Teddy Roosevelt's Dirty War Against Romanov Russia
(An excerpt from "Teddy the Terrible)
by Mike King
Dating back to the failed kidnapping attempt of Tsar Alexander I in 1821 and, later on, his mysterious and sudden death in 1825, the Jewish “One Worlder” bankers and their subordinate Russian leftist revolutionaries have sought the destruction of the Romanov Dynasty of Imperial Christian Russia. To that end, during the late 1800’s, "Samurai" Japan -- following the 1853 "opening up" forced upon her by U.S. President Millard Fillmore (who became president due to the sudden "stomach illness" death of President Zachary Taylor) and Commodore Matthew Perry -- is rapidly industrialized, modernized, militarized and then “egged on” by the elite Jewish bankers and British elites for the purpose of clashing with Russia in the Far East. Perry, it is interesting to note, is the Father-in-Law of Rothschild agent, Jewish financier and Democrat Party Chairman August Belmont (birthname: August Schönberg).
By the turn of the century, this astonishing advancement of Japan has made her a formidable military force capable of taking on Russia. The Russo-Japanese War of 1904-05 is heavily financed by Jacob Schiff – another elite Jewish international financier, associate of the Rothschild Dynasty, and political backer of Teddy Roosevelt. Japan's naval might is also greatly enhanced by state-of-the art vessels made in Rothschild's Britain.
1. Commodore Perry's 1853 "opening of Japan" was part of a long term Globalist project to establish influence over Asia and to build-up Japan as a counter-weight to the hated Christian Russian Empire. // 2. Born in Germany (Prussia), Jew August Belmont (Schonberg) was Rothschild's man in America -- and married to one of Perry's daughters. // 3. Samurai Japan needed a few decades of modernization before it could effectively be played off against the modern Russian military in 1905.
Russia’s surprising setbacks at the hands of the Japanese provide the Communist / Bolshevik revolutionaries (also funded by Schiff!) an opportunity to sow domestic discord within Russia and stage a revolution. Though this bloody Red Revolution of 1905 will eventually be put down, the Russian monarchy / government is weakened and left vulnerable to another wartime attempt (which would be successful) in 1917.
Roosevelt’s diplomatic, yet very assertive, intervention into the Russo-Japanese war leads to the signing of The Treaty of Portsmouth (New Hampshire) in 1905 and a subsequent Nobel Peace Prize in 1906. But there is a motive behind TR’s “peace making” and it has nothing to do with “humanitarianism.” The double-dealing demon only pretends to be a neutral broker when, in reality, his purpose, in line with the Globalists and their Communist friends in Russia, is to craft a treaty which favors Japan and thus weakens the Christian Russian regime in preparation for the tragic day of bloody overthrow.
Roosevelt’s own words, penned in private letters to his son, Kermit, confirm the treacherous truth behind his sudden desire for peace:
“I have concealed from everyone – literally everyone – the fact that I acted in the first place on Japan’s suggestion. Remember, you are to let no one know that in the matter of the peace negotiations, I have acted at the request of Japan and that each step has been taken with Japan’s foreknowledge, and not merely with her approval, but with her expressed desire.” (8)
TR’s secret pro-Japan (anti-Russian) bias is not motivated by any true sympathy for the Japanese, of course. Japan was used all along solely for the purpose of weakening Russia. Just 30 years later, TR’s distant cousin, Franklin Delano Roosevelt (a member of the same Globo Mafia which created TR) would incite and encourage China to fight Japan – in much the same way that TR had induced Japan to fight Russia. In a previous letter, also written to his son, TR gloats over Japan’s initial attack on the Russian Navy at Port Arthur in Manchuria – an event which triggered the Russo-Japanese war in 1904:
“I was thoroughly well pleased with Japan’s victory for Japan is playing our game.” (9) (emphasis added)
So you see, the illustrious Nobel Peace Prize winner, acting partially as an egomaniacal American imperialist with British sympathies -- and partially on behalf of Globalist elites such as the Rothschilds, the Schiffs and the Warburgs -- was actually the one who instigated what was, in essence, a proxy war against Russia -- and, by extension, enabled the attempted Communist revolution in Russia which failed in 1905, but would succeed in 1917. It was a dirty “game” indeed -- one which would have devastating and deadly ramifications for the whole world throughout the rest of the 20th Century.
1. Propaganda drawing regarding Roosevelt’s Treaty of Portsmouth: Deceptive caption reads: “We are good fighters, but we want peace.” // 2. The Russo-Japanese War (which TR and friends made possible) served as the trigger for a deadly attempt at Communist Revolution in Russia. // 3. Leftist banker , Russia-hater and Roosevelt supporter Jacob Schiff funded both the Japanese war effort and the Bolsheviks.
