THE BAD WAR
The Truth NEVER Taught About World War II
By Mike King
Paperback OR pdf // 8.5 x 11 / 320 pages / 600 illustrations
We all know the story about World War II. The one about how "The Good Guys" banded together to stop Adolf Hitler and the big bad Germans (and Japanese) from taking over the world. There is just one problem with this official version of the history-changing event known as World War II.
It is a LIE!
Can you handle the truth about what really happened? THE BAD WAR will rock your worldview like no other work of its kind.
THE ULTIMATE "RED PILL" BOOK
"The Bad War sets the record straight about who was responsible for this most deadly yet avoidable conflict. It's a great way to start anyone on the road to re-examining this critical juncture in the course of human civilization."
Texe Marrs (R.I.P.):
"Your life will never be the same after discovering the startling facts in The Bad War, by investigative journalist M.S. King. I really want you to have this book."
Jeff Rense:
Mike King’s epic, The Bad War makes a unique and important contribution to understanding the world. It is a book which we can all appreciate, and easily understand."
THE BAD WAR
*** Table of Contents & Free Excerpt
INTRODUCTION
SECTION 1: Seeds of the World Wars / 1848-1913 .
SECTION 2: World War I & Fall of Russia / 1914-1918
SECTION 3: Nationalism vs Globalism / 1919-1933
SECTION 4: The Plot to Destroy Germany / 1933-1939
SECTION 5: World War II (Part 1)
SECTION 6: World War II (Part 2)
SECTION 7: The Aftermath of World War II / 1945-1950
CLOSING STATEMENT
SUMMER MONTHS OF 1939
HITLER ATTEMPTS TO PEACEFULLY RESOLVE DISPUTE OVER DANZIG & THE ‘POLISH CORRIDOR’
(Stolen from Germany after World War I)
"BERLIN THINKS DOOR IS LEFT OPEN TO PEACEFUL SOLUTION"
The August 28th headline of the Hitler-hating New York Times confirmed that Hitler sought to avoid war with Great Britain & France.
The “free city” of Danzig is 95% German. Along with its surrounding German area of East Prussia, Danzig was isolated from the German mainland by the harsh post-World War I treaties. Formerly German territory now belongs to Poland, cutting right through the Prussian/Pomeranian region of Germany. As had been the case with Germans stranded in Czechoslovakia, the Germans in Poland (those not expelled in 1919) are a persecuted minority.
Hitler tries to solve the problem of the "Polish Corridor” peacefully. He proposes that the people living in Danzig, and the “corridor” be permitted to vote in a referendum to decide their status. If the region returns to German sovereignty, Poland will be given a 1 mile wide path, running through Germany to the Baltic Sea so that it would not be landlocked.
The Poles consider Hitler’s solution, but behind the scenes, Poland is urged by FDR to not make any deals with Germany. When it becomes apparent to Hitler that Poland will not allow a referendum, he then proposes another solution – international control of the formerly German regions. This sensible offer is also ignored. The Globalists intend to use foolish Poland as the match which ignites World War II.
Germans stranded in the stolen 'corridor' and the "free city" of Danzig were horribly abused (even murdered) and denied the right to self-determination.
AUGUST 25, 1939
BRITAIN, FRANCE & POLAND AGREE TO A MILITARY ALLIANCE
The Polish-British Common Defense Pact contains promises of British military assistance in the event that Poland is attacked by another European country. This builds upon a previous agreement (March 1939) between the two countries, and also France, by specifically committing to military action in the event of an attack.
With this agreement, powerful Zionist-Globalist forces in the UK have now trapped the reluctant Prime Minister Neville Chamberlain, as well as France and Poland. All that is left to do now is for Polish-Jewish border thugs to deliberately provoke Germany into action and get the ball rolling.
The British-French-Polish Common Defense past was forced upon Neville Chamberlain.
Unjustly labeled by historians as an "appeaser", Chamberlain had to be maneuvered into war by powerful factions above and around him.
FORBIDDEN HISTORY: QUOTE TO REMEMBER
"Chamberlain (speaking off the record to Ambassador Joseph Kennedy while playing golf) stated that America and the world Jews had forced England into the war".
-The Forrestal Diaries ed. Millis, Cassell 1952 p129
AUGUST 31, 1939
THE GLEIWITZ (and other) BORDER ATTACKS / JEWISH-POLISH GUERILLAS ATTACK GERMAN BORDER POINTS
Overestimating their strength, underestimating German strength, and knowing that France and the UK would now be forced to back them, Polish-Jewish terrorists cross the border and attack a German radio station in Silesia, Germany. It is actually the latest in a string of deliberate border instigation against Germany.
The "Poles" then broadcast a message (in Polish) urging others to take up arms and start attacking Germans. German police quickly arrive and retake the station, killing one of the Red terrorists. Jewish Red terrorists, their Polish government protectors, and their Globalist-Zionist masters have picked a fight with Germany!
Modern historians claim that the Gleiwitz incident was staged by Germans dressed as Polish terrorists. But as is the case with the Reichstag Fire conspiracy theory, they offer no evidence, (beyond a forced “confession” obtained after the war) to support this theory – a theory that ignores the outrageous and repeated pattern of provocations directed at Hitler's Germany ever since 1933, the numerous border incidents, and also Hitler’s sincere attempts to negotiate a fair resolution to the Corridor and Danzig controversies.
