Peak CoronaMania and "The Storm"

Shifting gears now to the ongoing consolidation and expansion of Trump's emergency powers, we are really starting to wonder now if some of the Demonrat Governors -- in particular Andrew Cuomo of Jew York, J.B. Pritzker of Illinois & Gavin Newsome of Commiefornia -- who are implementing such drastic shut-down measures, activating their state National Guards units and, in the case of Jew York City Mayor Bill DeBlasio, even pleading for full-blown military intervention -- have been placed into submission to Trump (a la formerly anti-Trump Repubicant's who now obey him like trained lap dogs). Surely, these Demonrats must know that, once activated, their state national guard units will be controlled and commanded by Trump, not them. (here)





Once again, Q Anon's clues have come to pass. On several occasions over the past 2 + years, Q has made reference to the activation of the National Guard and also to the not-universally-known fact that the President would be the one controlling the NG once activated. Q also foretells of the NG being used to work hand-in-hand "with the Marines" in order to "save the republic" -- but that "certain conditions need to be satisfied" in order to "authorize" the activation and begin the mass arrests. (See Q post below)





Yes. "The Storm" is coming -- and (ironically as heck!) -- it appears as though the sheeplike / slavelike cowardice of Boobus Americanus might just end up being a facilitating factor in their own liberation. That being said, at some point, the sheeple, starting with the children, are going to have to be toughened up and morally educated if the positive effects of "The Storm" are to be long-lasting and history-altering.