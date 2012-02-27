*Not affiliated with nor to be confused with "The History Channel"
Caption: "Shaping American culture since 1926."
The Secrets of the Society-Shapers
by Mike King
by Mike King
During World War I, Woodrow Wilson called upon the services of the legendary ad man who would later train women to become smokers by linking the dirty habit with the women's suffrage movement (here) -- and who also trained many of us to crave "Bacon & Eggs" for breakfast (here). Under Bernays' influence, the wartime Committee on Public Information instantly and successfully transformed the public image of the cultured peace-loving Germans into one of marauding, blood-thirsty, warmongering "Huns." Reflecting upon his success with psychological manipulation during wartime, Bernays later described how the same tactics could be used to control the masses during peacetime.
Bernays:
"There was one basic lesson I learned in the CPI—that efforts comparable to those applied by the CPI to affect the attitudes of the enemy, of neutrals, and people of this country could be applied with equal facility to peacetime pursuits. In other words, what could be done for a nation at war could be done for organizations and people in a nation at peace."
At the behest of his government paymasters, Bernays and his gang of Society Shapers got Americans to suddenly hating Germans.
In 1928, Bernays, in his book titled, "Propaganda," really "let the cat out of the bag" for us "conspiracy theorists ™." The "Father of Spin" as one biographer described him, wrote this:
"The conscious and intelligent manipulation of the organized habits and opinions of the masses is an important element in democratic society. Those who manipulate this unseen mechanism of society constitute an invisible government which is the true ruling power of our country..... If we understand the mechanism and motives of the group mind, it is now possible to control and regiment the masses according to our will without their knowing about it.”
Bernays knew what he was talking about because he himself was very, very close to the Society-Shapers and Culture-Creators who relied upon his evil expertise at manipulation.
1. The Easter Sunday March, 1929: Bernays got silly women smoking by branding cigarettes as "Freedom Torches." // 2 & 3. Bernays' books about propaganda and public opinion give valuable insight into the tactics of the Society Shapers who rule over us.
Bernays' words teach us, from direct knowledge, that the "the masses" at large are like so many bits of malleable clay in the hands of the Society Shapers. Indeed, in the grand lobby of Rockefeller Center in New York, which houses the headquarters of the very Jewish NBC TV & Radio network, a billboard with the images of famous historical personages of NBC news and TV shows actually reads: "NBC: Shaping American culture since 1926" (bottom right corner). So, we know, by their own arrogant admission, that (((they))) do indeed shape society and create culture by getting "the masses" to passionately believe whatever the heck (((they))) bloody want them to perceive and believe --- no matter how counter-intuitive or absurd (Think "modern art" or "the Holocaust" or "climate change" or "man-on-man marriage" or "choose your own gender" or "Social Distancing," etc). That's the "what" of the matter.
With that knowledge in mind, the remainder of this piece shall address the "how" of the phenomenon, from a psychological / philosophical perspective. If you're an anti-conspiracy theorist who doubts that so many people -- including those of high intelligence and accomplishment -- can be so easily duped into believing this or that falsehood, then the following description of the Society-Shaping dynamic should, we hope, help you to understand that it's really not all that difficult to "brainwash" 85-90% of the public -- which is really all that (((they))) need in order to move their agenda items forward.
1 & 2. If you're ever in New York, check out the lobby at Rockefeller Center and see how proud NBC is of "shaping American culture since 1926" (their words!). // 3. The King of NBC from 1926 to 1970 was David Sarnoff (cough cough). During World War 2, Sarnoff headed up "psychological warfare" efforts in Europe and was ranked as a "Brigadier General" for that sneaky service. Through his News and TV Shows, Sarnoff, like Bernays, used the same tactics during peacetime to manipulate Americans. In accordance with his wishes, the fake "general" was buried with his medals.
Think of society as a large ballroom floor full of people buzzing about from one end to the other. In each of the four corners of the room, four "respected" speakers with mighty bullhorns scream out false information from atop elevated platforms. Unbeknown to the stirring "masses", the Big Four, though seemingly situated far apart from one another, are actually all members of the same elite club and working in concert. They are part of a Mafia-like network of Society Shapers who incestuously associate and often inter-marry with other such high-end muckety-mucks.
