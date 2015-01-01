*Not affiliated with nor to be confused with "The History Channel"
* If you haven't already done so, be sure to sign up for our FREE Report & FREE Updates List at bottom of page.
*
Keeping the Anne Frank Hoax Alive
by Mike King
by Mike King
An "Almost-Daily" Daily Web Page Summary of the Dirty Lies, Glaring Omissions,
Half Truths & Globalist Bias of The NY Times
FREE SAMPLE
*** CLASSIC RE-RUN FROM 2017 ***
Subscribe to the Anti-NY Times and Stay on Top of World Events
An "Almost-Daily" Daily Web Page Summary of the Dirty Lies, Glaring Omissions,
Half Truths & Globalist Bias of The NY Times
FREE SAMPLE
*** CLASSIC RE-RUN FROM 2017 ***
Subscribe to the Anti-NY Times and Stay on Top of World Events
New York Times: Museums Combat Ignorance About the Holocaust
By NINA SIEGAL
New York Times: Museums Combat Ignorance About the Holocaust
By NINA SIEGAL
REBUTTAL BY
The song that never ends about the event that never happened takes us to The Netherlands -- the Anne Frank House Museum to be precise -- for a pitiful tale of the mental abuse of defenseless teenagers. No, not the mythical abuse of teenage diarist Anne Frank ™ -- who died of typhus years before her crooked money-grubbing father made his fortune forging much of her famous "diary." (here) But rather, the Marxist / UNESCO mind-rape of hundreds of thousands of High School students from all across the western world who are forced to read "The Diarrhea of Anne Frank," and then make pilgrimage to this museum of mendacity for a further dose of Bolshevik brainwashing.
1 . The obedient chumps line up at the Anne Frank House to be brainwashed. Growing (forced) attendance has prompted an expansion and renovation. // 2. A rendering of the planned renovation of the Anne Frank House museum in Amsterdam. The project is expected to cost $11 million.
From the article's opening (brace yourself!):
“She hid Jews?”
Aleatha Hinds, 17, ventured a guess about Anne Frank’s identity as she waited in line for two hours recently to enter the museum devoted to that world-famous diarist, who hid with her family in a secret annex for 25 months during World War II.
“No, no, no!” replied several friends, all 11th and 12th graders from the St. Charles College high school in Ontario. “She was Jewish!” they corrected her, in unison.
“She was hiding in her father’s factory,” said Eric LeBreton, 16. “The Nazis were looking for all the Jewish people because Hitler was trying to do genocide.”
I know boss, I know.
More moronic manure from the article describes what goes on in the exhibit:
“Germany became an anti-Semitic dictatorship in which opponents feared for their lives and Jews were systematically persecuted,” the narrator explains in the video. 'The Nazi leader was Adolf Hitler.'”
Hang in there, chief. With the 'The Bad War,' St. Sugar and I will straighten these kids out - one at a time.
The story claims that attendance (much of it mandatory) to the museum has swelled to 1.3 million teary-eyed suckers and frog-marched children annually -- way up from 1 million in 2010. However, according to Slimes scribbler Nina Siegal (cough, cough), there is a growing "problem" that needs to be corrected. It is said that many of the younger and foreign visitors who flock to this Marxist magic show now have very little knowledge of the Holocaust ™. So, the chosenites and their henchmen are seeking new ways to address a declining understanding of World War II and the "genocide" of "six million Jews" ™ . Evidently, the dumbing-down of our young people has resulted in them not only be ignorant of real history, but of fake history as well!
The article quotes the museum’s managing director, Garance Reus-Deelder:
“We find that, with the war being further removed from all of us, but especially for young people and people from outside of Europe, our visitors don’t always have sufficient prior knowledge of the Second World War to really grasp the meaning of Anne Frank and the people in hiding here, We want to make sure that Anne Frank isn’t just an icon, but a portal into history.”
Translation: "Oy vey! Too much time has passed since World War II. The hypnotic spell is wearing off. We must intensify the mandatory Holocaust propaganda so that the new generation will let us get away with bloody murder just like previous ones have."
Ms. Siegal (1) and Ms. (or is that Mr.?) Deelder seek to corrupt the next generation.
