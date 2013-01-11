*Not affiliated with nor to be confused with "The History Channel"
* If you haven't already done so, be sure to sign up for our FREE Report & FREE Updates List at bottom of page.
*
Slandering Hitler ... From the "Far Right!"
by Mike King
by Mike King
To this day, nothing strikes fear into the black hearts of Jewish Mafia Globalists like the name of Adolf Hitler aka “The Great One.” He was, at least for a while, the only man who had totally rid his nation of the Marxist Globalist pestilence. For that reason, his name must be dirtied on a daily basis.
Convincing libtards and normies that AH was the devil-incarnate is a simple enough task -- easily accomplished through surround-sound Fake News – Fake Academia – Hollywood repetition. But how are (((they))) to misdirect the thoughts and emotions us pesky, disobedient, critical thinking, “Far Right ™,” alternative media, “conspiracy theorists” ™ who are wise to the tricks of the New World Order and their controlled bullhorn barkers? Legends of the “great men” of World War II, who “saved the world” from “Nazism” -- such as Winston Churchill, Franklin Demono Rosenfeld and Dwight D. Eisenhower – won’t impress us "extremists" ™ because we know they were all corrupted Globalist agents of the International Jewish Finance Mafia.
Absurd fairy tales of the Holohoax won’t move our crowd to tears either because we are informed, confirmed and immovable “Holocaust Deniers ™.” So, what’s a Globalist propagandist got to do to divert our relatively small but growing community of truthers away from Hitler Truth? Simple --- (((they))) label Hitler a secret “Bolshevik, ”a “Zionist” or a “Rothschild agent” -- and then paste together past smears from history with the flimsiest circumstantial “evidence” to create a phony case.
Sadly, these poison propaganda pills -- often packaged within pages and pages of authoritative-sounding hot air and deceptively "supported" by hundreds of "footnotes" which, upon closer inspection, only lead to some other writer's hot-air -- seem to have infected more than a few truthers. The ranks of the deluded (or devious?) Hitlerphobes of the "Far Right" ™ include researchers / writers like Christopher Jon Bjerknes (Adolf Hitler: Bolshevik and Zionist) and Michael Hoffman II (Adolf Hitler: Enemy of the German People) – whose recent books on the subject are truly a black stain on their body of work.
Bjerkness, by the way, believes in the Holohoax -- which alone ought to disqualify him from being considered as a serious truth researcher -- in spite of some of his other perceived "anti-Semitic" and accurate writings. As for the bow-tied Hoffman -- who is excellent on Holohoax debunking -- his sanctimonious anti-Hitlerism smells of virtue-signalling. It's almost as if he is trying to ingratiate himself back into the world of "serious" academia by distancing himself from us big bad "Nazis" -- as if we are crazy family members that he is ashamed of.
The great British historian and "holocaust denier," David Irving, flirts with such virtue-signalling from time to time as well, with his erroneous claim that Hitler only wanted a "small war" with Poland (False! Poland, backed-up by France, UK & FDR, started the fight); his grossly inaccurate courtroom characterization of Little Joey Goebbels as "evil;" and his post-arrest claim of possible "gas vans" having been utilized by the Germans on the Eastern front, after all.
As an inoculation for the benefit of the weaker-minded among our CyberTruth fraternity, The Real History Channel presents a debunking of eight of the most important pillars (not all necessarily shared by the aforementioned writers) of the phony case against Hitler being perpetuated by Marxist moles, virtue-signalling chicken-men, and other assorted dupes within our ranks.
Writers Bjerknes (Image 2) and Hoffman (Image 3) regress into irrational and sloppy High School levels hacks when writing about Hitler. Might their baseless attacks on Hitler be a form of "virtue-signalling" in a world of normies who recoil at the mere mention of Hitler's name? Or something more sinister?
Baseless Claim #1:
Hitler Served in a Bavarian Communist Military Unit After World War I
This lie has been around for 100 years now – but only recently has been amplified to new levels. What matters most is not which “scholar” or “credible” right-wing author has repeated it; but rather, who started it.
