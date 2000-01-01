The Darwinian Fallacy of "The Super Rat"

And on and on the fallacy of "evolution" goes -- promoted by the press, taught in the schools, enforced by the state, never questioned and never challenged. The most frustrating feature of this big misconception is that is so simple to debunk. All it takes is a bit of thought and some common sense, yet the lie rolls on and on.





Now you might say, "Wait a minute Mike. The Super Rat phenomenon is very real. The rats without immunity die. Those rats lucky enough to have the immunity survive, and the offspring of those survivors inherit the immunity. What's so hard to understand about that?"





Well, there is nothing hard to understand about that, and nobody disputes the existence of Super Rats. But the phenomenon only demonstrates variation and natural selection (or, in this case, artificially-induced natural selection) --- not "evolution" TM. The rat remains a rat! Nothing changed. Nothing "evolved TM." Nothing "mutated." No additional chromosomes came into existence and not a single additional line of complex genetic code was added to the overall rat gene pool that wasn't already there to begin with. The surviving rats were already genetically immune to the poison. The dead ones were not. What type of insane "scientist" would make the galactic leap-of-faith from this common-sense example of natural selection, all the way to the simple-first-bacterial-cell-to-amoeba-to-fish-to-amphibian-to-ape-to-man scenario?





The bottom line remains: trans-species evolution TM -- let alone trans-genus, trans-family, trans-order, trans-class, trans-phylum, trans-kingdom -- has never been observed; neither in the fossil record, nor in the current natural world. Indeed, by definition, trans-species Evolution TM is not observable.





The atheist will argue: "We can't observe trans-species Evolution because the changes are so subtle and they accrue over 100's of millions of years - but trust it, it happened."





That's not science. That's circular logic and wild conjecture. It essentially saying: "We cannot observe evolution because we can't observe it." (scratching head) Darwin himself even admitted that the fossil record does not prove his theory (he said it was because the record was incomplete). And anyone who tries to use the "Super Rats" as a means to circumvent this Darwinian difficulty of non-observability is either a criminal, an insane person, or just someone who hasn't really given the matter much thought.