Tall men dominate basketball. Degenerate, narcissistic psychopaths dominate politics.
Psychopaths, Basketball Players & Politicians
by Mike King
A while back, your intrepid philosopher - webmaster here had the opportunity to engage in a political discussion with a highly uninformed acquaintance named Ron. He was telling me of his inside knowledge of how corrupt the Mayor of his small town is. His serious allegations didn't surprise me at all. Always trying to steer people towards the "big picture," your tireless activist here stated to Ron that at least half of the people who enter politics are actual psychopaths to begin with. And the worst of the worst inevitably reach the higher levels of government (Congress, Senate, Governors etc) -- with at least 80% of the high climbers being hard core psychopaths. Not in the metaphorical sense -- I mean true clinical psychopaths, albeit officially undiagnosed. These are the type of individuals who should either be straight-jacketed and institutionalized in lunatic asylums, or locked away in heavy labor prisons.
Not all psychos are this obvious.
Still under the impression that my rant was intended as an exaggerated metaphor, Ron laughed and responded, more or less, paraphrasing: "Well, I think you're exaggerating a bit, Mike. But there are some bad apples in Washington, in both Parties."
I held firmly to the 80% figure, and I gave him my reasons: "Ron; let me ask you this. If I were to inform you that 80% of professional basketball players were 6' 5" or taller, would you say I was exaggerating?"
"No; 80% sounds about right. But what does that have to do with politicians?" asked Ron skeptically.
By the time I had finished the rest of my discourse, Ron was nodding his head in enlightened agreement: "I never thought of it that way. I think you're right, Mike!"
As a normie, Ron might not be ready for full blown conspiracy studies yet, but we'll get there in time!
My case for an 80% psychopathy rate was based upon a very simple analogy to professional basket players. Sometimes, the most effective philosophy is the simplest; like Aesop's Fables for example. My basketball player analogy worked so well on clueless Ron, that I decided to submit an expanded version of this concept to my loyal readers.
You see, most of us "normal people" are able to contain our dark sides -- being more "good" than we are "bad." Then there is another group of people who are generally more bad than good, yet not totally evil either. Those are the people we talk about as, "He's a real such and such, but he does have a good side to him." Such types can still be salvaged, or at least contained.
Then there is the true psychopath -- a heartless, soulless, shameless devil who will smile in your face, charm you and flatter you as he (or she) sticks the knife in your back. He is often charismatic, likable and energetic. He lies effortlessly, and he will draw anyone into his orbit that can serve to further his ambitions, or fuel his ego with "narcissistic supply." He manipulates. He cheats. He sucks the lifeblood out of you and then, when you are no longer of any value to him, he will discard you like a used up lemon.
To achieve his nefarious ends, the narcissistic psychopath will play every emotional card in his manipulative arsenal -- alternating between outbursts of anger and verbal abuse, empty flattery, fake sympathy for others, false pity for himself, fake smiling or laughing, fake crying, fake humility, false charity and fake piety.
ABUSIVE ATTACKS TOWARD 'INFERIORS'
Congressman Bob Etheridge (D-NC) manhandles a young man who questioned him.
Chris Crispy Creme Cristi was notorious for abusing any voter who challenged him.
Beneath the phony facade of southern charm, Bill Clinton was an aggressive animal.
Biden called an Iowa voter dumb, fat, old and a liar.
Godless monsters know how to play the role at funerals and memorials.
LACK OF EMPATHY FOR HIS / HER VICTIMS
LACK OF EMPATHY FOR HIS / HER VICTIMS
When these self-centered lunatics are confined to ordinary jobs and professions, they may cause great harm to their employers and immediate contacts; but society at large remains relatively unaffected. The problem is that psychos, particularly the semi-intelligent ones, will instinctively gravitate towards positions of power and then use their cunning psycho "skills" to advance above the good guys.
In his study of the links between psychopathy and success, Oxford psychology professor, Kevin Dutton wrote:
"I’d done research with the special forces, with surgeons, with top hedge fund managers and barristers (lawyers). Almost all of them had psychopathic traits, but they’d harnessed them in ways to make them better at what they do."
