Some of youse 50 & older readers will surely recall the classic “Who’s on First?” baseball routine of the legendary comedy duo of Jersey Boys Bud Abbott & Lou Costello. If they were still around, chubby Costello might ask: “Who laced the testing kits with coronavirus?”







-- in reply, the “straight-man” Abbott would answer: WHO.





Costello: That’s what I’m asking. Who did it?

Abbott: I just told you! WHO!

Costello (frustrated): The guy who infected the testing kits. Who did it?!

Abbott: That's right.







And round and round and back and forth they would go. Yes, the oh-so-caring World Health Organization has flooded Africa with millions of testing kits -- many of them, we now know, having been deliberately contaminated so as to yield false positives (and possibly to actually infect those tested). A story from the South China Morning Post (February 19, 2020):





WHO Sends Coronavirus Test Kits to Africa



Forty countries will be able to diagnose the disease, and the Africa CDC is training health care workers.







Time Slime Magazine, April 16, 2020:





More Than 1 Million Coronavirus Tests to Be Rolled out in African Countries

“Maybe 15 million tests” will be required in Africa over the next three months, John Nkengasong said."









And look who else has been shipping boatloads of testing kits to Africa – the oh-so-caring Bill Gates of Hell (who is also a main funder of WHO). From SABC News (South Africa) – dated April 5:





Bill Gates to Assist African Countries with Coronavirus Testing Kits



"Microsoft founder and philanthropist, Bill Gates, has committed to assist African countries with mass-based testing kits for the coronavirus. Gates has had talks with President Cyril Ramaphosa on Africa’s approach to the pandemic."











But Tanzanian President Magufuli is evidently not moved by the “compassion” of WHO and Gates:





"There is something happening. I said before we should not accept that every aid is meant to be good for this nation."



Tell it, Mr. President. Tell it! Magufuli further added that the kits should be investigated.