Tanzania's President Exposes Covid Hoax
by Mike King
NY Times: President Queries Tanzania Coronavirus Kits After Goat Test
REBUTTAL BY
A shout-out to Tanzanian President John Magufuli is in order here. Kudos to him for not only smelling the Stupid-19 rat, but also for catching said rat in a cleverly baited trap.
From the article:
"Coronavirus test kits used in Tanzania were dismissed as faulty by President John Magufuli. The president instructed Tanzanian security forces to check the quality of the imported kits. They had randomly obtained several non-human samples, including from a pawpaw (papaya type fruit), a goat and a sheep, but had assigned them human names."
These samples were then submitted to Tanzania's laboratory to test for the coronavirus, with the lab technicians left deliberately unaware of their origins. Samples from the pawpaw and the goat tested positive for COVID-19, the president said, adding this meant it was likely that some people were being tested positive when in fact they were not.”
* We also learn from a BBC story that motor oil cells were tested and came back "inconclusive!"
You see that, boys and girls? Someone has been lacing the testing kits with coronavirus! (not the first known case of this happening -- here) and/or rigging the lab reports. This is blockbuster stuff that ought to be front-paged top & center. Of course, the Slimes buried the story deep in its International Section instead.
Testing kits sent to the African nation of Tanzania yielded positive CV results on a goat and a fruit!
Some of youse 50 & older readers will surely recall the classic “Who’s on First?” baseball routine of the legendary comedy duo of Jersey Boys Bud Abbott & Lou Costello. If they were still around, chubby Costello might ask: “Who laced the testing kits with coronavirus?”
-- in reply, the “straight-man” Abbott would answer: WHO.
Costello: That’s what I’m asking. Who did it?
Abbott: I just told you! WHO!
Costello (frustrated): The guy who infected the testing kits. Who did it?!
Abbott: That's right.
And round and round and back and forth they would go. Yes, the oh-so-caring World Health Organization has flooded Africa with millions of testing kits -- many of them, we now know, having been deliberately contaminated so as to yield false positives (and possibly to actually infect those tested). A story from the South China Morning Post (February 19, 2020):
WHO Sends Coronavirus Test Kits to Africa
Forty countries will be able to diagnose the disease, and the Africa CDC is training health care workers.
Time Slime Magazine, April 16, 2020:
“Maybe 15 million tests” will be required in Africa over the next three months, John Nkengasong said."
And look who else has been shipping boatloads of testing kits to Africa – the oh-so-caring Bill Gates of Hell (who is also a main funder of WHO). From SABC News (South Africa) – dated April 5:
Bill Gates to Assist African Countries with Coronavirus Testing Kits
"Microsoft founder and philanthropist, Bill Gates, has committed to assist African countries with mass-based testing kits for the coronavirus. Gates has had talks with President Cyril Ramaphosa on Africa’s approach to the pandemic."
But Tanzanian President Magufuli is evidently not moved by the “compassion” of WHO and Gates:
"There is something happening. I said before we should not accept that every aid is meant to be good for this nation."
Tell it, Mr. President. Tell it! Magufuli further added that the kits should be investigated.
1: Who did it? -- The WHO, that's who. // 2 & 3. The WHO and Bill Gates care about Africa soooooo much.
Intrigued as always, the “Editorial Board” of The Anti-New York Times did a little research into this wise Tanzanian – and we come up with some interesting data on "Tanzania's Trump." Some headlines:
- Freelance journalist Rasmee Roshan Lall: (March 20, 2018): Be Warned. Tanzania’s Trump Shows How Quickly Democracy Can be Undone
- The Economist (UK - Rothschild) (March 15, 2018): Democracy Under Assault: Tanzania’s Rogue President ----- "A bit like President Donald Trump, Tanzania’s president, John Magufuli, likes to fire employees on television."
- Standard Digital (Kanya) (May 6, 2020): President Magufuli is the Donald Trump of Africa ----- "Donald John Trump and his namesake John Pombe Magufuli. Both are presidents who were elected to make their nations great. They are both facing elections this year and they have equally reacted to the pandemic by ignoring science and embracing the absurd.”
Get the picture? This “secret war” is raging on all continents and within all nations. Magufuli – recently featured by Q Anon -- is an anti-corruption crusader who has been battling his own domestic “Deep State” within Tanzania – while resisting the invaders of WHO and the Soros / Gates Mafia from the outside. We wish him well – and thank him for striking this recent blow for truth.
1. The Globalist press has accused Magufuli of being "authoritarian" and a "tyrant" -- and even attacked him for "snubbing" the United Nations. (here) // 2. Cartoon appearing in Rothschild's "Economist" Magazine depicts the conservative Magufuli bulldozing homosexuals. // 3. A populist leader with a passionate following.
Boobus Americanus 1: I read in the New York Times today that the Tanzanian president had a fruit and a goat tested for coronavirus and that the tests came back positive.
Boobus Americanus 2: That's funny. Probably an accident in the lab.
*
St. Sugar: Yeah, that's right Boobuss. Everything is an "accident" --- you frickin' blockhead!
Editor: This operation was carefully planned. The contaminated tests go hand-in-hand with the financial rewards for hospitals and nursing homes.
