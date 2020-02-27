The Jewish War on German Airships

The defeat of Germany in 1918 (engineered by Jewish Marxists at home and Jewish Globalists & Zionists from the outside) slowed down DELAG's business substantially. In 1919, DELAG's airships were surrendered under the terms of the vicious Treaty of Versailles which had been imposed upon a disarmed Germany. The treaty also prohibited the Germans from building more airships. An exception was made to allow for the construction of a single airship for the US Navy -- a transaction which spared DELAG from total extinction and bought the company some more time.





In 1926 the restrictions on airship construction were lifted at a time when some of the oppressive monetary reparations of the Versailles Treaty were restructured. Work was then started on the construction of the airship, Graf Zeppelin (775 feet) -- named after the Count. The company was revived and, during the 1930s, the airships Graf Zeppelin and the larger Hindenburg (803-feet) operated regular transatlantic flights from Germany to North America and Brazil.





To enhance revenue, the zeppelins carried transatlantic mail from the United States to Europe. Special postage stamps were minted and sold for this purpose -- but the practice was suddenly discontinued (by the U.S.) and the unsold zeppelin stamps were destroyed by the Post Office (a most unusual act which enraged many stamp collectors (here)) Although neither Hitler nor FDR were in power in 1930, could the sudden discontinuation and strange destruction of the stamps have been the result of a general hatred of Germans held by some people (cough cough) already embedded within the federal bureaucracy? Probably.