The Truth About Apartheid
by Mike King
A few days ago, a longtime dear reader in the once wonderful nation of South Africa sent us a book titled, Kill the Boer, by Ernst Roets. The well-researched 400 page book about the farm murder epidemic comes with a small warning on the lower left side of the cover: WARNING Content not for sensitive readers. Just a general inspection of the contents and images confirmed that this particular "sensitive" reader might not be able to get through it. Tales of torture and suffering tend to deeply depress me for a day or two, which is why I never made it all the way through Thomas Goodrich's "Hellstorm: The Death of Nazi Germany" either.
Actually, the images aren't too bad -- no graphic gore or tied-up mutilated dead White farmers with crucifixes shoved down their throats (which I have seen on the Internet). But there was one that, even for the Satanic low standards of "the new South Africa," really shocked me. It depicts members of the communist ANC African National Congress staging a protest in which White baby dolls were stabbed, hanged and crucified. Though unable to find the book's photo on the Internet, there are similar ones which we discovered and publish here for your viewing.
White baby dolls being smacked and tied to signs which read "Racist" and "Nazi," impaled on machetes, and hung in effigy -- and this is 25 years AFTER the dismantling of Apartheid!
The book was accompanied by a brief but extremely informative and powerful article (author unknown) titled, The Real Story of Apartheid, which is reproduced below. Only the images and captions have been added, for your enhanced understanding, by yours truly.
THE REAL STORY OF APARTHEID
(Not told by S.A. Government)
According to some – “there’s an ugly reality that we can’t sweep under the rug; that apartheid benefited White South Africans at the cost of all others.”
Oh, really? Whose reality is that? Let us put it to the test.
Since 1970 the budget for black education was raised by 30% per year every year. More than any other government department. During the period 1955 -1984 the amount of black school students increased 31 times from 35,000 t0 1,096 000
65% of black school South African school children were at school compared to Egypt 64%, Nigeria 57%. Ghana 52%, Tanzania 50% and Ethiopia 29%.
Amongst the adults of South Africa, 71% could read and write (80% between the ages 12 and 22). Compare in South Africa, the whites built 15 new classrooms for blacks every working day, every year. At 40 children per class, it meant space for an additional 600 students every day!
In 1985 there were 42,000 blacks at 5 universities in South Africa, about the same amount at the universities of the homelands (another 40,000 at another five). On an article titled “Die Afrikaner” of 11 Feb 1987, the quarterly magazine called “Vox Africana” Nr. 29 4/87 stated that: South Africa had 4.8 million whites and 18.2 million Blacks in 1987. The whites paid 77% of the taxes and the blacks only 15%... despite this, 56% of the government budget was spent on blacks.
During the time of Dr. Verwoerd, living standards of blacks were rising at 5.4% per year against that of the whites at 3.9% per year. In 1965 the economic growth of South Africa was a mere 2% per annum and the prime interest rate only 3% per annum. Domestic savings were so great that South Africa needed no foreign loans for economic expansion.
Even Lord Deedes admitted: “White South Africa grew to become the economic giant of the continent, the other members of the Commonwealth virtually sank into poverty."
1. Under Apartheid (segregation) Many Black school children received a high quality education -- paid for mainly by White taxpayers -- not available in most African nations. // 2. The integrated Kaizer Chiefs football club. Contrary to Fake News / Fake Academia / Hollywood propaganda, there did exist cooperation and friendship among the races in Apartheid South Africa . // 3. Young terrorist scum such as Nelson Mandela (working for the Globalists) sought the destruction of White South Africa not because of "anti-racism," but for the cause of degenerate Marxism and its long range goal of White Genocide.
(Continued)
At the height of Apartheid in 1978, Soweto had 115 football fields, 3 rugby fields, 4 athletic tracks, 11 cricket fields, 2 golf courses, 47 tennis courts, 7 swimming pools built to Olympic standards, 5 bowling alleys, 81 netball fields, 39 children play parks, and countless civic halls, movie houses and clubhouses.
In addition to this, Soweto had 300 churches, 365 schools, 2 Technical Colleges, 8 clinics, 63 child day-care centres, 11 Post Offices and its own fruit and vegetable market. There were 2300 registered companies that belonged to black businessmen, about 1000 private taxi companies. 3% of the 50,000 vehicle owners in 1978 were Mercedes Benz owners. Soweto alone had more private vehicles than the entire white population of the USSA at the time. Today Soweto has more modern shopping malls like Dobsonville shopping Centre. In 2005 the Protea Gardens Mall was opened, followed by the Baramall Shopping Centre and the Jabulani Shopping Complex and the Maponya Mall. Experts say that Soweto has as much as 25% oversupply of retail space.
The biggest hospital in the world, Baragwanath, with 2300 beds and at its peak during apartheid with almost 8000 staff, had 23 operating theatres fitted out with the most modern medical equipment that existed in the world. Blacks were treated here, operated on – at full state costs to the WHITE taxpayers for unlimited periods. The budget for this hospital was – and is – higher that the annual budget of most small members of the United Nations.
Next door to Baragwanath is the St John’s Eye Clinic. The clinic was world famous for the treatment of Glaucoma, Cataracts, traumatic eye injuries and rare tropical diseases. Baragwanath in 1978 employed 450 medical doctors in full-time service. It treated 112,000 in-patients and 1.62-million outpatients per year. The children and infant death rate was lower than Harlem in New York. In 1982 alone this hospital performed 898 heart operations of world quality. Ironically – 90% of the blood donors for this hospital were WHITES who donated blood free of charge, totally voluntarily – to save BLACK lives. (Quoted from The Citizen, April 1987.)
Whites have already given blacks their blood. What more so they want? This information has been hidden long enough.
*** End of article***
1. Murderous Mandela (died in 2013), his sick, twisted wife at the time, Winnie, and Jewish South African chief of the SA Communist Party Joe Slovo show their true colors. // 2. The book is "Kill the Boer" -- after a "folk song" that ANC members (including Mandela & Slovo) often sing in public. (The Boers are the descendants of Dutch & French Huguenot settlers who arrived at the tip of Africa centuries ago and then trekked inland.)
In the Globalist West, the filthy terrorist and "father of the new South Africa" (imprisoned for 27 years but allowed access to wine & women) had some powerful friends in high places. His ghoulish gang of grease-balls could never have destroyed South Africa without the western big boys....And make no mistake, what (((they))) did to the Whites of South Africa is EXACTLY what (((they))) have planned for the USA, Europe, Australia and Canada.
Far from being a system of "racial oppression ™," Apartheid was actually a method of self defense and preservation for the tiny White minority which built up a great nation from scratch before most Blacks even arrived in their territory seeking work and a better life. Thanks again to our dear lady friend in South Africa -- who needs to get herself and her beautiful children and grandchildren to Russia or some other safe and sane place for big bad White folk. Let us all do our small part to help her and others by sharing this censored information as best we can.
From Russia Today:
"Up to 15,000 Boers, descendants of Dutch settlers in South Africa, are planning to move to Russia amid rising violence stemming from government plans to expropriate their land, according to a (South African) delegation.
“It’s a matter of life and death – there are attacks on us. It’s got to the point where the politicians are stirring up a wave of violence,” Adi Slebus told the media. “The climate here (Stavropol Region) is temperate, and this land is created by God for farming. All this is very attractive.”
