The Sad Truth About "Memorial Day"

As we all know, Memorial Day is a federal holiday in the United States for remembering the men (and many misguided women now too!) who died while serving in America's armed forces. The holiday, which is observed on the last Monday of May, originated after the U.S. Civil War, in 1868 as Decoration Day.





Families of the Northern dead would decorate the graves of their kinfolk with flags and flowers. By 1900, competing Union and Confederate holiday traditions, celebrated on different days, had merged into a single Memorial Day, which was eventually extended to honor all Americans who died in military service. Since World War II, the stupid cliche of "thank our veterans for our freedom" was unofficially attached to the day. Of course, Americans haven't died in defense of freedom since the War of 1812,







So, this Memorial Day, with all due respect to the veterans who died under false pretenses, let us dispense with all this "thank you for our freedom" bullshit and declare a more historically accurate "gratitude" to the deserving parties (cough cough).