In Brooks' insular world, any criticism of the actions of organized Jewry is evidence of a mental disease. The Jews have nothing to answer for; not now, nor in the annals of the 3,000 year old history of "anti-Semitism" ™. The "anti-Semitism" ™ of ancient Rome must have been due to "schizophrenia." In Persia, "bi-polar disorder." In Medieval Europe, "paranoia." In Tsarist Russia, "anorexia nervosa." In Latin America, "attention deficit disorder." In Africa, "sickle cell anemia." In Southeast Asia, "anxiety disorder." On Planet Mars, "agoraphobia."





Brook's Bolshevik bullshit is breathtaking to behold. This from same man who wrote, in a 2005 piece:





"A few years ago, I wrote a book about the rise of a new educated class, the people with 60′s values and 90′s money who go to Starbucks, shop at Whole Foods and drive Volvos. A woman came up to me after one of my book talks and said, 'You realize what you’re talking about is the Jews taking over America.'





My eyes bugged out, but then I realized she was Jewish and she knew that I was, too, and between us we could acknowledged there’s a lot of truth in that statement. For the Jews were the vanguard of a social movement that over the course of the 20th century transformed the American university system and the nature of the American elite." (here)





Thanks for letting that bit of truth slip out, David. It shall be used against you.