In one corner, Big Newsmedia (Fake News) shouts out lies and half truths to the credulous crowd circulating around him -- never mentioning certain "inconvenient" facts which could contradict the hidden agenda.
And in another far corner, Big Academia, in oh-so-serious tones of "gravitas," echoes and reinforces what Big News is shouting. Smaller Academia (colleges, high schools, middle schools, K-5 elementary schools) all follow the lead of Big Academia.
From a third corner, Big Government, subtly or overtly backed by the threat of force, again shouts from the same script as his co-conspirators.
And finally, in the fourth corner, with perhaps the loudest bullhorn of them all, Big Hollywood -- by way of cleverly embedded propaganda inserted into TV shows, movies and music -- reaches the ears, hearts and empty minds of even the simplest dumb-asses who neither finished High School, nor follow politics, nor watch the Nightly News.
By the time one of the unsuspecting and confused mob has finished a cycle of walking about from one end of the crowded floor to the other, his malleable mind will have been blasted, marinated and saturated in the most stupefying propaganda imaginable. Only Norman Normie won't realize that the room is steeped in fakery because he has never been exposed to an opposing viewpoint. And if he does happen to chance across an awakened activist with another opinion, he'd probably denounce him as an "extremist" ™ or "uneducated" or a "conspiracy theorist" ™ simply because he has never heard such an opinion before. And should that errant truther begin to "red pill" more than a few normies, the Big Four will inevitably unload their toxic cannonfire at him -- thus cowering other active truthers and curious initiates into silent submission.
FAKE NEWS
HOLLYWOOD
THE 4 CORNERS OF SOCIETY SHAPING
Very few people are able to escape the surround-sound stupefaction of the four corners of society-shaping.
ACADEMIA
GOVERNMENT
And yet, in spite of being mind-raped from all four corners of deceit, the brainwashing of the people is not yet complete. One final critical reinforcement step has to occur -- and the beauty of it, from the perspective of the Society Shapers above, is that this final stage of the process will happen all by itself.
After having been prepped from all four corners, a target will inevitably hold a conversation with another unsuspecting boob about something that one or more of the Four Bullhorns had been blaring about. Maybe this talk will occur near a water cooler, or maybe over lunch in the building's cafeteria. Deprived and devoid of any alternative information or opinion, Boob # 1 will inevitably repeat something that was blasted into his head. In response, Boobs # 2, 3 etc will all nod their empty heads in agreement. Here's a real world example -- which all of you have surely witnessed in real life -- of how the reinforcement process worked to support the absurd fairy tale that was the "official explanation" behind 9/11 False Flag:
Normie #1: "They're saying now that there were 19 suicide hijackers with box-cutters that hijacked those four planes."
Normie #2: "That's correct. And the fire from the jet fuel was so intense that it melted the steel support structures of the Twin Towers."
Normie #3: "Bastards! They hate us for our freedom!"
Now, let's try one related to CoronaMania:
Normie #1: "I hear that the death toll now is up to 7,000 in the United States."
Normie #2: "You're not following the 6-foot social distancing rule. Step back, please."
Normie #3: Why is our office even open, anyway? We should all be home sheltering-in-place.
Notwithstanding our advanced "intellects," we humans -- regardless of IQ's, educational levels or professional accomplishments -- remain social animals by nature. In this respect, we are very similar in our core impulses to cows, sheep, lemmings, fish or birds. This type of peer-approved validation of our opinions -- even more so than the original and deafening blare of the Four Bull Horns which created it -- will not only mentally and emotionally seal the erroneous belief in concrete -- but also automatically induce fear and loathing for the stray "conspiracy theorist" ™ who dares to question it. That's how Bernays' grand game of mass deception and manufactured "consensus" ™ works its Black magic on the group mind. And so, my dear newbies and normies, now that you understand the philosophical underpinnings of the surprisingly simple "secret" of Society Shaping, ask yourself this question: "How did I really come to "know" what I think I know?"
After the Four Bullhorns have numbed the people into a stupor, their reinforcing conversational consensus with one another makes the brain damage permanent. The sheeple fallaciously reason that if everyone else has also "independently" arrived at a certain opinion / attitude as they have, then it MUST BE "correct."
