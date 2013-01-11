To this day, nothing strikes fear into the black hearts of Jewish Mafia Globalists like the name of Adolf Hitler aka “The Great One.” He was, at least for a while, the only man who had totally rid his nation of the Marxist Globalist pestilence. For that reason, his name must be dirtied on a daily basis.





Convincing libtards and normies that AH was the devil-incarnate is a simple enough task -- easily accomplished through surround-sound Fake News – Fake Academia – Hollywood repetition. But how are (((they))) to misdirect the thoughts and emotions us pesky, disobedient, critical thinking, “Far Right ™,” alternative media, “conspiracy theorists” ™ who are wise to the tricks of the New World Order and their controlled bullhorn barkers? Legends of the “great men” of World War II, who “saved the world” from “Nazism” ™ -- scum such as Winston Churchill, Franklin Demono Rosenfeld and Dwight D. Eisenhower – won’t impress us "extremists" ™ because we know they were all corrupted Globalist agents of the International Jewish Finance Mafia.





Absurd fairy tales of the Holohoax won’t move our crowd to tears either because we are informed, confirmed and immovable “Holocaust Deniers ™.” So, what’s a Globalist propagandist got to do to divert our relatively small but growing community of truthers away from Hitler Truth? Simple --- (((they))) label Hitler a secret “Bolshevik, ” a “Zionist” or a “Rothschild agent” -- and then paste together past smears from history and new lies from the present with the flimsiest circumstantial “evidence” to create a phony case.







Sadly, these poison propaganda pills -- often packaged within pages and pages of authoritative-sounding hot air and deceptively "supported" by hundreds of "footnotes" which, upon closer inspection, only lead to some other writer's hot-air -- seem to have infected more than a few truthers. The ranks of the deluded (or devious?) Hitlerphobes of the "Far Right" ™ include writers like Christopher Jon Bjerknes (Adolf Hitler: Bolshevik and Zionist) and Michael Hoffman II (Adolf Hitler: Enemy of the German People) – whose recent books on the subject are truly a black stain on their body of work.







Bjerkness, by the way, believes in the Holohoax -- which alone ought to disqualify him from being considered as a serious truth researcher -- in spite of some of his other perceived "anti-Semitic" and accurate writings. He is also, self-admittedly, of partly Jewish lineage. As for the bow-tied Hoffman -- who is excellent on Holohoax debunking -- his sanctimonious anti-Hitlerism smells of virtue-signalling. It's almost as if he is trying to ingratiate himself back into the world of "serious" academia by distancing himself from us big bad "Nazis" -- as if we are crazy smelly family members that he is ashamed of.







The great British historian and "holocaust denier," David Irving, flirts with such virtue-signalling from time to time as well, with his erroneous claim that Hitler only wanted a "small war" with Poland (False! Poland, backed-up by France, UK & FDR, started the fight which Hitler did everything possible to avoid); his grossly inaccurate courtroom characterization of Little Joey Goebbels as "evil;" and his post-arrest claim of possible "gas vans" having been utilized by the Germans on the Eastern front, after all.







As an inoculation for the benefit of the weaker-minded among our CyberTruth fraternity, The Real History Channel presents a debunking of eight of the most significant pillars (not all necessarily shared by the aforementioned writers) of the phony case against Hitler being perpetuated by Marxist moles, virtue-signalling chicken-men, and other assorted dupes within our ranks.