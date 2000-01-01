One week after Harrison’s probable assassination, President Tyler delivered his inaugural address before Congress. He asserted his strong belief Jefferson's vision of constitutional republicanism with limited federal power. Among those questioning Tyler's authority was, of course, Henry Clay, who, having failed to become the "power-behind-the-throne” while Harrison was alive, now intended to overpower the accidental president.





Upon assuming the office, Tyler decided to keep Harrison’s entire cabinet, even though several of the Whig members were loyal to Clay and resented Tyler's assumption to the presidency. At his first cabinet meeting, when informed him of Harrison's alleged practice of making policy by a majority vote, Tyler astounded his inherited cabinet by immediately laying down the law:





"I beg your pardon, gentlemen; I am very glad to have in my Cabinet such able statesmen as you have proved yourselves to be. And I shall be pleased to avail myself of your counsel and advice. But I can never consent to being dictated to as to what I shall or shall not do. I, as president, shall be responsible for my administration. I hope to have your hearty co-operation in carrying out its measures. So long as you see fit to do this, I shall be glad to have you with me. When you think otherwise, your resignations will be accepted.”





Translation: “I’m in charge, not Clay, understood?!” --- Tell it Mr. Tyler. Tell it!





When it came time for Clay to bring back America’s third central bank, the new president was soon at war with the Congressional Whigs. Within a matter of weeks, Tyler twice vetoed Clay's legislation to set up a new Bank. In September, 1841 after the second bank veto, all but one member of the cabinet entered Tyler's office one by one and resigned—a humiliating stunt orchestrated by Clay to force Tyler's resignation and place Senate President pro tempore Samuel L. Southard, in the White House (Tyler had no Vice President).