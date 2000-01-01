In 1903, irritated by Colombia's request for better terms for what was to become the Panama Canal, TR ordered a fake revolution in Colombia. The result was the newly formed puppet state of Panama. Colombia got screwed out of lease payments!





In 1905, TR, with Asian-Pacific naval bases now in hand, brokered a peace deal between Russia and Japan. Jacob Schiff's money and TR's anti-Russian peace deal helped to weaken the Tsar, who would be overthrown by murderous Reds in the decade to come. For this contribution towards anti-Russian Globalism, war-loving TR was awarded the phony Nobel Peace Prize!





In 1907, the megalomaniac TR sent "The Great White Fleet" to sail around the world as a show of intimidation.





In 1908, one year after the Bankster-engineered Panic of 1907, TR established the "National Monetary Commission" to study the crash and make suggestions. Nelson Aldrich, an in-law of the Rockefellers, was named Chairman. The NMC suggested the establishment of a Central Bank for America - which will eventually come into being in 1913 as "The Federal Reserve."





This is how Bankster puppet TR rolled. Both personally and politically, he was a classic bully and a fake "man of the people" who set the precedents which many other Presidents would follow for the next 100 years. Great American author and essayist Mark Twain described TR as follows:





"Mr. Roosevelt is the Tom Sawyer of the political world of the twentieth century; always showing off; always hunting for a chance to show off; in his frenzied imagination the Great Republic is a vast Barnum circus with him for a clown and the whole world for audience; he would go to Halifax for half a chance to show off and he would go to hell for a whole one."





Yes, indeed, TR did quite a bit of damage to America and, by extension, the world; and none of it would have been possible were it not for the Spanish-American War which created him, after he had created it.