*Not affiliated with nor to be confused with "The History Channel"
*
NYT: David Brooks: Anti-Semitism is a Mental Disorder
by Mike King
NYT: David Brooks: Anti-Semitism is a Mental Disorder
by Mike King
A Daily Web Page Summary of the Dirty Lies, Glaring Omissions,
Half Truths & Globalist Bias of The NY Times Front Page Headlines
___________________________________________________________________
FREE SAMPLE // 1 FED RESERVE NOTE
___________________________________________________________________
"We read and rebut their vile crap so you won't have to!"
FREE SAMPLE DAY
Subscribe to the almost-daily Anti-NY Times and stay on top of world events.
FREE SAMPLE DAY
Subscribe to the almost-daily Anti-NY Times and stay on top of world events.
Opinion / Editorial
NY Times: How to Fight Anti-Semitism
By DAVID BROOKS
Anti-Semitism is rising around the world. So the question becomes: What can we do to fight it? We have to understand the many ugly faces of anti-Semitism if we are to effectively stand against it.
REBUTTAL BY
Break out the violins and pass the tissues. Little David Brooks of the New York Slimes & PBS fame is about to school us dumb goyim about the dangers and root causes of "anti-Semitism" ™ and, more importantly, how to "effectively stand against it" -- like banning books such as "The Bad War" from Amazon and Lulu, we presume?
On "anti-Semitism" ™ in the Arab world:
"This is a form of derangement, a flight from reality even in otherwise sophisticated people.This form of anti-Semitism cannot be reasoned away because it doesn’t exist on the level of reason."
So, Arab suffer from "derangement," eh David? Of course, their sentiments have nothing to do with the brutal treatment which the Israeli military (which Brooks' son volunteered to serve in!) metes out to the poor and dispossessed Palestinians, and its historical unprovoked attacks upon nearby Lebanon, Syria, Iraq and even, clandestinely, Iran. No. It's all about the "derangement."
"Arabs only hate us because they are deranged." -- 1. Crazed "settlers" attack Arab woman // 2. Gaza bombed
On "anti-Semitism" ™ in Europe:
"In Europe, anti-Semitism looks like a response to alienation. It’s particularly high where unemployment is rampant."
Well, at least "alienation" is not as severe of a neurosis as "derangement," but here again, Brooks attributes "anti-Semitism" ™ to a mental complex. It couldn't possibly have anything to do with the Jewish-owned debt-based monetary system that is choking the life out of the European economies; or the fact that Jewish elites, by their own admission, are playing the "leading role" in "multi-culturalizing" Europe -- flooding the dying continent with wave upon wave of Turd World immigration.
"Europeans only hate us because they can't get a job."
On "anti-Semitism" ™ in America (which Brooks admits is minimal)
"There are others who see anti-Semitism as another form of bigotry. But these are different evils. Most bigotry is an assertion of inferiority."
Yes. That's it David! Of course! Just like our neurotic counterparts in the Middle East and Europe, we Americans who are concerned about the negative impact of Jewish Marxism and Zionism are also mentally unhinged -- pathetic envious losers who suffer from a "inferiority complex." Never mind the fact that sex-crazed Jewish Hollywood is corrupting our children, or that the Jewish Central Bank is debasing our currency, or that the Jewish Lobby wants us to shed blood for Israel, or that the Jewish-run media is propagandizing the public with fake news, or that Jewish academia persecutes scholars who dare to question the conventional accounts of World War II. No. Our sentiments are all about "inferiority complex."
.
"Some Americans hate us only because we are more talented and smarter than they are."
In Brooks' insular world, any criticism of the actions of organized Jewry is evidence of a mental disease. The Jews have nothing to answer for; not now, nor in the annals of the 3,000 year old history of "anti-Semitism" ™. The "anti-Semitism" ™ of ancient Rome must have been due to "schizophrenia." In Persia, "bi-polar disorder." In Medieval Europe, "paranoia." In Tsarist Russia, "anorexia nervosa." In Latin America, "attention deficit disorder." In Africa, "sickle cell anemia." In Southeast Asia, "anxiety disorder." On Planet Mars, "agoraphobia."
Brook's Bolshevik bullshit is breathtaking to behold. This from same man who wrote, in a 2005 piece:
"A few years ago, I wrote a book about the rise of a new educated class, the people with 60′s values and 90′s money who go to Starbucks, shop at Whole Foods and drive Volvos. A woman came up to me after one of my book talks and said, 'You realize what you’re talking about is the Jews taking over America.'
My eyes bugged out, but then I realized she was Jewish and she knew that I was, too, and between us we could acknowledged there’s a lot of truth in that statement. For the Jews were the vanguard of a social movement that over the course of the 20th century transformed the American university system and the nature of the American elite." (here)
Thanks for letting that bit of truth slip out, David. It shall be used against you.
Shakespeare was on to the age-old "anti-Semitism" ™ routine:
"If you prick us do we not bleed? If you tickle us do we not laugh? If you poison us do we not die? And if you wrong us, shall we not avenge?" -- Shylock the money lender from 'The Merchant of Venice' (now banned in virtually all U.S. High Schools!) pleads his case before a magistrate; passionately explaining why he should be allowed to literally cut out a "pound of flesh" from a bankrupt debtor.
Boobus Americanus 2: For 3000 years, the Jewish people have had to put up with this crap. There should be zero tolerance for anti-Semitism.
*
St. Sugar: You hear that laughter, Boobuss? It'ss the ssound of Brookssie and hiss ssynagogue buddiess laughing their asses off at your frickin' sstupidity!
Editor: The degree of brain damage that they and their henchmen have inflicted upon Boobus is astonishing.
COMMENTS / FEEDBACK / INSULTS / KUDOS
COMMENTS / FEEDBACK / INSULTS / KUDOS
Read Planet Rothschild
By M S King
Pdfs / Books by M S King
By becoming an automatic monthly donor of $5 or more, you get all 23 of our pdf books and a permanent subscription to the almost-daily Anti-New York Times.
TWO SIMPLE STEPS
1. Click on image button below to quickly sign up at SUBSCRIBESTAR.
2. (Important!) After signing-up, return here and E-mail us at: [email protected] with the word "Monthly" in the subject line.
*Allow a few hours to receive the pdf links.
For 1-Time Donation Options
(with PDF rewards)
For 1-Time Donation Options
(with PDF rewards)
FREE REPORT & FREE UPDATES
"How to Respond to an Anti-Conspiracy Theorist"
Never again be at a loss for words when some ignoramus tells you: "Aw that's just a Conspiracy Theory." .
No self respecting 'conspiracy theorist' should be without this essential BLOCKBUSTER REPORT!
SIGN UP now and receive a link to the FREE report plus periodic FREE summaries of Historical & Current Events.
Be sure to CHECK YOUR JUNK / SPAM BOX in case report doesn't go through.
"How to Respond to an Anti-Conspiracy Theorist"
Never again be at a loss for words when some ignoramus tells you: "Aw that's just a Conspiracy Theory." .
No self respecting 'conspiracy theorist' should be without this essential BLOCKBUSTER REPORT!
SIGN UP now and receive a link to the FREE report plus periodic FREE summaries of Historical & Current Events.
Be sure to CHECK YOUR JUNK / SPAM BOX in case report doesn't go through.