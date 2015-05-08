Should there be any lingering doubt as to the Soviet Union's need of and appreciation for western material, following is some testimony from the ultimate source himself -- Joe Stalin. Just days before the Allied invasion of North Africa (Operation Torch), Psycho Joe declared:





"It is often asked: But will there be a second front in Europe after all? Yes, there will be; sooner or later, there will be one. And it will be not only because we need it, but above all because our Allies need it no less than we do. Our Allies cannot fail to realize that since France has been put out of action, the absence of a second front against fascist Germany may end badly for all freedom-loving countries, including the Allies themselves." (here)





And then, just days after the Allied invasion of North Africa:





"The Soviet view of this campaign is that it represents an outstanding fact of major importance, demonstrating the growing might of the armed forces of the Allies and opening the prospect of the disintegration of the Italy-German coalition in the nearest future.





The campaign in Africa refutes once more the skeptics who affirm that the Anglo-American leaders are not capable of organizing a serious military campaign. There can be no doubt that only first-rate organizers could carry out such important military operations as the successful landings in North Africa ... and the smashing of the Italy-German armies in the Western Desert, effected with such mastery.





It is yet too soon to say to what extent this campaign has been effective in relieving immediate pressure on the Soviet Union, but it may confidently be said that the effect will not be a small one, and that a certain relief in pressure on the Soviet Union will result in the nearest future.





This campaign radically changes the military and political situation in Europe in favor of the Anglo-Soviet-American coalition. It undermines the prestige of Hitlerite Germany as the leading force in the system of Axis powers and demoralizes Hitler’s allies in Europe. It mobilizes the anti-Hitler forces of France and provides a basis for the organization of an anti-Hitler French army. It creates conditions for putting Italy out of commission and for isolating Hitlerite Germany. Finally, it creates the prerequisites for the organization of a second front in Europe nearer to Germany’s vital centres, which will be of decisive importance for organizing victory over the Hitlerite tyranny." (here)





And in speeches dating back to the desperate days and weeks following the initial German invasion (Operation Barbarossa), Stalin referred to the importance of military aid from "friends" in the West:





July, 1941: "The historic utterance of the British Prime Minister, Mr. Churchill, regarding aid to the Soviet Union, and the declaration of the United States Government signifying readiness to render aid to our country, which can only evoke a feeling of gratitude in the hearts of the peoples of the Soviet Union." (here)





And in a telegram to FDR, dated November 4, 1941:





"Your decision, Mr President, to grant the Soviet Union an interest-free loan to the value of $1,000,000,000 to meet deliveries of munitions and raw materials to the Soviet Union is accepted by the Soviet Government with heartfelt gratitude as vital aid to the Soviet Union in its tremendous and onerous struggle against our common enemy — bloody Hitlerism." (here)







And another telegram to FDR, sent in February of 1942:





"I have received your message about U.S. arms deliveries in January and February. I stress that it is now, when the peoples of the Soviet Union and their Army are bending their energies to throw the Hitler troops back by a tenacious offensive, that U.S. deliveries, including tanks and aircraft, are essential for our common cause and our further success." (here)





And another:





"Your decision, Mr President, to grant the Government of the U.S.S.R. another $1,000,000,000 under the Lend-Lease Act on the same terms as the first $1,000,000,000, is accepted by the Soviet Government with sincere gratitude." (here)





And also in 1942:







"As regards the international connections of our Motherland, .... Great Britain and the United States of America, with which we are bound by ties of friendship and alliance, and who are rendering our country ever-increasing military assistance against the German-fascist invaders." (here)





Tell it, Psycho Joe. Tell it!





And there are many other such telegrams and speeches in which Stalin -- in almost deferential tones -- gushed with gratitude to FDR for all the planes, tanks, trucks and equipment that were being shipped to the the Soviet Union. And so, thank you, Mr. Stalin (you vile murderous monster) for setting the record straight about just how much the "second front" and the "Lend Lease" aid meant to the survival of your wicked regime.