The third party "hearsay" originator of this classic “projection” smear was a supposedly "right wing" English writer named Douglas Reed -- who, in his 1940 book, "Nemesis: The Story of Otto Strasser" -- claims to have heard this from his hero -- Otto Strasser himself. (here) Strasser was an early member of NSDAP (so-called "Nazis") who, along with his brother Gregor Strasser, led a radical hard-left / anti-business faction of the Party which rivaled that of the pro-business, conservative Hitler faction. Like the Bolsheviks of Russia, the radical leftist Strasser Brothers sought the nationalization of German industry. According to the British-based online Encyclopedia Spartacus Educational:
"In 1924 he (Strasser) joined forces with his brother, Gregor Strasser, to establish the Berliner Arbeiter Zeitung, a left-wing newspaper, that advocated world revolution. It also supported Lenin and the Bolshevik government in the Soviet Union."
They were ultimately expelled from the NSDAP in 1930. During his exile from Germany, the traitor Otto Strasser showed his true colors by taking refuge in Czechoslovakia of the Communist Edward Benes, and later, France. He agitated relentlessly against Germany during both peacetime and wartime – spewing filth at Hitler’s Germany for Czechoslovakian radio (before 1938), as well as a number of British, American and Canadian newspapers. After the war, communist East Germany even invited Otto Strasser to come live there! When he died in 1974, the Jew York Times obituary (which was actually respectful!) compared his anti-business radicalism to that of Leon Trotsky! (here)
This then, is the type of human scum which Mr. Bjerknes and others must blindly rely upon -- (and through a third party, no less!) to make his case for “Hitler the Bolshevik.”
1. The Strasser Brothers were essentially anti-business Leftists who wanted to head the NSDAP. The logo of their traitorous faction actually resembles the Soviet Hammer & Sickle. // 2 & 3. Slanderous projection and garbage hearsay! Anti-Hitler English hack Douglas Reed told us that Leftist Otto Strasser once told him said that Hitler (his rival) belonged to a military unit headed by Bolsheviks after the first World War.
Baseless Claim #2:
The NSDAP was Financed by the Jews
We hear this one all the time; but how few of the people repeating this cooked-up, passed-down, 100 year-old lie realize that the first such smear of Hitler came from an openly pro-Marxist newspaper? It's true. Co-founded in 1876 by German Communist Wilhelm Liebknecht -- “Vorwarts” (Forward), in 1923 – in a clever effort to separate Hitler from his base, claimed that Henry Ford (who tried to expose the Jewish bankers) and American Jewish bankers were financing Hitler.
Hitler filed a libel lawsuit against Vorwarts over this absurd claim -- and he won in court (here) because Fake News Marxist Vorwarts was unable produce any evidence to support their manufactured lie. And neither can the Marxists nor the “Far Right” ™ anti-Hitler moles and dupes of today.
The NSDAP may have collected a negligible amount of money from Jews who are notorious for “hedging their bets” --- but the real money came from wealthy Russian émigrés who had escaped the Bolshevik Revolution, wealthy business owners concerned about a Communist takeover in Germany, and lots and lots of small donors who believed in Hitler.
1 & 2. Vorwarts, a junk journal founded 40 years earlier by German Communist leader (and friend of Karl Marx) Wilhelm Liebknecht -- was successfully sued by Hitler in 1923 for libeling him as a paid Jewish agent. // 3. The up-and-coming firebrand had to be stopped -- and what better way to discredit him than by libeling him as a paid Jewish agent!
Baseless Claim #3:
Hitler was a Rothschild / British agent -- perhaps even the bastard child of a Rothschild!
