While away on their honeymoon, the Captain learns that Globalist puppet Austria has been annexed by Germany in The Anschluss (March, 1938). The couple returns to their home, where a telegram awaits informing the Captain that he must report to a German Naval base to accept a commission in the German Navy. Strongly opposed to the big bad "Nazis" ™ and the Anschluss, the Captain tells his family they must leave Austria immediately.





Many of the von Trapp's friends are willing to accept the new regime, including Rolf -- who Liesl von Trapp is devastated to see has joined the big bad Hitler Youth. That night, as the von Trapps attempt to "escape," they are stopped by a group of big bad Brownshirts ™. When questioned, the Captain tells them that they are headed to a festival to sing. That night at the festival, the von Trapp family slips away and shelters at the nearby abbey, where nuns hide them in the cemetery crypt (rolling eyes -- only a Jew could write this crap).





The big bad Brownshirts ™ soon arrive and search the abbey. The family is discovered by Rolf -- Liesl's ex-boyfriend. Upon seeing Liesl, Rolf hesitates, thus allowing the family time to "escape," by taking a car. When the big bad Brownshirts ™ attempt to pursue the "fugitives," they discover their cars will not start because the nuns have removed parts of the engines. The next day, after reaching the Swiss border, the von Trapps make their way on foot into Switzerland, where they will live, love, laugh and sing happily ever after.





The hyped-up film became the highest-grossing film of 1965. By November 1966, SoM had become the highest-grossing film of all-time—surpassing Gone with the Wind -- and held that record for five years. SoM was also popular throughout the world, shattering box-office records in 29 different countries!