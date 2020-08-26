 Q Anon Drops a Stink Bomb

Rebuttal (to the image): There is an obvious historical link between the Marxist "anti-Fascists" of pre-Hitler Germany and the Marxist "Antifa" of today. The two flags illustrate that. But what's with the heading, "Antifa and Nazi Flag?" The image on the left represented the Communists who opposed "the Nazis." This comparison is confusing -- borderline retarded even.





Q Anon:

History repeats itself (today).

RE: IRREGULAR WARFARE

RE: TACTICS DEPLOYED v AMERICA

Rebuttal: It certainly does. Please elaborate your position on this repetition of events.





Q Anon:

Compare & Contrast

Then v Now

Then: methods of violent intimidation deployed by SA



Now: methods of violent intimidation deployed by Antifa?

Rebuttal: What ????? Dude! The SA Brown Shirts were formed to counter the violent acts of the German Antifa. The two groups were polar opposites. The SA would be the equivalent of Trump supporters organizing to defend cities from the Antifa and BLM rioters.





Q Anon:

Then: battles raged in the streets [book burning, flag burning, destruction, hate, anti-police, etc]

Now: battles raging in the streets controlled by [D] party sympathizers [anti-republic]?

Rebuttal: The "book burning" was of Marxist and pornographic trash.





Q Anon:

Then: physical assaults of political opponents

Now: physical assaults of political opponents?

Rebuttal: The "political opponents" which the SA assaulted were Bolsheviks -- the agents of the very same Globalist Mafia seeking to discredit Q and destroy Trump today.





Q Anon: Then: voter intimidation in National and local elections

Now: voter intimidation in National and local elections [coming 11.3]?

Rebuttal: The SA did not engage in "voter intimidation." What the Brownshirts did do was prevent Communist Party parliamentarians from being seated after Communists had burned down the Reichstag. The subsequent "Enabling Acts" which granted Hitler more power were no different than the emergency decrees which you -- Mr. Q -- have told us to expect and to welcome when "The Storm" hits.





Q Anon: Then: project anti-fascist platform: reality: conform/obey strong-arm tactics deployed to silence opposing views

Now: project anti-fascist platform: reality: conform/obey strong-arm tactics deployed to silence opposing views?

Rebuttal: This is confusing as heck! Almost split-personality stuff. With this bizarre post, Q has seamlessly transitioned into attacking the German Communists -- arch-enemies of the anti-Communist Brown Shirts.





Q Anon:

Then: radical anti-capitalistic platform (socialism)

Now: radical anti-capitalistic platform (socialism) push?

Then: force economic destruction as recruiting [division] tactic to drive enlistment rate

Now: [D] party gov/mayor(s) close state(s) force economic hardships [C19]?

Rebuttal: Again -- Q Anon is back to properly trashing the Communists of 1933 Germany. That's good to hear.





Q Anon:

Then: SA carried out unchecked street violence against Jews and Nazi opponents

Rebuttal: (scratching head) -- But those "Nazi opponents" were the very same violent Antifa gangs that you are condemning now -- and whose flag you posted. This is circular crazy talk!