In a piece (here) published at our former TomatoBubble home about three years ago, titled, Hitler was NOT a Rothschild-British Agent, yours truly thoroughly addressed this lunatic libel and offered a $500 reward for any actual evidence to support this preposterous propaganda. Still no takers, and the offer still stands. (here)
Far from being a Rothschild agent, or, as some of really deranged cultists claim, an actual Rothschild himself -- Hitler was actually the family's worst nightmare. In Hitler's Germany, the Rothschilds, who thrive under the protective cloak of relative anonymity, were made known to everyone in Germany. Baron Louis de Rothschild was even arrested and had his bank seized. Have a look below at the headlines, and the movie poster for a popular German Hitler-era film about the evil clan.
If Hitler was working for the Rothschilds, he sure wasn't being a very good employee!
Baseless Claim #4:
Power-Mad Hitler Murdered Innocent Patriots During "The Night of the Long Knives"
When the NSDAP – via popular vote -- finally came to power in 1933, the militarily powerful and treasonous Strasser - Rohm faction plotted the violent overthrow of Hitler – a coup attempt which surely would have plunged a still very unstable Germany into a horrible and protracted civil war. Under the proactive leadership of Hitler, Herman Goring and Heinrich Himmler, the conspiracy was thwarted in 1934 by Operation Hummingbird (hyped-up as the so-called “Night of the Long Knives” by the Fake News of Britain).
Gregor Strasser and the homosexual leftist leader of the powerful paramilitary SA "Storm Troopers / Brown Shirts," Ernst Roehm, were executed. Given the sympathetic coverage for the executed traitors of Germany in the British press, it seems more likely that Strasser and Roehm -- were the British agents, not Hitler!
1. The evil Rohm / Strasser Leftist wing of the NSDAP plotted to overthrow the elected and popular government of Hitler; and plunge Germany into Civil War -- and they had enough armed manpower under their control to do it. // 2. An honest headline in a western newspaper calls the event, properly a "Storm Troop Coup Broken by Hitler."
Baseless Claim #5:
Hitler was a Zionist
The motives of the NSDAP for this deal were purely selfish – and had nothing to do with any special love for or, obedience to, International Zionism. Germany achieved two important objectives from the deal. First, the Zionist Jews used their international clout to end the damaging international boycott (engineered by the Globalist Marxist Jews) of German goods.
Secondly, Haavara was a means to rid Germany of some of its Jewish population, which really wasn’t welcome there after the betrayal of World War I and subsequent attempt at a communist revolution.
If you want to know Hitler’s true feelings about Zionism, look no further than Mein Kampf, in which he writes, in 1924:
“While the Zionists try to make the rest of the World believe that the national consciousness of the Jew finds its satisfaction in the creation of a Palestinian state, the Jews again slyly dupe the dumb Goyim. It doesn't even enter their heads to build up a Jewish state in Palestine for the purpose of living there; all they want is a central organization for their international world swindler, endowed with its own sovereign rights and removed from the intervention of other states: a haven for convicted scoundrels and a university for budding crooks.”
In 1941, Hitler met with the Haj Amin al-Husseini -- the Grand Mufti of Jerusalem (Palestine). The two got along extremely well. From The Times of Israel:
Headline: What the Mufti Said to Hitler
The Arabs were Germany’s natural friends, Haj Amin al-Husseini told the Nazi leader in 1941, because they had the same enemies — namely the English, the Jews and the Communists.
Quoting from the official German record of the meeting:
The Grand Mufti began by thanking the Fuhrer for the great honor he had bestowed by receiving him. He wished to seize the opportunity to convey to the Fuhrer of the Greater German Reich, admired by the entire Arab world, his thanks of the sympathy which he had always shown for the Arab and especially the Palestinian cause, and to which he had given clear expression in his public speeches....
In this struggle, the Arabs were striving for the independence and unity of Palestine, Syria and Iraq. They had the fullest confidence in the Fuhrer and looked to his hand for the balm on their wounds, which had been inflicted upon them by the enemies of Germany. The Mufti then mentioned the letter he had received from Germany, which stated that Germany was holding no Arab territories and understood and recognized the aspirations to independence and freedom of the Arabs, just as Germany supported the elimination of the Jewish national home." (emphasis added)
.. .(full record of meeting here)
Hitler the "Zionist," eh, Mr. Bjerknes? By the way, this proposed Hitler-Arab military alliance (which never fully materialized to German difficulties on the eastern front) was being discussed at about the same time as the "Madagascar Plan" was being formulated -- a program which would have relocated the Jews of Europe to the beautiful African island.
