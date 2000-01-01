Plandemic is a perfect tool for gently leading newbies to taking their first look down the rabbit hole while not scaring them off too soon with talk of the New World Order / “Mark of the Beast” stuff that’s at the very bottom. Newbies require “baby steps” and this film strikes a perfect balance between revealing hard truths without upsetting the delicate sensibilities of the non-initiated too much all at once.





Though professionally done and measured in its tone, Willis’ interview of Dr. Mikovits hits that wretched fiend Bill Gates and his heinous henchmen Fauci & Scarf Lady Birx hard – using their own words against them. The folksy Mikovits – roundly trashed as “discredited” ™ by Fake News -- comes off as very knowledgeable, sympathetic, honest and real -- passionate, yet not hysterical. The film also features powerful clips of several other doctors speaking out against the fraud of Stupid-19 and the reckless lunacy of shutting down our economy over it.







Willis himself plays the role of the calm and cool “straight man” interviewer flawlessly. A former male model and actor, his “easy-on-the-eyes” appearance and olive oil voice serve as a great hook for nervous female newbies who might otherwise be scared off by a ranting raving “conspiracy theorist ™.” Not that your reviewer here is in the habit of making such observations about the appearance of other dudes, you understand -- but the lovely and gracious Sherrie here was quick to point out how “handsome” Willis is -- (a bit too bloody quick if you ask me). “What am I, frickin’ chopped liver?” – I shot back. She assures me that the observation was made from the standpoint of assessing the film’s effectiveness with Suzy Soccer moms, that’s all.







Yeah. Sure. --- Oh well, whatever it takes to win.