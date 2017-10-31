



October 31, 2017

Q Post # 15





The corruption that will come out is so serious that deals must be cut for people to walk away otherwise 70% of elected politicians would be in jail ….. A deep cleaning is occurring and the prevention and defense of pure evil is occurring on a daily basis. They never thought they were going to lose control of the Presidency (not just D's) and thought they had control since making past mistakes (JFK, Reagan). (emphasis added)

We are certain that many plea deals of all sorts were made – in which not only were crooks allowed to walk in exchange for the resignations described above (Speaker Paul Ryan, Senators Bob Corker & Jeff Flake, numerous FBI & DOJ officials etc) -- but also to induce the smaller-to-mid-level rats to take down the really big players. Only two days ago did one of these deals become part of the “mainstream” daily news narrative – and it represents a much bigger event than most people realize.





Headline: New York Times (August 13, 2020)





Ex-FBI Lawyer to Plead Guilty in Review of Russia Inquiry





The lawyer, Kevin Clinesmith, 38, who was assigned to the Russia investigation, plans to admit that he altered an email from the C.I.A. that investigators relied on to seek renewed court permission in 2017 for a secret wiretap on the former Trump campaign adviser Carter Page.

Now Kevin Clinesmith is not exactly what one would call a household name – but nor is he some low-level nobody. This corrupted Deep State FBI lawyer served in the shadows at the behest of high-level coup plotters. Clinesmith knows everything! Therefore, the fact that “K.C.” has already sung (which is what plea deals are often all about) marks, in our assessment, the beginning of a coming “storm” that will end with the glorious take-down of the untouchable Obongo and the untouchable Killary – and that’s just for appetizers. Remember, Q Anon ideology holds that the shock value of the full exposure of the 2017 coup conspiracy against Trump (which the plea deal with “K.C.” portends) will psychologically prep the public for the child sex trafficking stuff to come later on.