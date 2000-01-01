*Not affiliated with nor to be confused with "The History Channel"
The Myth of Dr. Mengele
by Mike King
Of the many sub-fables spun off of the grand fable of “Auschwitz" ™, the most shocking and enduring is the myth of that evil, sadistic, mass-murdering monster whose name ranks behind only those of The Great One (that's Hitler for you newbies & normies) and SS Chief Heinrich Himmler on the all-time scary bogeyman list. The notorious camp doctor known for conducting live invasive experiments on Jewish inmates has long since been immortalized in articles, books and films. You know the name – none other than the big bad Dr. Josef Mengele (cue dramatic piano music) -- aka "The Angel of Death ™." (cue even more dramatic piano music)
There is, however, just a wee little problem with this official narrative of the big bad Mengele.. To put it bluntly, just like those long-since discredited tales of shrunken heads, lamp shades & soap made from dead Jews, “zee gas chambers ™,” and babies being tossed into open fire-pits – the Myth of Mengele is, well, bullshit from start to finish.
Mengele-Mania has generated lots of shekels for lots of writers and film makers.
The Three Biggest Lies About Dr. Mengele
1. He condemned inmates who could not work to death in the gas chambers
2. He conducted cruel experiments with twins.
3. He conducted other cruel medical experiments on random inmates
Let us debunk:
1. Mengele and the Gas Chambers
This one is easy because we absolutely know, for certain, that there were no gas chambers at Bullschwitz or any other internment camp. If you’re new to “Holocaust Denial ™,” here are a pair of powerful pieces (to read later) which will – unless you are in deep denial – forever dispel the silly notion of “zee gas chambers ™ ” – (here & here). Hence, how could Dr. Mengele have condemned people to die in "gas chambers ™" that never even existed?
The "gas chambers" lie has been debunked so thoroughly that Amazon had to be pressured by "the usual suspects" into banning many books about the Holohoax and World War II.
2. Mengele and Experiments on Twins
If the alleged experiments Mengele is alleged to have performed with twins were so cruel and deadly (like sewing twin babies together in an attempt to artificially create conjoined “Siamese Twins!” --- ha ha ha ha ha -- yeah, right!), then how were most of the twins enrolled in his research able to survive the war and then, in 1984, form an association which still lobbies for their interests? The organization / museum is named “CANDLES” (Children of Auschwitz Nazi Deadly Lab Experiment Survivors). In fact, they, their descendants and their advocates are still raking in shekels off of Mengele's wrongly tarnished name (cha ching!). (here) / (here)
Now just focus on the name of that organization for a bit and ask yourself: How the frickety-frack can “deadly lab experiments” leave any so many "survivors?" The evidence – or lack thereof – is very clear: Mengele did not commit any crimes on the Jewish twins. An anthropologist in addition to being a physician, Mengele's research was limited to behavioral / observational studies only – nothing surgical.
1. Twins Jiri and Josef Fiser were studied by Mengele, and "survived" to tell tales about it. // 2: Auschwitz twin and CANDLES museum founder Eva Kor cashes in on tales about how she and her sister "survived" Mengele.
3. Mengele Randomly Conducted Other Cruel Experiments
The “eyewitness” testimony as to the medically senseless and cruel experiments supposedly performed by Mengele (changing eye colors by dye injections, removing healthy teeth just for the fun of it, transplanting organs to random places in the body -- ha ha ha ha ha --yeah, right!) ring as absurd and untrue as stories of shrunken heads and lamp shades. But because the “survivors" ™ have been sainted, none dare to question them.
Interestingly, the “victims” of these monstrous experiments, never showed any signs of these cruel procedures. There was never even the slightest bit of evidence to support the claims of these “survivors” -- no documents, no autopsies. Nothing!
1. Mengele also studied dwarfism. Above, the 7 dwarfs of the Ovitz family. // 2. Tales of Mad Mengele torturing Jews by ripping out healthy teeth just for his amusement are totally without basis, and not even worth rebutting.
Who Really was Josef Mengele?
Before the war, the brilliant Mengele, after studying philosophy, went on to earn doctorates in anthropology and medicine. His main career focus was as a researcher – hence, the observation of twins, dwarfs and others at Auschwitz. During the war, Mengele was awarded the Iron Cross 2nd Class, and then an Iron Cross 1st Class for his bravery in rescuing two men from a burning tank. After being seriously wounded in action on the eastern front in 1942, he was declared unfit for active service and then transferred to Auschwitz where he served as a doctor and researcher.
Now, here’s the kicker. Dr. Mengele, as one of the lead physicians in a camp afflicted from time to time with outbreaks of typhus, worked tirelessly to save lives – not take them! The Zyklon B “gas” was a pesticide used to kill lice, not people. Furthermore, under the jurisdiction of Mengele, and other camp doctors, an estimated 3000 Jewish babies were born and cared for at Auschwitz. True story, boys and girls. Read "The Auschwitz Baby Boom" (here)
1. Drawing depicts Dr. Eduard Wirths -- an Auschwitz doctor and colleague of Mengele's -- as a valiant knight waging battle against deadly typhus-carrying lice. // 2. SS officers at Auschwitz. From left to right: Richard Baer, Josef Mengele, Josef Kramer, Rudolf Höss // 3. Many of the Jewish babies born at Auschwitz "survived" and lived long lives.
About four years after the end of the war, Mengele, a true-believing SS man, escaped to Argentina -- where he lived for about 10 years while working as a carpenter. He then fled to Paraguay in 1959 and Brazil in 1960. Now a most-wanted fugitive, Mengele was being hunted by the United States, West Germany, Israel, and independently by the hideous “Nazi hunter,” Simon Wiesenthal of "babies in the bon-fire" fame. He eluded capture in spite of extradition requests by the West German government and covert operations by Israel’s Mossad.
Headline: New York Times (May 11, 1985)
Three Nations Joining to Hunt Mengele
By Ralph Blumenthal (cough cough)
(here)
In time, the hate-filled psychopaths came to believe their own dirty lies about noble Dr. Mengele -- Image 1: NY Slimes front page story // Image 2: Lots of shekels were offered to locate Dr. Mengele.
Unbeknown to his hunters at the time -- the good doctor, philosopher, anthropologist, decorated war hero, gentleman, scholar, humanitarian and carpenter died in 1979, at the age of 67, after suffering a stroke while swimming off the coast in Brazil. (Or did Mossad finally get him "on the down low?") He was buried under a fake name. According to his only child, his son, Rolf, Dr. Mengele maintained his innocence until the end. We totally believe him. And, given all the other lies we’ve been fed about everything else related to “The Bad War” -- you should too.