Ms. Dildo (ethnicity and "gender" unclear) is right to be concerned because the passage of time and its associated diminishing of emotional intensity will indeed render the next generation more open to the liberating doctrine of "Holocaust Denial" ™ -- which is why we are seeing more and more hoax attacks and threats aimed at Jewish community centers, schools, synagogues and cemeteries. Think of these "attacks" as "booster shots" needed to keep Gentile sympathy at optimum levels now that 75 years have passed since the end of "The Good War."
As for little Anne Frank, her unfortunate death due to typhus ought to be blamed not on The Great One (that's Hitler for all you newbies & normies), but rather, on the Jewish Globalist Mafia which engineered and incited for the war against Germany -- a war which necessarily required Germany to intern the Jews (the admitted enemies of Germany) who lived in the "neutral" nations which the Germans were forced to occupy in self-defense. The culpability for the numerous cases of death-by-typhus of any innocent non-political Jews or their children rests squarely with the likes of Roosevelt, Churchill, Stalin, Kaganovich, Baruch, Rothschild, Sulzberger, Morgenthau and all the rest of that evil bunch who wanted another war for Globalism/Communism.
Anne Frank was just one girl of the millions of teenagers killed during that devilish war for Globalism and Zionism. How about a few tears for the German and Japanese girls who were gang-raped to death, burned to death, suffocated to death, crushed to death or starved to death by "the good guys?" There will be neither museums nor memorials for them though. No sir -- that would be "anti-Semitic" ™.
Anne Frank has universal name recognition. But the names of the German girls snatched off the street or from their homes, then gang-raped and murdered remain unknown -- as do the names of 3,000 Italian girls & women brutally gang-raped at Monte Cassino by Moroccans under Allied command.
Boobus Americanus 1: I read an article in the New York Times about the Anne Frank Museum in Amsterdam. Apparently, many of the younger generation know very little of the Holocaust.
Boobus Americanus 2: Our education system is badly broken. We must never forget the Holocaust.
St. Sugar: Agreed Boobuss! The viciouss carpet-bombing holocausts of crowded civilian neighborhoods in Hamburg, Berlin, Dressden and sso many other German citiess ought never to be forgotten. Ssame for Tokyo, Hirosshima and Nagassaki.
Editor: Gentile lives matter.
*
AUTO-MONTHLY DONOR / SUBSCRIBER OR 1-TIME OPTIONS
**************
By becoming an automatic monthly donor of $5 or more, you get all 23 of our pdf books and a permanent subscription to the almost-daily Anti-New York Times.
TWO SIMPLE STEPS
1. Click on image button below to quickly & securely sign up at SUBSCRIBESTAR. (Look for "Sign Up" in top right corner)
2. (Important!!!) After signing-up, E-mail us at: [email protected] with the word "Monthly" in the subject line.
*Allow a few hours to receive the pdf links.
*
For 1-Time Donation Options
(also with PDF rewards)
For 1-Time Donation Options
(also with PDF rewards)
To send a check / MO or cash by mail:
Payable to:
PASCAL PUBLICATIONS, P.O. BOX 804, SADDLE BROOK, NJ 07663
FREE REPORT & FREE UPDATES
"How to Respond to an Anti-Conspiracy Theorist"
Never again be at a loss for words when some ignoramus tells you: "Aw that's just a Conspiracy Theory." .
No self respecting 'conspiracy theorist' should be without this essential BLOCKBUSTER REPORT!
SIGN UP now and receive a link to the FREE report plus periodic FREE summaries of Historical & Current Events.
Be sure to CHECK YOUR JUNK / SPAM BOX in case report doesn't go through.
"How to Respond to an Anti-Conspiracy Theorist"
Never again be at a loss for words when some ignoramus tells you: "Aw that's just a Conspiracy Theory." .
No self respecting 'conspiracy theorist' should be without this essential BLOCKBUSTER REPORT!
SIGN UP now and receive a link to the FREE report plus periodic FREE summaries of Historical & Current Events.
Be sure to CHECK YOUR JUNK / SPAM BOX in case report doesn't go through.