Dutton is right of course, but he is woefully naive in his belief that these medical, business, and political psychopaths had directed their character traits towards "making them better at what they do." He totally misses the point that "what they do" is often kill innocent people, push surgeries on patients who don't really need them, heartlessly fire people while off-shoring jobs to Third World countries, and rack up huge budget deficits while fomenting endless wars around the world. Do we really want such characters to be "better at what they do?"
So, why is it that so many psychopaths (who constitute a small minority of the general public) rise to the top of certain fields? It's for the same reason that so many men 6' 5" or taller, rise to the highest levels of professional basketball. During the course of our daily routines, it is a very rare occurrence to come across a man that tall. When we do, our eyes are drawn to him. "Damn. That guy is tall."
But if you were to buy a court-side ticket to an NBA basketball game, you would see as many as 20 men who are 6' 5" or taller, all in the same place and at the same time. Not only the players, but some of the coaches too! Coincidence? Conspiracy? It's neither.
Obviously, great height makes a man closer to the basketball rim. As surely as heated air will cause a balloon to rise, so too will tall men rise through the ranks of shorter men and reach the NBA. A trait that is so rare among the general public, is "normal" among NBA players.
It is not by chance that so many basketball players are so tall.
In the realm of "democracy" politics, in which the object of the game is to sell 51% of the dumb-as-dirt public on the idea of voting for you, the psychopath will rise to the top more easily than an honest man -- just as a 6' 5" basketball player will rise to the NBA more easily than a 5' 11" player. It is very difficult for a good man to compete with a degenerate scumbag who is willing to lie, cheat, make empty promises and take bribes in order to win an election. Compounding the problem are the "team owners," who are extremely skilled at identifying, recruiting and developing the most promising "players" to their advantage. And in politics as in NBA basketball, we know who those owners are, right? (((cough cough))).
Occasionally, a good politician, (or a 5" 11" basketball player), may make his way to the top tier. But those are the rare exceptions, not the rule. A wise man once wrote:
"It (Democracy) is, first and foremost, the cause of the incredible inundation of all political life with the most inferior, and I mean the most inferior, characters of our time (psychopaths)."
As dirty flies buzz towards fresh dog poo on a steaming summer sidewalk, so too are unusually psychotic freaks drawn towards political office (just as unusually tall men gravitate towards the game of basketball). They will then rise high and higher.
Same concept, except flies are much cleaner.
Now a single psychopath in a position of power is bad enough, but when they federate together, the exponential evil can secretly overwhelm entire nations. After all, what is a conspiracy but a group of psychopaths coming together to do evil. Indeed, conspiratorial activity is standard operating procedure for The League of Unjust Psychopaths currently misruling the West.
In his excellent piece, Why Elites And Psychopaths Are Useless To Society, Brandon Smith explains:
"The problem is humanity is not only hardwired with a dark side; we are also hardwired with a conscience — at least, most of us are. All people are born with a shared moral compass that is often expressed in various religious works throughout the ages. It is a universal voice, or guide, that we can choose to listen to or to ignore. Organized psychopaths have struggled with the existence of this inborn compass for centuries."
Excellent observation, Brandon. You see, our consciences pose a threat to The League of Unjust Psychopaths. So it's not enough for them to rise to the top and to do evil. No. They must also corrupt the people at large, especially the children. A degenerate public, reared from early childhood in atheism and moral relativism, will never rise up in righteous indignation against their evil oppressors. How can they fight evil if they can no longer even define evil, let alone recognize it? Under the prolonged leadership of psychopaths, the day will surely come when stupid immoral psychopaths become, by design, the majority of the public.
One of America's founding patriots, Samuel Adams, summed it best: "It is always observable, that those who are combined to destroy the people's liberties, practice every art to poison their morals."
America, and people of the world, we have an infestation problem!
Basketball legend and suspected Satanist Lebron James campaigning for Satanist Killary Clinton. They both possess unique traits which give them an advantage over others.