1. The Germans used the Transfer Agreement as a necessary means to relax the sanctions against Germany while ridding itself of 60,000 chosenites. Only liars and fools would read anything more into this deal. // 2. The Mufti and Hitler planned an end to the Jewish Homeland-in-Palestine scheme -- but Germany was never able to break through the Caucuses to Soviet resistance. // 3. The Madagascar Plan would have transported the Jews to Madagascar, not Palestine!
Baseless Claim #6:
Hitler’s Halt Order at Dunkirk Proves He was a British Agent
No. No. And no! Dear Lord, this is so retarded.
The only thing that Hitler’s gracious act of allowing the British to escape the continent unmolested at Dunkirk proves is that he did not want war, and that he believed that the gesture might strengthen the hand of the formidable pro-peace forces in Britain. And indeed, after Dunkirk, the British War Cabinet was divided between the Lord Halifax camp which was willing to hear Hitler’s 3rd party peace proposal (to be delivered by his Italian ally Mussolini), and the Churchill camp which wanted to continue the war. Ultimately, the warmongers outmaneuvered Halifax and the war (due in large measure to FDR’s aid to the UK) continued.
It is perfectly reasonable to say, with the benefit of 20/20 hindsight, that Hitler should have captured the 250,000 member “British Expeditionary Force” --- but to ascribe the lost opportunity to “treason” is childishly idiotic. If Hitler was a "British agent," then why even preemptively drive the British away from Norway, Denmark, Belgium and Holland to begin with? Had Lord Halifax and others succeeded in stopping the war, Hitler would have looked like a genius for his grace at Dunkirk.
1. Hitler allowed he orderly evacuation from the beaches of Dunkirk as a show of good faith. Only slanders and idiots would twist that into something nefarious. // 2. Lord Halifax (tall man) wanted the British War Cabinet to end the war -- if Hitler's terms were acceptable. Mad Dog Churchill blocked his efforts to even have the proposals heard.
Baseless Claim 7:
"Mad Man" Hitler Doomed Germany by Invading the Soviet Union
This one is Hoffman's favorite fallacy -- and he wastes more ink in his book on this than any other one of his ignorant claims. In so doing, Hoffman displays an astonishing ignorance -- perhaps willful, perhaps not -- of the real story of World War II, so accurately presented by yours truly in "The Bad War."
Soviet boss Josef Stalin’s objective all along was to let Germany and Britain wear each out in the West, and then launch a surprise attack from the East (as he had already done to Poland in 1939; and Finland, Romania, Latvia, Lithuania and Estonia in 1940) of such magnitude that it would subdue all of Europe. Hitler is hardly to blame for launching a preemptive strike, nor is he to blame for the massive amounts of U.S. aid which FDR would ship to Stalin to keep his evil regime afloat until the mighty U.S. could join the fray and open-up additional fronts which Stalin badly needed, and was desperately demanding.
The Great One, in a speech before the Reichstag on December 11, 1941, explains:
"Already in 1940 it became increasingly clear from month to month that the plans of the men in the Kremlin were aimed at the domination, and thus the destruction, of all of Europe. I have already told the nation of the build-up of Soviet military power in the East during a period when Germany had only a few divisions in the provinces bordering Soviet Russia. Only a blind person could fail to see that a military build-up of world-historical dimensions was being carried out. And this was not in order to protect something that was being threatened, but rather to attack that which seemed incapable of defense ... I may say this today: If the wave of more than 20,000 tanks, hundreds of divisions, tens of thousands of artillery pieces, along with more than 10,000 airplanes, had not been kept from being set into motion against the Reich, Europe would have been lost." (emphasis added)
The German preemptive strike -- code-named Operation Barbarossa -- and the heroism of the Waffen SS saved Germany and all of Europe from the same Bolshevik terror that had already exterminated or imprisoned scores of millions in the former Russian Empire. Would Hoffman, in retrospect, have allowed the Soviet hordes to storm all the way to Portugal and do the same? What the hell is the matter with you, Hoffman?!
