson Rockefeller!
And that, dear reader, is the real story behind the back-to-back "scandals" which took out VP Agnew first -- and then President Nixon one year later.
1. Nelson Rockefeller wanted the presidency. // 2 & 3. President Ford, though a loyal Globalist soldier, was expendable. Two very close assassination attempts on him, just 17 days apart, could easily have put Rockefeller into the office which Nixon had held just 1 year earlier.
1. Nixon letter to Donald Trump (1987): "... whenever you decide to run for office, you will be a winner!" // 2. Nixon and Trump all chummy at a 1980's black-tie event. // 3. CIA rats Woodward & Bernstein have been dragged out of mothballs to help ignite another coup --- this time against Trump. But this time around, the old media magic is gone. Most people under 55 don't even remember the role that these two wicked has-beens played in Watergate.
Boobus Americanus 1: I read in the New York Times today that Tom Brokaw wrote a book out about the fall of Richard Nixon.
Boobus Americanus 2: Nixon -- Watergate -- bad.
*
St. Sugar: It'ss the ssame old song being ssung by the ssame old crowd, Boobuss!
Editor: The flow of history makes for some great drama.
