*Not affiliated with nor to be confused with "The History Channel"
* If you haven't already done so, be sure to sign up for our FREE Report & FREE Updates List at bottom of page.
*
The Myth of "The Fall of the Berlin Wall"
by Mike King
by Mike King
More than thirty years have since passed since the grand made-for-TV spectacle known as “The Fall of the Berlin Wall" ™ – an event which is still, by design, grossly misunderstood. The goose-bumpy cornball version of history for normies is summarized very well in the platitude-ridden opening of a 2019 Slimes piece titled, "The Fall of the Berlin Wall: An Accident of History That Changed the World" :
“The Communist regime was prepared for everything “except candles and prayers.” East Germany’s peaceful 1989 revolution showed that societies that don’t reform, die.
It had long been a dream for East Berliners like Mr. Krätschell to see this towering symbol of unfreedom running like a scar of cement and barbed wire through the heart of their home city ripped open.
And when the Cold War’s most notorious armed border opened overnight, and was torn apart in the days that followed, it was not in the end the result of some carefully crafted geopolitical grand bargain. It was, at the most basic level at least, the wondrous result of human error, spontaneity and individual courage.”
You hear that? It was the “candles and prayers” of “courageous individuals” which led to the “spontaneous” ™ destruction of the wall that had separated the free from the unfree -- the "capitalist" from the "communist." And no one -- not even the CIA -- was able to have foreseen such a stunning development. How do you say “bullshit” in German?
1. The Communist East built the wall in 1961 to stem the embarrassing flow of escapees from East to West. // 2. The destruction of the hated wall which divided Berlin brought great joy to Berliners. // 3. Fake History: "It happened by chance, spontaneously."
Now, don't misunderstand. The long-overdue tearing down of that Communist monstrosity in 1989 was a welcome sight to see and a source of great satisfaction for Berliners of both West and East. The purpose of our pessimistic critique here is to simply point out that there was an ulterior and sinister long-term motive behind the planned event.
The reality of “The Fall of the Berlin Wall," ™ and the associated “Fall of Communism," ™ can best be understood by allegory. Imagine some prisoners locked inside of a dirty dungeon-like 10 x 10 ft cell which is separated, by a wall, from a more modern, 20 x 20 ft dormitory-like cell housing several other prisoners. The poor captives as well as the “free world” sympathizers who dwell in the better adjacent room demand that the guard in charge of the tiny cell “tear down this wall.” They pray and plead and hold candlelight vigils for their cramped comrades.
When the guard can no longer ignore the moral "will of the people" ™ nor "the tide of history"™ , he "spontaneously” ™ grabs hold of a sledge hammer and tears down the wall separating the two cells. The “courageous” prisoners defiantly emerge from the old cell to find themselves warmly welcomed by the teary-eyed “free” prisoners of the larger, cleaner, better-decorated room. So grateful are the "liberated" prisoners for the "progress" and friendship of “the free world” ™ that neither they -- nor the other candle lighting / prayerful inmates who had taken such pity over their previous condition – pause to reflect that they are all still inmates – albeit in a larger, more comfortable cell. As the “free” inmates and the new “ex-Communists” celebrate their “freedom,” the prison warden (cough cough) just shakes his head, laughs, and says to the guard who had torn down the barrier wall between cells: “Nice work, Gorby.”
OR ....
1. Hungarian Jew George Soros, the CIA and their agents in the East had been very busy in the decade preceding "the fall of communism." The long range plan of this "prison warden" was to bring the east and west into a European merger that is, essentially, communist but with a "multi-cultural" (anti-White) twist. // 2 & 3. It's only natural for prisoners to prefer a better cell, but they still remain prisoners.
So sorry to piss on everyone’s “Fall of the Berlin Wall," ™ delusion, but the big events of 1989 (including the Tienanmen Square protests in China) were not “spontaneous ™". Furthermore, the unified, occupied, mind-raped, guilt-ridden, self-flagellating, childless slaves of today's Germany are certainly neither “free” nor “independent.” Indeed, Mamma Merkel -- an enthusiastic member of Communist youth groups -- was herself one of the "democratic" politicians pooped out of the rectum of that tyrannical East German system. Regular readers of The Anti-New York Times don’t need to be told about the type of “freedom” that his sainted sow, this frumpy frau, this commie cow has blessed Germany and all of Europe with.
The big event of 1989 was an important part of the Soros propaganda campaign which served to mask the fact that the New World Order Globalists -- with the help of treasonous operatives working inside of the former Soviet Union / Eastern Bloc states -- were overthrowing their rival Red regimes via internal “Color Revolutions.” These “spontaneous uprisings” were absolutely not for the purpose of bringing “freedom” and “democracy” to the captive peoples. The grand game was to incorporate the “Warsaw Pact” countries into their world government systems (EU, NATO etc) – before chopping up the Soviet Union / Russia into many smaller pieces and swallowing those up as well. And the grand conquest of Eurasia would have been complete by now, had it not been for the rise of Vladimir Putin. That is why (((they))) hate him so much.
1. Adored by the western Globalist media but despised by today's Russians, Time Man-of-the-Year & Nobel Peace Prize winner Mikhail Gorbachev did not disintegrate the Soviet Union for the sake of "freedom." // 2. Time Man-of-the-Year & Nobel Peace Prize winner Lech Walesa of "liberated" Poland was another puffed-up "anti-Communist" fraud working for the One Worlders. He too is no longer popular among most Poles today. // 3. Media darling and winner of Philadelphia Liberty Medal Vaclav Havel of "liberated" Czechoslovakia chatting with his boss, George Soros.
COMMENTS / FEEDBACK / INSULTS / KUDOS
COMMENTS / FEEDBACK / INSULTS / KUDOS
E-Mail: [email protected]
PLEASE SUPPORT OUR WORK AND SHARE OUR ARTICLES!
* SUPPORT US BY SUBSCRIBING TO:
AUTO-MONTHLY DONOR / SUBSCRIBER OR 1-TIME OPTIONS
**************
By becoming an automatic monthly donor of $5 or more, you get all 23 of our pdf books and a permanent subscription to our almost-daily Anti-New York Times.
TWO SIMPLE STEPS
1. Click on image button below to quickly & securely sign up at SUBSCRIBESTAR. (Look for "Sign Up" in top right corner)
2. (Important!!!) After signing-up, E-mail us at: [email protected] with the word "Monthly" in the subject line.
*Allow a few hours to receive the pdf links.
*
For 1-Time Donation Options
(also with PDF rewards)
For 1-Time Donation Options
(also with PDF rewards)
To send a check / MO or cash by mail:
Payable to:
PASCAL PUBLICATIONS, P.O. BOX 804, SADDLE BROOK, NJ 07663
FREE REPORT & FREE UPDATES
"How to Respond to an Anti-Conspiracy Theorist"
Never again be at a loss for words when some ignoramus tells you: "Aw that's just a Conspiracy Theory." .
No self respecting 'conspiracy theorist' should be without this essential BLOCKBUSTER REPORT!
SIGN UP now and receive a link to the FREE report plus periodic FREE summaries of Historical & Current Events.
Be sure to CHECK YOUR JUNK / SPAM BOX in case report doesn't go through.
"How to Respond to an Anti-Conspiracy Theorist"
Never again be at a loss for words when some ignoramus tells you: "Aw that's just a Conspiracy Theory." .
No self respecting 'conspiracy theorist' should be without this essential BLOCKBUSTER REPORT!
SIGN UP now and receive a link to the FREE report plus periodic FREE summaries of Historical & Current Events.
Be sure to CHECK YOUR JUNK / SPAM BOX in case report doesn't go through.