Russia’s surprising setbacks at the hands of the Japanese provide the Communist / Bolshevik revolutionaries (also funded by Schiff!) an opportunity to sow domestic discord within Russia and stage a revolution. Though this bloody Red Revolution of 1905 will eventually be put down, the Russian monarchy / government is weakened and left vulnerable to another wartime attempt (which would be successful) in 1917.





Roosevelt’s diplomatic, yet very assertive, intervention into the Russo-Japanese war leads to the signing of The Treaty of Portsmouth (New Hampshire) in 1905 and a subsequent Nobel Peace Prize in 1906. But there is a motive behind TR’s “peace making” and it has nothing to do with “humanitarianism.” The double-dealing demon only pretends to be a neutral broker when, in reality, his purpose, in line with the Globalists and their Communist friends in Russia, is to craft a treaty which favors Japan and thus weakens the Christian Russian regime in preparation for the tragic day of bloody overthrow.





Roosevelt’s own words, penned in private letters to his son, Kermit, confirm the treacherous truth behind his sudden desire for peace:





“I have concealed from everyone – literally everyone – the fact that I acted in the first place on Japan’s suggestion. Remember, you are to let no one know that in the matter of the peace negotiations, I have acted at the request of Japan and that each step has been taken with Japan’s foreknowledge, and not merely with her approval, but with her expressed desire.” (8)





TR’s secret pro-Japan (anti-Russian) bias is not motivated by any true sympathy for the Japanese, of course. Japan was used all along solely for the purpose of weakening Russia. Just 30 years later, TR’s distant cousin, Franklin Delano Roosevelt (a member of the same Globo Mafia which created TR) would incite and encourage China to fight Japan – in much the same way that TR had induced Japan to fight Russia. In a previous letter, also written to his son, TR gloats over Japan’s initial attack on the Russian Navy at Port Arthur in Manchuria – an event which triggered the Russo-Japanese war in 1904:





“I was thoroughly well pleased with Japan’s victory for Japan is playing our game.” (9) (emphasis added)





So you see, the illustrious Nobel Peace Prize winner, acting partially as an egomaniacal American imperialist with British sympathies -- and partially on behalf of Globalist elites such as the Rothschilds, the Schiffs and the Warburgs -- was actually the one who instigated what was, in essence, a proxy war against Russia -- and, by extension, enabled the attempted Communist revolution in Russia which failed in 1905, but would succeed in 1917. It was a dirty “game” indeed -- one which would have devastating and deadly ramifications for the whole world throughout the rest of the 20th Century.