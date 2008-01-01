This sad tale of a hospital assault over "social distancing" ™ is not the first verbal or physical altercation we've heard about, nor will it be the last. But it may be the first fatality directly caused by a confrontation related to this mass madness among masked morons. And now, we learn that "social distancing"™ can be destructive or even deadly in another manner -- indirect ways we hadn't considered before.





Just finished watching a compelling video interview of a Dr. Knut Wittkowski that one of "youse guys" sent me -- as well as doing some follow-up research on the subject of what virologists refer to as "herd immunity." Now, a few hours of research into a field "outside of my lane" may not an expert make -- but the lessons learned ring so true, so logical, so common sense-ish and so powerful that any layman should be convinced by the good doctor.