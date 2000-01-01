*Not affiliated with nor to be confused with "The History Channel"
Normies Gone Wild (Brief Video)
*Caution: Masked Normies Use foul language to abuse a non-masked shopper
by Mike King
By the mere fact that he forms part of an organized crowd, a man descends several rungs in the ladder of civilization. Isolated, he may be a cultivated individual; in a crowd, he is a barbarian - that is, a creature acting by instinct. He possesses the spontaneity, the violence, the ferocity, and also the enthusiasm and heroism of primitive beings, whom he further tends to resemble by the facility with which he allows himself to be impressed by words and images - which would be entirely without action on each of the isolated individuals composing the crowd - and to be induced to commit acts contrary to his most obvious interests and his best-known habits. An individual in a crowd is a grain of sand amid other grains of sand, which the wind stirs up at will."
-- Gustave Le Bon, The Crowd: A Study of the Popular Mind, 1895
Addendum by Mike King:
In this day and age of pervasive Fake News and instant mass communication -- one doesn't even have to be part of the physical crowd described by Le Bon to begin to react like a savage herd animal. The Electronic Idiot Box allows normies -- from the privacy of their living rooms and I-phones -- to instantly commune with virtual crowds consisting of millions of other consumers of fear-based Fake News. The result? See video below.
