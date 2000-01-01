*Not affiliated with nor to be confused with "The History Channel"
* If you haven't already done so, be sure to sign up for our FREE Report & FREE Updates List at bottom of page.
*
The Sassoon Family
aka 'The Rothschilds of the East '
by Mike King
The Sassoon Family
aka 'The Rothschilds of the East '
by Mike King
There once was a wealthy Jew named David Sassoon --- who, like his father, had served as treasurer to the pashas (governors) of Ottoman-ruled Baghdad (in modern day Iraq). Eventually, the people and a new pasha turned against the Jewish money manipulators (surprise surprise). In the early 1830's -- as the result of a corruption scandal -- David and his brother Joseph left "anti-Semitic" Baghdad to seek new scams in new lands.
Joseph Sassoon settled in the city of Aleppo (modern day Syria) where he established a merchant house. Later on, his business interests spread to Alexandria, Thessaloniki, and Athens, which included a shipping company and a money exchange house. His five sons later branched out in different directions.
But it was David -- who led the community's exodus to Bombay (now known as Mumbai, India) -- that established the branch of the Sassoon Family which was to rank among the wealthiest and most respected and influential dynasties in the world. David Sassoon and his eight sons profited handsomely from several different types of businesses. They made a fortune in textiles; but the trade which really raked in the shekels for the new "Indians" later dubbed "the Rothschilds of the East" was in selling opium, aka narcotics, aka "dope" in China.
1. The ancestors of the Jewish Sassoon Family had been expelled from the Iberian Peninsula (Spain / Portugal) 300 years before David had been born. The Ottoman Turkish Empire welcomed the banished Jews. But when the Sassoons became embroiled in a corruption scandal, it was time for David and Joseph to pack up and leave again -- this time, for India and Syria respectively. // 2 & 3. David Sassoon later founded Sassoon & Sons -- a mighty financial and political operation which later expanded to the trafficking of opium to China.
1. Massive synagogue in Mumbai, India --- built by the Sassoon Crime Family. // 2. There are still 4,000 Jews and 10 synagogues in Mumbai. // 3. The massive tomb of the famously ostentatious Drug Lord, David Sassoon -- in India.
THE FIRST OPIUM WAR (1839-1842)
The First Opium War was fought between the United Kingdom and the Qing dynasty of China, mainly over the trade in opium. The privately owned British East India Company, (cough cough, Rothschild, cough cough) had been growing opium in India and smuggling it into China illegally. The influx of narcotics reversed the trade surplus which China had enjoyed while creating millions of opium addicts. Understandably, Chinese officials were not pleased about the British India-China opium trade.
In 1839, the Emperor instructed viceroy Lin Zexu to stop the trade. To that end, Lin wrote a letter to British Queen Victoria appealing to her moral responsibility to stop the opium trade. Little did the viceroy know that by that time, Queen Victoria was already just a figurehead. It was Rothschild and his ilk that ruled Britannia. There was no response to the letter.
1. Coat of Arms for the private company / military force -- The British East India Company // 2. The trade routes from India to China. // 3. There's a LOT of shekels in dope!
Finally, Lin resorted to force by confiscating all supplies and ordering a blockade of foreign ships and confiscation of their cargoes of opium. The British Rothschild government responded by dispatching its sophisticated heavy gunboats to defeat those of the Chinese. The Chinese were forced to sign the Treaty of Nanking in 1842 --- which granted treaty ports to foreign merchants, imposed reparations, and ceded Hong Kong Island to the British Empire.
Thanks to that unjust war, by the 1840's, Sassoon and sons came to dominate the opium trade between India and China. Branching out from Bombay, the drug smuggling low-lives established operations in some of the Chinese port cities which the British now controlled --- Shanghai, Hong Kong and Canton. In time, Shanghai would become notorious for its opium use, prostitution and other vices. The dope, and the shekels, were really flowing now!
1. French political cartoon from 1840 depicts an Englishman ordering the emperor to buy opium as a dead Chinaman lays on the floor. The caption reads: "We want you to poison yourself completely because we need to buy a lot of tea in order to digest our beef." // 2. Another cartoon: Englishman pouring opium down a Chinaman's throat. // 3. British gunboats gave the British an advantage -- hence the term "gunboat diplomacy."
The terms of the Treaty of Nanking humiliated and weakened China for many decades --- but it pleased the Sassoon gangsters.
THE SECOND OPIUM WAR (1856-1860)
Resentment over the humiliating Treaty of Nanjing and continued concern and hatred over an opium trade that was, by this time, completely dominated by the Sassoons, the Chinese again rose up against British (Rothschild) imperialism. Again, the British (this time joined by Rothschild France) -- would be victorious.