FORBIDDEN HISTORY - QUOTE TO REMEMBER
"I lived in Germany during the 1980's when many people who lived during the war were still alive. I sought out anyone who lived near Poland in 1939 and was lucky enough to meet several people. One was a customs official who said it was so bad on the border they were armed and also had grenades in their office ready for attacks. Another told me his farm animals were often stolen by Polish (Jewish?) terrorists. Another told of his niece being raped by a Pole (Jew?) who crossed the border. He told me in 1940 they caught the man and showed me a copy of the death order signed by Heydrich, in which he ordered the man put to death.
This is just one of many stories told to me by German civilians who witnessed these border incursions just like had happened in 1919-1928. One thing many people fail to see is that Poland openly attacked Germany right after World War I, which led to many border battles. Once Germany started pressing Poland to work out a solution to the corridor, the attacks started again. .And one thing that is clear to me is that Germany did not make up these attacks." - G.H. Ohio, USA
Hitler has had about all he can take from Poland.
SEPTEMBER 1, 1939
GAME ON!
Germany invades Poland to liberate the captive German minority.
As the German army advances eastward, the Polish forces withdraw -- but not before inflicting heavy casualties on the Germans.
SEPTEMBER 3, 1939
The "Bloody Sunday" Massacre at Bromberg
Red Jewish terrorists rape, torture and massacre 3000+ German civilians in the town of Bromberg, Poland.
The world press shrieks in horror over Germany's "aggression", as Britain & France declare war! The Bromberg butchery of innocent Germans is ignored.
SEPTEMBER 17, 1939
SOVIET UNION INVADES POLAND FROM THE EAST / ALLIES SAY NOTHING!
With the Polish army being routed by the advancing Germans in the west, Stalin cleverly decides to break the Soviet-Polish Non Aggression Pact of 1932. Poland is stabbed in the back as Soviet forces pour in from the east. The advancing Reds carry out massacres, the most infamous being the Katyn Forest Massacre in which 10,000 Polish Army officers are shot in the head.
Other than the pre-Versailles German areas which Germany will reclaim, the Soviets will take.all of Poland. In a shocking double-standard, the anti-German Globo-Zio press, FDR, France & the UK remain oddly silent about this brutal Soviet aggression.
Poland appeals to Britain for help, citing the Poland-British Defense Pact just signed a few weeks earlier. The Polish ambassador in London contacts the British Foreign Office pointing out that clause 1(b) of the agreement, which concerned an "aggression by a European power" on Poland, should apply to the Soviet invasion. The UK Foreign Secretary responds with hostility, stating that it was Britain's decision whether to declare war on the Soviet Union.
The truth is, the Allies don't give a rat's ass about Poland. They only used its foolish ultra-nationalist leaders to instigate Hitler so that they could have their war. The horror that Poland will suffer under Soviet occupation is Poland's problem, not Britain's.
The Soviets executed 10,000 Polish Army officers at Katyn Forest. They would later try to blame it on the Germans.
SEPTEMBER 17, 1939
GERMANY WINS / DANZIG & WESTERN PRUSSIA REUNITED WITH GERMANY
Within a few weeks, the German-Polish War is already over. Hitler receives a hero’s welcome upon his arrival in liberated Danzig. Hitler addresses the Danzig crowd:
“No power on earth would have borne this condition as long as Germany. I do not know what England would have said about a similar peace solution (Versailles) at its expense or how America or France would have accepted it.
I attempted to find a tolerable solution - even for this problem. I submitted this attempt to the Polish rulers in the form of verbal proposals. .You know these proposals. They were more than moderate. I do not know what mental condition the Polish Government was in when it refused these proposals. ……. As an answer, Poland gave the order for the first mobilization. Thereupon wild terror was initiated, and my request to the Polish Foreign Minister to visit me in Berlin once more to discuss these questions was refused. Instead of going to Berlin, he went to London.”
Hitler receives a hero's welcome in Danzig
OCTOBER 1939 - MAY 1940
HITLER PLEADS FOR PEACE WITH BRITAIN & FRANCE
The German-Polish War has ended quickly. There is nothing that the Allies can do help their Polish puppet. The French actually invade Germany on September 7th, advancing 8 km before stopping. The quiet period between the end of the Polish war until May 1940, is dubbed by a US Senator as "The Phony War."
During this time, Hitler pleads for the Allies to withdraw their war declarations. Towards France he declares: ."I have always expressed to France my desire to bury forever our ancient enmity and bring together these two nations, both of which have such glorious pasts."
To the British, Hitler says: “I have devoted no less effort to the achievement of Anglo-German friendship. At no time and in no place have I ever acted contrary to British interests…. Why should this war in the West be fought?”
Hitler’s pleas for peace are ignored as the allies amass 600,000 troops in Northern France! Plans are openly discussed to advance eastward upon Germany, via Belgium and Holland, as well as establishing operations in neutral Norway and Denmark, with or without their consent.
Read the rest of the WW II story and you will never look at the world in the same way.
(Includes an important recap of World War I, the Russian-Communist Revolution and the 1930's!)
