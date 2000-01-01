The power to literally alter the geo-political course of history -- either for better or for good -- is generally confined to a very small group of men. When assessing this demonic phenomenon we call "The New World Order," all roads eventually lead to the Jewish Rothschilds of Europe. But who do you think was the most powerful Jewish mogul / sub mogul in American history? It's an important historical question because he who is able to guide the historical course of the mighty United States automatically influences the world.





Upon first thought, this question almost seems like asking who the greatest baseball player of all time was. Was it Cobb? Wagner? Ruth? Gehrig? DiMaggio? Williams? Mays? Mantle? Bonds? (pre & post steroids) There are so many deserving candidates that it appears impossible to say with absolute certainty.





A strong case for the MVG (Most Valuable Globalist) can be made for Paul Warburg, Bernard Baruch, Adolph Ochs, William Paley, Eugene Meyer, Arthur Hays Sulzberger, David Sarnoff, Jack Warner, Carl Laemmle, Henry Morganthau, George Soros, Henry Kissinger, Sumner Redstone, Michael Eisner and a few others. Just 'Google' each of those names (all left-wingers) and marvel at the invisible power which the "chosen ones" have wielded over the last century. And although they weren't Jews, the Rockefellers and Morgans were not lacking in political-economic muscle either -- though the latter appears to have been more of a Rothschild frontman than a power in his own right..





But in the final analysis, the MVG Award would have to go to the financier (money lender) Jacob Schiff - (with Baruch not far behind).





Jacob Schiff washed up upon America's shores in 1865, shortly after the Civil War. During the 1700's, his Schiff ancestors had actually shared a home with the legendary Rothschilds, in Frankfurt's Jewish quarter.





Schiff went on to head the firm Kuhn, Loeb & Co. From his base in New York, he was the foremost Jewish leader from 1880 to 1920 in what is now referred to by Jewish-American historians as "The Schiff Era." He served as the Director of many important corporations, including the National City Bank of New York, Equitable Life Assurance Society, Wells Fargo & Company, and the Union Pacific Railroad. Schiff, who made his fortune from interest bearing loans, was the main player behind the 'Hebrew Free Loan Society' in 1892; an organization which issued interest-free loans only to Jews (and is still in operation!)





Schiff's descendants exercised some power and influence in their own right, though nothing like the Patriarch did. Schiff's granddaughter, Dorothy Schiff, was the owner and Publisher of the New York Post for over 40 years. She once claimed to have "had a relationship" with Franklin Demono Roosevelt.





Kareena Gore-Schiff, the daughter of former Senator, almost US President, and "Global Warming" con man Al Gore, is married to Andrew Schiff, the great great grandson of Jacob.