The 2nd Opium War resulted in the Treaty of Tientsin in 1858, which was even more unjust and humiliating than the previous treaty. The Treaty:
- Imposed reparations upon China for the expenses of the recent war.
- Ten more ports were forced open to European control
- The opium trade was legalized
- China was forced to admit foreign traders and missionaries
Both in the short term and in the long run, these events were very bad for once-prosperous China; but very good for the drug-dealing Sassoons and the money-lending / stock-owning Rothschilds.
THE SASSOONS BECOME "ENGLISHMEN"
As easily as David had gone from being an "Arab" to an "Indian," so too did his son Abdullah (born in Baghdad) transition from "Indian" to being an 'Englishman." He simply changed his first name to Albert, moved to London, and was granted he title of "Baronette." The son of David -- also a drig dealer -- was now "Sir" Albert Sassoon.
"Sir" Albert's title passed on to his son, "Sir" Edward Sassoon. The 2nd Baronette became most noteworthy for serving as a member of the British Parliament and marrying Aline Caroline de Rothschild -- the grand daughter of "nobleman" James de Rothschild (Paris branch) and great grand daughter of Rothschild patriarch Mayer Amschel. She was known as, "Lady Sassoon." The Sassoons and the Rothschilds -- a marriage of money-grubbing families from hell. The titled couple spawned "Sir" Philip Sassoon, 3rd Baronet -- who also held a seat in Parliament.
From the late 1800's until 1903, Rachel Beer (a Sassoon), also owned two influential newspapers -- The Sunday Times and The Observer -- both left-leaning, of course.
Patriarch David spawned three generations of "English" Barons / politicians which took the Sassoons into the 20th Century. The 2nd Baronet married a Rothschild.
Other Sassoon cousins made their mark in business and "philanthropy" --- which is how elite criminals buy influence and status -- and some ended up in New York. Unlike the undying influence of the Rothschilds, the Sassoons, though still with us, fizzled about 50 years ago.
But the evil deeds inflicted upon 19th Century China by "the West" (cough cough) are still remembered as what the Chinese refer to as "the Century of Humiliation." As it was with the African slave trade and the Iraq war, elite Jews do the oppressing -- and "white westerners" get the full historical blame. The Italian-based American poet Ezra Pound -- who ended up being wrongly committed to an American insane asylum for 7 years after World War II -- best summed up this dynamic during a wartime radio address aimed at Britain:
"It is an outrage that any nice young man from the suburbs should be expected to die for Victor Sassoon. It is an outrage that any drunken footman's byblow (bastard child) should be asked to die for Sassoon. You can not touch a sore or a shame in your empire but you find a Mond, a Sassoon, or a Goldsmid. You have no race left in your government."
Tell it, Mr. Pound. Tell it!
1 & 2. Sassoon's legacy of doped-up Chinamen lasted into the 20th Century. // 3. The Chinese remember the humiliation -- but do they know about the Sassoons?
Like this article? Please support us. See below!
Like this article? Please support us. See below!
AUTO-MONTHLY DONOR / SUBSCRIBER OR 1-TIME OPTIONS
**************
By becoming an automatic monthly donor of $5 or more, you get all 23 of our pdf books and a permanent subscription to the almost-daily Anti-New York Times.
TWO SIMPLE STEPS
1. Click on image button below to quickly & securely sign up at SUBSCRIBESTAR. (Look for "Sign Up" in top right corner)
2. (Important!!!) After signing-up, E-mail us at: [email protected] with the word "Monthly" in the subject line.
*Allow a few hours to receive the pdf links.
*
For 1-Time Donation Options
(also with PDF rewards)
For 1-Time Donation Options
(also with PDF rewards)
To send a check / MO or cash by mail:
Payable to:
PASCAL PUBLICATIONS, P.O. BOX 804, SADDLE BROOK, NJ 07663
FREE REPORT & FREE UPDATES
"How to Respond to an Anti-Conspiracy Theorist"
Never again be at a loss for words when some ignoramus tells you: "Aw that's just a Conspiracy Theory." .
No self respecting 'conspiracy theorist' should be without this essential BLOCKBUSTER REPORT!
SIGN UP now and receive a link to the FREE report plus periodic FREE summaries of Historical & Current Events.
Be sure to CHECK YOUR JUNK / SPAM BOX in case report doesn't go through.
"How to Respond to an Anti-Conspiracy Theorist"
Never again be at a loss for words when some ignoramus tells you: "Aw that's just a Conspiracy Theory." .
No self respecting 'conspiracy theorist' should be without this essential BLOCKBUSTER REPORT!
SIGN UP now and receive a link to the FREE report plus periodic FREE summaries of Historical & Current Events.
Be sure to CHECK YOUR JUNK / SPAM BOX in case report doesn't go through.