The Evil Professor Frederick Lindemann
by Mike King
Political puppets like Winston Churchill generally have a skilled personal buffer between themselves and the really big masters of the New World Order. For example, Woodrow Wilson had Edward Mandell House; Franklin Demono Rosenfeld had Henry Morgenthau; Jimmy Carter had Zbigniew Brzezinski etc.
For the British Mad Dog, the most important personal handler was Frederick A. Lindemann -- a physicist whose German-Jewish family arrived in England when he was about 14 years old. He was known to friends as "the Prof" in reference to his position at the University of Oxford, and as "Baron Berlin" to his many detractors because of his German accent and haughty aristocratic manner. If you've never heard of Lindemann, it is because we're not supposed to know about these secret handlers.
Lindemann believed that a small circle of elites should run the world, resulting in a stable society, "led by supermen and served by helots" (his words). He concluded that science could yield a race of obedient humans blessed with “the mental makeup of the worker bee.”
The mad Professor Frederick Lindemann – one of the most powerful “Englishman” that you never heard about.
In Lindemann's Jewish supremacist worldview, the "worker bees" would be mixed race and the "supermen" would no doubt be the Jewish Globalist elite. Naturally, before this New World Order could emerge, the 'White Man' would have to first "abdicate" his leading position on Europe and America. A brief excerpt from 'The Prof' --one of the many the biographies written about Lindemann:
“Professor Frederick Lindemann, the Chief Advisor to Winston Churchill and the inspiration and architect of the air crucifixion of Germany was in a reflective mood after the war. Toward the end of his life, Lindemann made a remark on more than one occasion with such an air of seriousness that he seemed to regard it as his testament of wisdom, and I accordingly feel it incumbent upon me to record it here, although not in perfect sympathy with it.
'Do you know,' he asked, 'what the future historians will regard as the most important event of this age?’
‘Well, what is it?’
'It will not be Hitler and the Second World War; it will not be the release of nuclear energy; it will not be the menace of Communism.'
These negatives seemed very comprehensive. He put on an expression of extreme severity and turned down the corners of his lips: ‘It will be the abdication of the White man.’ Then he nodded his head up and down several times to drive home his proposition."
* The Prof’ -- R.F Harrod, McMillan, 1959. Page 261/2. A Personal Memoir Lord Cherwell
Lindemann was able to foresee the White Man's "abdication" to "diversity" ™ coming a long time ago because he was a high ranking member of that very gang of Globalist Ghouls that were engineering it.
France 1994 --- France 2006
Europe's National Football teams have abdicated to "diversity." ™
Cinderella has "abdicated" to "diversity." ™
Captain America has "abdicated" to "diversity." ™
The British School System has "abdicated" to "diversity." ™
German "Octoberfest" Beer Girls have "abdicated" to "diversity." ™
Spider Man has "abdicated" to "diversity." ™
Thor's Viking's mythical place of Asgard has "abdicated" to "diversity." ™ (Heimdall the Gatekeeper).
Little Orphan Annie has "abdicated" to "diversity." ™
"Agent 007" of James Bond fame has "abdicated" to "diversity." ™
And now, here we are .... by design!
When Churchill was named Secretary of the Exchequer (Treasury) in 1924 (an appointment which proved disastrous), Lindemann and Brendan Bracken (both bachelors and homosexuals) became close friends with Winnie (himself a poofter) and would remain so for 35 years – with the brilliant and sober Lindemann becoming Churchill's guru.
In 1932, (months before Hitler was even elected) Lindemann joined Churchill on a trip throughout Europe. When the warmongering British Mad Dog returned, he wrote: "A terrible process is astir. Germany is arming." All throughout Churchill’s 1930’s exile (the Wilderness Years), the German-hating Lindemann continued to advise Churchill, and call for a campaign for rearmament in the face of the non-existent “German threat.”
When Churchill became the wartime Prime Minister in 1940, he appointed Lindemann as the British government's leading scientific adviser. In this capacity, Lindemann attended meetings of the War Cabinet and accompanied Churchill on conferences. He spoke with Churchill almost daily for the duration of the war and wielded more influence than any other adviser. General Hastings Ismay, an important military aid to Churchill who also worked with Lindemann, later recalled:
“Churchill used to say that the Prof's brain was a beautiful piece of mechanism, and the Prof did not dissent from that judgment. ….. In his appointment as Personal Assistant to the Prime Minister no field of activity was closed to him. He was as obstinate as a mule, and unwilling to admit that there was any problem under the sun which he was not qualified to solve. …..He hated Hitler and all his works, and his contribution to Hitler’s downfall in all sorts of odd ways was considerable.”
Lindemann was described as having:
".. an almost pathological hatred for Nazi Germany, and an almost medieval desire for revenge was a part of his character."
In addition to the Air Ministry Area Bombing Directive, Lindemann presented a paper on "dehousing" to Churchill, which calculated the effects of bombardment by a massive bomber force of German cities to break the spirit of the people. Lindemann’s argument that "bombing must be directed to working class houses -- because -- middle class houses have too much space round them, so are bound to waste bombs" led to the horrible deaths of as many as 1.5 million German civilians.
The Mad Professor also insulted many figures in the British government. But Churchill protected him zealously. An agitated Churchill once snapped at a Member of Parliament who questioned his bizarre reliance on Lindemann:
"Love me, love my dog, and if you don't love my dog, you damn well can't love me…. Don't you know that he is one of my oldest and greatest friends?"
In the grand scheme of things, the obscure Lindemann outranked the famous Churchill by several levels. Just the fact that a 20th century personage of such historical significance and uncanny foresight remains virtually unknown -- except to a few scholars and history buffs interested in that era -- constitutes strong evidence that the true power players of history have always been and continue to remain "behind the scenes."
Let's make Lindemann a bit more well known -- in a bad way -- by sharing this piece far and wide.
Lindemann (Image 1, on left next to Winnie)-- not the subordinate Churchill -- was the true architect of the Hamburg, Berlin and Dresden fire-bombing Holocausts of innocent Germans --- all part of the "abdication" of "The White Man" to his Tribe.
