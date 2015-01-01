Ms. Dildo (ethnicity and "gender" unclear) is right to be concerned because the passage of time and its associated diminishing of emotional intensity will indeed render the next generation more open to the liberating doctrine of "Holocaust Denial" ™ -- which is why we are seeing more and more hoax attacks and threats aimed at Jewish community centers, schools, synagogues and cemeteries. Think of these "attacks" as "booster shots" needed to keep Gentile sympathy at optimum levels now that 75 years have passed since the end of "The Good War."





As for little Anne Frank, her unfortunate death due to typhus ought to be blamed not on The Great One (that's Hitler for all you newbies & normies), but rather, on the Jewish Globalist Mafia which engineered and incited for the war against Germany -- a war which necessarily required Germany to intern the Jews (the admitted enemies of Germany) who lived in the "neutral" nations which the Germans were forced to occupy in self-defense. The culpability for the numerous cases of death-by-typhus of any innocent non-political Jews or their children rests squarely with the likes of Roosevelt, Churchill, Stalin, Kaganovich, Baruch, Rothschild, Sulzberger, Morgenthau and all the rest of that evil bunch who wanted another war for Globalism/Communism.





Anne Frank was just one girl of the millions of teenagers killed during that devilish war for Globalism and Zionism. How about a few tears for the German and Japanese girls who were gang-raped to death, burned to death, suffocated to death, crushed to death or starved to death by "the good guys?" There will be neither museums nor memorials for them though. No sir -- that would be "anti-Semitic" ™.