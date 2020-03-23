Early on in his presidency, Trump took control of the Fed by dumping Globalist Janet Yenta Yellen (cough cough) and appointing Jerome Powell (the first non-Jew to chair the Fed in over 30 years). With the Fed having been tamed, the removal of Trump by the tried & true tactic of spiking interest rates / contracting money supply -- which was the original plan (here) -- was no longer an option. CoronaMania was therefore designed to do what the Central Bank could no longer do, namely, crash -- Herbert Hooverize -- the Trump's stock market and economy – albeit by different means than those utilized in 1929-1932.





Right on cue, from RealClearPolitics.com, March 25, 2020:





Headline: Will Trump Become the New Hoover? (here)







And this from the Washington Compost, March 23,2020 (accompanied by images of Trump and Hoover)







Headline: Covid-19 may destroy Donald Trump’s presidency

Sub-headline: Has Trump plunged America into another Great Depression? (here)











Bastards! But should we really be surprised? (((They))) don't care about how many people they murder in foreign wars; so why would (((they))) give a rat's butt-hole about how many American get thrown out of work? Our lives mean NOTHING to these monsters which so many millions of normies hold in such high regard as "public servants."







Like the “Russian Collusion” hoax of 2017-2019; and like the “Ukraine Phone Call” hoax of 2019-2020 – CoronaMania seems destined to backfire – maybe. The unpredictable “X-Factor” here is that 24 of America’s 50 states (including the two most populous states of California and New York) have Demonrat Governors. If enough of these repugnant villains (Newsome (CA), Cuomo (NY), Pritzker (IL), Murphy (NJ) et al) were to collectively scheme to keep their respective states on shut-down -- in spite of Trump’s Easter target date for a return to normalcy -- the Governors (and some big city Mayors) could inflict enormous damage not just upon the people of their own states, but on the nation as a whole.





It will be interesting to see how the coming civil war between the conveniently all-of-a-sudden “states’ rights” Demonrat Governors and the President plays out. Our money is on Trump coming out of this latest take-down scheme smelling like roses again. However -- if mass arrests of the criminal perps who just caused us to dump 2 Trillion on the National Credit Card don’t come out of this golden “National Emergency” opportunity; then one has got to start wondering how and when “The Storm” will ever happen. Not getting discouraged here – just a little antsy. We just need to see some bad guys disappear and die soon. That’s all.





– That being said, where the hell is Tom Hanks?"