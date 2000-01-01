THE TRUTH ABOUT "WATERGATE"

Back in November 2019 -- to obviously coincide with the "Impeach Trump" effort that came and went -- retired TV anchorman, Fake News legend and CFR stooge, Tom Brokaw put a new book out, titled, "The Fall of Richard Nixon" -- about the forced removal of President Nixon from office in 1974. The 37th President of the United States, after a year-long "impeachment process," became the first and only president ever to be forced out of office -- while living, that is.





Technically, it was a resignation because Nixon hadn't been impeached. But the Demonrat House certainly had enough votes to impeach and the Senate had enough gutless Republican'ts to convict him of obstruction of justice, abuse of power, and contempt of Congress related to a break-in at Washington's Watergate Hotel by some low-level operatives looking for dirt on Demonrats. Nixon, oblivious of the "burglary," was crucified not for the minor act, but for the cover-up.





In those pre-Talk Radio / pre-cable TV / pre-Internet / pre-Twitter days of total media monopoly, the Big Five Jew bullhorns -- New York Times: Sulzberger / Washington Post: Meyer-Graham / ABC: Goldenson / NBC: Sarnoff / CBS: Paley (Paloff) -- controlled the public perception of reality -- totally! Nixon was defenseless. Their official fairy tale of Watergate -- which is why all subsequent political scandals carry the suffix "gate" -- holds that two young crusading reporters from The Washington Post, (Carl Bernstein & Bob Woodward) -- supplied with information by an anonymous source called "Deep Throat" -- took down an evil, duplicitous scoundrel of a president for the good of the country. That lie is reinforced by Brokaw's book. The real story is something different.