The Marxist Myth of "Melting Glaciers"

Did you notice how the cases of expanding glaciers were described as "mysterious" and "unusual?" That's a rhetorical trick. There is nothing "unusual" nor "mysterious" about glacial variation -- up or down -- and the seditious scribblers at Sulzberger's Slimes damn well know it. Apart from the fact that the Earth's average atmospheric temperatures have remained within a "normal" range of variance for the past 150 years, the primary cause of glacial melting is actually due changes in geo-thermal activity -- and not even volcanic activity either.





A few points about geo-thermal heat and pre-Industrial Revolution data:







Radiogenic Heat

The interior of the Earth (both the mantle and the crust) generate what is known as “radiogenic heat.” This type of heat can vary unpredictably from time to time and region to region. These small variations, over time, along with pressure from the top, are what cause the gradual melting away of glaciers from the bottom. Place a chunk of ice on a slightly warm surface and observe how it melts faster from the bottom than at the top.





Pre-Industrial Historical Precedents

New York Times (May 8, 2001): Story of Viking Colonies' Icy 'Pompeii' Unfolds From Ancient Greenland Farm

“At Nipaatsoq, blowing glacial sands covered the farm in the early 1400's, sealing it until 1990, when two hunters reported seeing ancient wood protruding from an eroded stream bank.”





Whenever any melting, due to natural variable factors, reveals some of these artifacts in what the Vikings named Greenland or other places, the warmists are quick to shout, "Aha! These artifacts are emerging because the ice is melting due to man-made "Global Warming / Climate Change." But how is it that they never question why the areas were once warm and inhabited to begin with? They will also purposely ignore cases in which new ice-coverage / glaciers are forming. And if the "greenies" want a "green" planet so much, shouldn't they be happy about all that green-killing / life-suppressing ice giving way to lush tracts of green grass, green shrubbery and new green forest? --- Just sayin'.







Now if you really want to go back in time to find some real “climate change,” consider that the majestic smooth cliffs of the Hudson River Palisades. This line of steep cliffs (300-500 feet high) stands along the west side of the lower Hudson River in northeastern New Jersey and southeastern New York State. The formation itself was created by molten rock (magma) shooting upward, but the smooth polish is the effect of massive retreating glaciers which cut away the hillsides and loose rocks while sliding through. Imagine the prolonged cold spell which caused such skyscraper glaciers to form near today’s midtown New York City. And imagine the relative warming that caused them to retreat and melt. Needless to say, there were no cars and factories back then either.