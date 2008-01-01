*Not affiliated with nor to be confused with "The History Channel"
Social Distancing is Stupid and Dangerous
by Mike King
by Mike King
REBUTTAL BY
Just finished watching a compelling video interview of a Dr. Knut Wittkowski that one of "youse guys" sent me -- as well as doing some follow-up research on the subject of what virologists refer to as "herd immunity." Now, a few hours of research into a field "outside of my lane" may not an expert make -- but the lessons learned ring so true, so logical, so common sense-ish and so powerful that any layman should be convinced by the good doctor.
Of course, we here at Real HistoryChannel / ANYT have never been easily impressed by titles and positions; but for the benefit of any normies coming across this article, we thought we should say a word or two about his "credentials™." Dr. Wittkowski previously headed The Rockefeller University's Department of Biostatistics, Epidemiology, and Research Design for 20 years (No, that doesn't mean he works for Rockefeller!) -- and he has held high muckety-muck science positions in his native Germany. The complete 42-minute interview is posted at bottom of page. What follows here is a basic summary of the scientific points which inspired us to make Dr. Witkowski known to our readers.
Dr. John Rademaker of Kentucky was charged with assault and harassment for attacking a group of teenagers for refusing to "social distance."
- Various viruses come and go each year -- disappearing only after about 80% of the population self-inoculates by actually catching the virus. This is know as "herd immunity."
- Most carriers will never have disease symptoms and never even know they had "the bug"
- The policy of "social distancing"™ prevents the necessary and desirable rapid spread of the virus / herd immunity.
- Children especially need to be in school spreading the virus among themselves as it is generally harmless for those with healthy immune systems
- "Flattening the curve"™ represents a prolonging of the virus life cycle. A rapid spike followed by a rapid plunge is preferable
- Going OUTSIDE -- not "sheltering in place"™ prevents / kills respiratory viruses. Having so many people locked in their homes will actually keep the virus alive.
- The related policies of "social distancing"™ and "sheltering in place"™ could lead to a second wave of infection when we do go back to work and school because the nature-mandated herd immunity was never achieved. Wittkowski cites his kidnapped clothes at the dry cleaners as a hypothetical example of what might happen when the lock-down ends. He argues that it is theoretically possible that he'll bring CV from the clothes into his home, weeks from now -- when it ought to have died through its natural course weeks ago.
- The testing of asymptotic people is a waste of time and money.
- Self-isolation and economic losses will contribute to higher rates of depression, weight gain and poorer general health
- The revised death projections are in line with deaths related to the annual flu season
- Corona-related deaths in countries that did not impose "social distancing"™ policies or school closings are not any higher than normal flu-related death rate
- Had it not been for media hype, no one would have noticed anything different this year
- Government-funded "scientists" ought to be viewed with suspicion
How Satanically ironic! Bill Gates and his evil underlings Fauci & Birx insist that we vaccinate the world -- at a hefty profit for the Globalist Mafia. But were it not for "social distancing,"™ we could have essentially self-vaccinated naturally by now -- for free and without artificial side-effects!
1. If anything, idiotic social distancing ™ between health people with good immune systems will prolong the life cycle of the virus. // 2. Invulnerable children need to be outside and playing together. // 3. The demon Gates wants to jab you with his vaccine -- when nature itself will inoculate us.
- The Bulwark: Knut Wittkowski: The Coronavirus Truthers’ Newest “Expert”
- Financial Times (UK): The Scientific Case Against Herd Immunity
- Business Insider: Infectious Disease Expert: Herd Immunity Will Not Work Against CV
- Science Alert: Herd Immunity Won't Save Us From COVID-19
- Global Health Now (Bill Gates-funded): The Myth About Herd Immunity
Sadly, one form of herd immunity that has already been achieved is the immunity to the healthy viruses of truth and logic. Masked morons fill the supermarkets -- some of which have been turned into one-way aisles for purposes of "social distancing"™ -- with colored tape indicating the direction of traffic for each aisle. Woe to the non-observant shopper who might go down a one-way and pass by some deranged, wrapped-up Suzy Soccer Mummy in the soda & snacks aisle! Better to get flagged, while high on crack, doing 100 mph in a school zone than that!
Millions of elderly remain locked-up in mind numbing / soul-crushing solitary confinement in the nation's nursing homes, hospitals and rehab centers. Millions of children and High Schoolers have had their baseball seasons taken away from them, and trained to be obedient slaves.
Gates and Sulzberger and Kissinger and Fauci and Birx and the whole bloody NWO crime syndicate have got to pay dearly for this mess. Anything less than televised executions -- savage beatings with tire irons would be ideal -- would be an injustice. Bastards!
1. Kids robbed of their Little League championship dreams. // 2. High Schoolers robbed of their Senior year memories, proms, graduations and farewells. // 3. Families robbed of the chance to say a final 'good bye' or to hold a proper memorial service.
ALL ON THE BASIS OF THE CRUEL HOAX OF "SOCIAL DISTANCING!"
Boobus Americanus 1: I read a book review in The New York Times today about a woman in a hospital who was attacked and killed by another patient because she wasn't social distancing.
Boobus Americanus 2: That's terrible. This deadly global pandemic has got everyone in fear of death.
St. Sugar: Sspeak for yoursself, Boobuss! I've already passed.
Editor: But your feisty spirit carries on in eternity at the publication which we founded together.