The fact that Germany ultimately lost the war in the East was a tragedy which ought to be blamed on Franklin Demon Rosenfeld and the Red Jews surrounding him, not Hitler. Read more about this subject -- here
1. Stalin was a blood-thirsty monster with design on taking Europe at the opportune moment. Does Hoffman not understand that? // 2. Operation Barbarossa -- justified, and absolutely necessary // 3. Millions of Soviet troops were quickly taken prisoner because they were packed along the front line, in OFFENSIVE positions. The Germans then advanced easily across undefended territory. There was so little defense behind the front lines because Stalin was planning an invasion of eastern Europe, NOT a defense of Russia..
Baseless Claim #8:
Hitler Did Not Invade England Because He was a British Agent
Really? Then why did he chase the British away from Norway, Denmark, Belgium, Holland and North Africa? And why did he preemptively block them from arriving in Greece and Yugoslavia? Or are these "researchers" (Bjerknes is big on this bit of bullshit) even aware of the back-story behind such operations? If Hitler was rigging the match against Germany, then why not just allow the British set-up shop all over Europe from which to squeeze Germany from multiple sides? Logic, people -- logic!
The reason why Hitler never acted upon Operation Sea Lion (the invasion of Britain) is because, as early as fall of 1940, Stalin was already massing forces and causing problems for Germany in the East. Again, we'll let The Great One (who, by the way, was honest to a fault) explain:
June 22, 1941
"Consistent with the so-called friendship treaty, Germany removed its troops far from its eastern border in spring 1940. Russian forces were already moving in, and in numbers that could only be seen as a clear threat to Germany. According to a statement by Molotov, there were already 22 Russian divisions in the Baltic states in spring 1940.
Although the Russian government always claimed that the troops were there at the request of the people who lived there, their purpose could only be seen as a demonstration aimed at Germany. As our soldiers attacked French-British forces in the west, the extent of the Russian advance on our eastern front grew ever more threatening.
In August 1940, I concluded that, given the increasing number of powerful Bolshevist divisions, it was no longer in the interests of the Reich to leave the eastern provinces, so often devastated by war, unprotected. This, however, is exactly what the British and Soviets had hoped. The fact that so much of the German forces, in particular the air force, was tied down in the east made it impossible for the German leadership to bring a radical end to the war in the West.
This was the goal of both British and Soviet Russian policy. Both England and Soviet Russia wanted to prolong this war as long as possible in order to weaken all of Europe and plunge it into ever greater impotence. Russia’s threatened attack on Romania was intended not only to take over an important element in the economic life not only of Germany, but of Europe as whole, or at least to destroy it."
The Fuhrer speaks the truth. Hoffman, Bjerkness et al -- for whatever reason, do not.
1. Poster in German-occupied France properly depicts the Jewish-led British-Soviet scheming against Germany. This not-so-secret alliance, and the Soviet build-up in the East, greatly complicated any German plans to invade Britain by sea -- no easy undertaking. // 2 &3. Operation Sea Lion was prevented by the secretive actions of Stalin, not Hitler.
There are other ridiculous claims made by other ridiculous "researchers" on the "Far Right" ™ --- which we can just as easily debunk and/or dismiss for total lack of evidence, as well as lack of logic. But at some point, when it has become clear what the game is all about -- we need to just start ignoring this garbage and call it for what it is: deliberate disinfo originated by "the usual suspects" and aimed directly at the "less sharp-minded" among us.
