More than thirty years have since passed since the grand made-for-TV spectacle known as “The Fall of the Berlin Wall" ™ – an event which is still, by design, grossly misunderstood. The goose-bumpy cornball version of history for normies is summarized very well in the platitude-ridden opening of a 2019 Slimes piece titled, "The Fall of the Berlin Wall: An Accident of History That Changed the World" :





“The Communist regime was prepared for everything “except candles and prayers.” East Germany’s peaceful 1989 revolution showed that societies that don’t reform, die.





It had long been a dream for East Berliners like Mr. Krätschell to see this towering symbol of unfreedom running like a scar of cement and barbed wire through the heart of their home city ripped open.





And when the Cold War’s most notorious armed border opened overnight, and was torn apart in the days that followed, it was not in the end the result of some carefully crafted geopolitical grand bargain. It was, at the most basic level at least, the wondrous result of human error, spontaneity and individual courage.”

*





You hear that? It was the “candles and prayers” of “courageous individuals” which led to the “spontaneous” ™ destruction of the wall that had separated the free from the unfree -- the "capitalist" from the "communist." And no one -- not even the CIA -- was able to have foreseen such a stunning development. How do you say “bullshit” in German?