Think of society as a large ballroom floor full of people buzzing about from one end to the other. In each of the four corners of the room, four "respected" speakers with mighty bullhorns scream out false information from atop elevated platforms. Unbeknown to the stirring "masses", the Big Four, though seemingly situated far apart from one another, are actually all members of the same elite club and working in concert. They are part of a Mafia-like network of Society Shapers who incestuously associate and often inter-marry with other such high-end muckety-mucks.





In one corner, Big Newsmedia (Fake News) shouts out lies and half truths to the credulous crowd circulating around him -- never mentioning certain "inconvenient" facts which could contradict the hidden agenda.





And in another far corner, Big Academia, in oh-so-serious tones of "gravitas," echoes and reinforces what Big News is shouting. Smaller Academia (colleges, high schools, middle schools, K-5 elementary schools) all follow the lead of Big Academia.





From a third corner, Big Government, subtly or overtly backed by the threat of force, again shouts from the same script as his co-conspirators.







And finally, in the fourth corner, with perhaps the loudest bullhorn of them all, Big Hollywood -- by way of cleverly embedded propaganda inserted into TV shows, movies and music -- reaches the ears, hearts and empty minds of even the simplest dumb-asses who neither finished High School, nor follow politics, nor watch the Nightly News.





By the time one of the unsuspecting and confused mob has finished a cycle of walking about from one end of the crowded floor to the other, his malleable mind will have been blasted, marinated and saturated in the most stupefying propaganda imaginable. Only Norman Normie won't realize that the room is steeped in fakery because he has never been exposed to an opposing viewpoint. And if he does happen to chance across an awakened activist with another opinion, he'd probably denounce him as an "extremist" ™ or "uneducated" or a "conspiracy theorist" ™ simply because he has never heard such an opinion before. And should that errant truther begin to "red pill" more than a few normies, the Big Four will inevitably unload their toxic cannonfire at him -- thus cowering other active truthers and curious initiates into silent submission.