More crap:
Hitler was an occultist -- Hitler persecuted Christians (only the Marxist preachers) -- Hitler was a blundering traitor who ignored his Generals (actually, more than a few of his generals were the aristocratic-class traitors) -- The "Nazi" leaders were closet homosexuals -- Hitler had only one testicle -- Hitler was the bastard child of a Rothschild -- Hitler was brainwashed/mind-controlled as a young man in Britain -- Hitler banned gun ownership (exact opposite is true -- here) -- The "Nazis" utilized mandatory euthanasia (False. Only very rare cases of terminal illness and extreme suffering were permitted) -- Hitler abandoned his people and fled to Argentina (debunked here) -- Hitler was a drug addict .... blah blah blah.
It is interesting to note that this same dirty game of "projection" -- in which "Far Right" ™ analysts and activists of dubious background smear Nationalist leaders as secret Rothschild agents -- is today being utilized against Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin. Bjerknes, in fact, has authored another book of comedy titled, "Putin's Reign of Terror," in which he breathlessly claims that Putin is essentially a Communist Trotskyite who secretly runs ISIS while working hand-in-hand with Trump to subdue the region for Israel. I kid you not! (summary here).
For his guarded optimism regarding Trump and his Q Anon operation, even your true-blue reporter here has been anonymously (and viciously) smeared in certain forums and on You Tube comments as a "secret Jew" because, according to some of these infiltrators and their innocent dupes, Q Anon is a "Jewish psyop."
See their game now? It's all bullshit, boys and girls, and it's bad for you.
1. Bjerknes' trio of hard-hitting books exposing "St. Einstein" earned him credibility among many naive people on the "Far Right." But is he a"Bait and Switch" artist? // 2. Bjerknes' "Putin's Reign of Terror" claims that Putin, like Hitler, is a secret Communist. // 3. More virtue-signalling by Hoffman? Hoffman -- who refers to Hitler fans in the most insulting terms -- posts a photo of himself shaking hands with the rabidly anti-White / anti-cop Louis Farrakhan (at Farrakhan's residence) and refers to the event as "truly an honor." Newsflash, Mr. Hoffman: Just because Farrakhan was interested in your "anti-Semitic" research, it doesn't mean that he is on our side!
LIKE THIS PIECE? TIP THE WRITER ...
*
AUTO-MONTHLY DONOR / SUBSCRIBER OR 1-TIME OPTIONS
**************
By becoming an automatic monthly donor of $5 or more, you get all 23 of our pdf books and a permanent subscription to the almost-daily Anti-New York Times.
TWO SIMPLE STEPS
1. Click on image button below to quickly & securely sign up at SUBSCRIBESTAR. (Look for "Sign Up" in top right corner)
2. (Important!!!) After signing-up, E-mail us at: [email protected] with the word "Monthly" in the subject line.
*Allow a few hours to receive the pdf links.
*
For 1-Time Donation Options
(also with PDF rewards)
For 1-Time Donation Options
(also with PDF rewards)
To send a check / MO or cash by mail:
Payable to:
PASCAL PUBLICATIONS, P.O. BOX 804, SADDLE BROOK, NJ 07663
FREE REPORT & FREE UPDATES
"How to Respond to an Anti-Conspiracy Theorist"
Never again be at a loss for words when some ignoramus tells you: "Aw that's just a Conspiracy Theory." .
No self respecting 'conspiracy theorist' should be without this essential BLOCKBUSTER REPORT!
SIGN UP now and receive a link to the FREE report plus periodic FREE summaries of Historical & Current Events.
Be sure to CHECK YOUR JUNK / SPAM BOX in case report doesn't go through.
"How to Respond to an Anti-Conspiracy Theorist"
Never again be at a loss for words when some ignoramus tells you: "Aw that's just a Conspiracy Theory." .
No self respecting 'conspiracy theorist' should be without this essential BLOCKBUSTER REPORT!
SIGN UP now and receive a link to the FREE report plus periodic FREE summaries of Historical & Current Events.
Be sure to CHECK YOUR JUNK / SPAM BOX in case report doesn't go through.