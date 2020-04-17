*Not affiliated with nor to be confused with "The History Channel"
Microsoft Goes Satanist
by Mike King
Those of you with MSN hotmail accounts may have noticed recent (and frequent) side-bar ads featuring the Satanic witch (not name-calling here -- she is an actual Satanic witch) Marina Abramovic. The ad remains but the linked page was pulled after enough "right wing conspiracy theorists" ™ complained about them. From PageSix.com -- April 17, 2020:
Headline: Microsoft Pulls Ad Featuring Marina Abramović Over Conspiracy Theory
"Microsoft nixed a commercial featuring Marina Abramović after a bogus conspiracy theory surfaced that the performance artist was involved with Satanism. Abramovic had been featured in the advertisement for a Microsoft headset called the Hololens 2 — which allows the user to see digital imagery with the outside world."
Of all the celebrities Bill Gates' Microsoft (Gates recently stepped down from the board) could have used to showcase its product, how the frickety-frack did a disgusting Satanist "artist" obsessed with blood, urine, semen, torture, death, and cannibalism get selected? Most of "youse guys" already know about this "Serbian" Satanist to the Stars -- but for the benefit of any newbies, we present a few images that are as convincing as they are revolting.
1. Abramovic flips a double F-You. // 2. Posing inside of a flaming Satanic pentagram // 3. Murder Art -- housewife impaled on her ironing board
1. With Lady Gaga -- drinking the blood from one of her murder exhibits. // 2. Basting a mock child in blood. // 3. Posing with Jacob de Rothschild at a London museum in front of an 18th Century painting titled, "Satan Summoning His Legions."
We refuse to publish the one of her posing with a naked female infant -- pointing at the child's vagina! Sick -- sick -- sick!
But Microsoft's fondness for this Satanist isn't the only ominous link to The Evil One by the company which Deep State frontman and obsessive vaccine-pusher Bill Gates started "in a garage." We have just learned that in March of 2019, Gates' Microsoft received a patent number for a cryptocurrency system connected to "body activity." Here is the description from the issuer, WIPO: The World Intellectual Property Organization -- an international patent system (here) -- which lists Microsoft as the applicant:
Abstract
"Human body activity associated with a task provided to a user may be used in a mining process of a cryptocurrency system. A server may provide a task to a device of a user which is communicatively coupled to the server. A sensor communicatively coupled to or comprised in the device of the user may sense body activity of the user. Body activity data may be generated based on the sensed body activity of the user. The cryptocurrency system communicatively coupled to the device of the user may verify if the body activity data satisfies one or more conditions set by the cryptocurrency system, and award cryptocurrency to the user whose body activity data is verified."
In other words, if you're non-compliant in some way, your "body activity" micro-chip will communicate to "the authorities" that you can't get crypto-money. That's why Bill Gates of Hell is so obsessed with vaccines and their associated "certificates."
1 & 2. To save us all from "Covid-19," the demon Gates wants to implant us with data chips for medical and monetary control. // 3. WIPO assigned the implant scheme a very interesting patent number.
The scheme of the Microsoft Monsters -- who so admire the Satanist Marina Abramovic -- literally amounts to the biblical "Mark of the Beast" -- without which, you may not buy or sell.
From the Book of Revelations / 13:18:
"And that no man might buy or sell, save he that had the mark, or the name of the beast, or the number of his name. Here is wisdom. Let him that hath understanding count the number of the beast, for it is the number of a man; and his number is Six hundred threescore and six" (666).
Lest anyone at this point in history -- with CoronaMania raging all around us -- ignorantly claim: "Aw, the people would never go for that!" -- then just have a look at the scared-shitless obedient normies all around us. How many of them would take the chip if it would allow them to return to work? Answer: Lots!
Now, here's the kicker --- from the "Ya-just-can't-make-this-stuff-up" file -- can "youse guys" guess the publication number issued for Microsoft's implant? It's WO/2020/060606. See for yourself if you don't believe it (here)
These people are sick -- and they need to be put down before they kill us.
What the "hell" is going on with Microsoft?
2. Microsoft ad featuring Satanist Abramovic // 3. WIPO diagram shows how the Microsoft scheme it numbered 060606 works. Sensors read "body activity" and link to the cryptocurrency system.
COMMENTS / FEEDBACK / INSULTS / KUDOS
