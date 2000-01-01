Still under the impression that my rant was intended as an exaggerated metaphor, Ron laughed and responded, more or less, paraphrasing: "Well, I think you're exaggerating a bit, Mike. But there are some bad apples in Washington, in both Parties."





I held firmly to the 80% figure, and I gave him my reasons: "Ron; let me ask you this. If I were to inform you that 80% of professional basketball players were 6' 5" or taller, would you say I was exaggerating?"





"No; 80% sounds about right. But what does that have to do with politicians?" asked Ron skeptically.







By the time I had finished the rest of my discourse, Ron was nodding his head in enlightened agreement: "I never thought of it that way. I think you're right, Mike!"





As a normie, Ron might not be ready for full blown conspiracy studies yet, but we'll get there in time!





My case for an 80% psychopathy rate was based upon a very simple analogy to professional basket players. Sometimes, the most effective philosophy is the simplest; like Aesop's Fables for example. My basketball player analogy worked so well on clueless Ron, that I decided to submit an expanded version of this concept to my loyal readers.







You see, most of us "normal people" are able to contain our dark sides -- being more "good" than we are "bad." Then there is another group of people who are generally more bad than good, yet not totally evil either. Those are the people we talk about as, "He's a real such and such, but he does have a good side to him." Such types can still be salvaged, or at least contained.





Then there is the true psychopath -- a heartless, soulless, shameless devil who will smile in your face, charm you and flatter you as he (or she) sticks the knife in your back. He is often charismatic, likable and energetic. He lies effortlessly, and he will draw anyone into his orbit that can serve to further his ambitions, or fuel his ego with "narcissistic supply." He manipulates. He cheats. He sucks the lifeblood out of you and then, when you are no longer of any value to him, he will discard you like a used up lemon.





To achieve his nefarious ends, the narcissistic psychopath will play every emotional card in his manipulative arsenal -- alternating between outbursts of anger and verbal abuse, empty flattery, fake sympathy for others, false pity for himself, fake smiling or laughing, fake crying, fake humility, false charity and fake piety.