The Truth About Apartheid





THE REAL STORY OF APARTHEID

(Not told by S.A. Government)





According to some – “there’s an ugly reality that we can’t sweep under the rug; that apartheid benefited White South Africans at the cost of all others.”





Oh, really? Whose reality is that? Let us put it to the test.





Since 1970 the budget for black education was raised by 30% per year every year. More than any other government department. During the period 1955 -1984 the amount of black school students increased 31 times from 35,000 t0 1,096 000

65% of black school South African school children were at school compared to Egypt 64%, Nigeria 57%. Ghana 52%, Tanzania 50% and Ethiopia 29%.





Amongst the adults of South Africa, 71% could read and write (80% between the ages 12 and 22). Compare in South Africa, the whites built 15 new classrooms for blacks every working day, every year. At 40 children per class, it meant space for an additional 600 students every day!





In 1985 there were 42,000 blacks at 5 universities in South Africa, about the same amount at the universities of the homelands (another 40,000 at another five). On an article titled “Die Afrikaner” of 11 Feb 1987, the quarterly magazine called “Vox Africana” Nr. 29 4/87 stated that: South Africa had 4.8 million whites and 18.2 million Blacks in 1987. The whites paid 77% of the taxes and the blacks only 15%... despite this, 56% of the government budget was spent on blacks.





During the time of Dr. Verwoerd, living standards of blacks were rising at 5.4% per year against that of the whites at 3.9% per year. In 1965 the economic growth of South Africa was a mere 2% per annum and the prime interest rate only 3% per annum. Domestic savings were so great that South Africa needed no foreign loans for economic expansion.





Even Lord Deedes admitted: “White South Africa grew to become the economic giant of the continent, the other members of the Commonwealth virtually sank into poverty."



