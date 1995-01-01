10 PROBLEMS WITH THE OFFICIAL STORY





1. Judging historical figures out of the context of their times can be misleading.





We do not believe that right and wrong are “relative” concepts, of course. However, we should tread very carefully when pulling any historical personage out of the context of his day and condemning him according to some of the arguably more enlightened attitudes of contemporary times. After all, back in the day, many good and noble men saw nothing wrong with owning slaves, provided they were well-cared for. Does that mean that George Washington, Thomas Jefferson, Andrew Jackson himself and even the estimated 3,700 Black slaveholders (here) were all “evil?” We don’t believe so.





Similarly, let’s not childishly tag all men from the past with the stupid term “racist” ™ so easily just because they foresaw potential problems arising from different races living within close proximity of each other -- a sad historical reality of human existence which has afflicted mankind ever since the Cro Magnons knocked off the Neanderthals. It was simply the way of the world back then.





2. Not all Indians were exactly angels.





What modern day libtards refer to as “toxic masculinity” ™ is not unique to White males. Many innocent White people as well as some of the more docile Indian tribes were persecuted and slaughtered by some of the more violent Indian elements. So let's dispense with all this "evil White Man" talk. Over the course of the centuries of interaction in the Americas, atrocities were committed by both sides. Notwithstanding the many cases of Indians and Whites getting along nicely, the proximity to each other was often problematic in some areas, for both races.





3. The Indian Removal Act was approved by Congress and the Senate.





Jackson was not a dictator issuing Executive Orders to relocate the Indians. In 1830, the US Senate passed the Indian Removal Act by a vote of 28 to 19; and the House of Representatives passed it by a vote of 101 to 97. The Act granted the president authority to negotiate treaties that swapped Indian lands east of the Mississippi River for reservations in the West, and said nothing about removal by force.





This policy of using money and land instead of force was later continued by President Martin Van Buren, after Jackson left office in 1837.