Q Anon Going Mainstream

My, my, my --- ya know, for such a "baseless conspiracy theory ™ ," the "paper of record" and the rest of the Fake News / Piranha Press sure are dedicating more and more ink and pixels to "debunking" it lately. From the article:





"What began online more than two years ago as an intricate, if baseless, conspiracy theory that quickly attracted thousands of followers has since found footholds in the offline world. QAnon has surfaced in political campaigns, criminal cases, merchandising and at least one college class."





Paraphrasing Shakespeare, wethinks Sulzberger's Slimes -- and the rest of the journalistic whore pack which follows its flagship lead -- all doth protest a bit tooo much. It calls to mind a logical gem of an observation from Mein Kampf, in which The Great One (that's Hitler for you newbies and normies) stated that the "German" press's condemnation of The Protocols of the Learned Elders of Zion as a fraud (baseless conspiracy theory) actually confirmed the authenticity of its contents:







"To what an extent the whole existence of this people is based on a continuous lie is shown incomparably by the Protocols of the Elders of Zion, so infinitely hated by the Jews. With groans and moans, the Frankfurter Zeitung (newspaper) repeats again and again that they are based on a forgery. This alone is proof of their authenticity."







Tell it, Great One. Tell it!