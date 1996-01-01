*Not affiliated with nor to be confused with "The History Channel"
*
N.W.O. Wants War with Iran. Trump Wants Peace.
by Mike King
N.W.O. Wants War with Iran. Trump Wants Peace.
by Mike King
An Almost- Daily Web Page Summary of the Dirty Lies, Glaring Omissions,
Half Truths & Globalist Bias of The NY Times Front Page Headlines
___________________________________________________________________
FREE SAMPLE // 1 FED RESERVE NOTE
___________________________________________________________________
"We read and rebut their vile crap so you won't have to!"
***FREE SAMPLE DAY***
Be sure to subscribe to the almost-daily Anti-NY Times and stay on top of world events. * Donation / Subscription Instructions After Article.
January 11/12 Weekend, 2020
January 11/12 Weekend, 2020
Crisis actor?
Real?
NY Times: (Letters) President Trump responsible for 176 deaths, along with the Iranians.
NY Times: Iran Says It Unintentionally Shot Down Ukrainian Airliner
NY Times: Canada's Trudeau Says He Wants Full Investigation Into Plane Crash
NY Times: Iran Says It Unintentionally Shot Down Ukrainian Airliner
NY Times: Canada's Trudeau Says He Wants Full Investigation Into Plane Crash
Rebuttal By
Do "youse guys" remember when a Malaysian Airliner was shot down (or was it a hoax shoot-down?) over Ukraine in July 2014? In unison, the worldwide Piranha Press pinned the blame on the Big Bad Putin in an obvious effort to trigger a NATO vs Russia War. In case you forgot, here are some images:
.
1. 2014: MH Flight 17 -- the images look sort of hoaxy. // 2 & 3: A failed "Deep State" attempt to blame Putin and trigger war with Russia.
.
1. 2015: Metrojet A321 -- again, kind of hoaxy looking. // 2. Blown up by an "ISIS" soda-can-bomb smuggled on board -- ha ha ha ha // 3. If the scary ISIS man in black pajamas said that he did it --- well --- it must be true, right?
Going back in time, there were other such cases in which the Deep State blew up airplanes in an effort to trigger a war or a bombing. There was Pan Am 103 in 1988 (falsely blamed on Qaddafi) and UTA 772 in 1989 (also falsely blamed on Qaddafi). There was TWA 800 in 1996 (blamed on "mechanical failure" when it was probably the Israelis). The moral of these stories is? Answer: The recent crash or fake crash in Iran was the work of the Deep State -- not the Iranians.
Adding further weight to our
belief knowledge that Trump and the Iranians -- behind the strategic huffing & puffing, economic sanctions, fake "assassinations" and harmless missile exchanges (here) -- are actually working together (along with the Russians) to avoid the war which the worried Deep State is out to incite, is the fact that Trump wasted no time at all in suggesting that the alleged shoot-down of PS 752 (Ukraine) was "a tragic mistake." But now that "international pressure" is mounting, Trump, out of strategic necessity, has upgraded to "having suspicions."
Trump's position stands in sharp contrast to the false accusations of the despicable Globalist traitor, Justine Trudeau of Canada -- who would have us to believe that the alleged incident was a deliberate act. That's because the Globalists want a war -- any war -- so that they can blame Trump for it as they divert from the ongoing investigations into Biden, Clinton, Kerry, Obongo and even Soros himself. Yet at every turn, Trump and the patriots have them checked.
Think people, think! It's very obvious now. If Trump was truly out to attack Iran for the sake of the shitty little state of Israel; then this airplane nonsense would have afforded him the perfect pretext. But instead, as he did after the Deep State attack on the U.S. embassy, Trump once again defused the situation. There will be no war.
-
1. Pan Am 103 was blamed and Qaddafi. The decades-long vilification of the Libyan leader finally enabled Obongo & Killary to murder him in 2011. // 2. The demonic Trudeau of Canada is blaming Iran for this latest Deep State event. // 3. "Rising Tensions," eh? -- Everybody just relax and enjoy the show --- because that's all that it is.
1. Iran Plane Crash Vigil in Toronto, Canada: They sure do put together these vigils and photo collages quick, don't they? // 2. How staged and corny can it get? A little girl's single red shoe, standing on its sole. (red shoes are also a child-sex-monster symbol)
Boobus Americanus 1: I read in the New York Times today that Trudeau of Canada has evidence that Iran deliberately shot down that passenger jet.
Boobus Americanus 2: This horrible tragedy is all Trump's fault for over-reacting.
*
St. Sugar: Don't cry, Boobuss. It was all fake.
Editor: I was thinking the same thing -- the bizarre wreckage photos, the teary-eyed crisis-actors, the instant flowers and cheesy vigils popping up so quick etc..
COMMENTS / FEEDBACK / INSULTS / KUDOS
COMMENTS / FEEDBACK / INSULTS / KUDOS
Read Planet Rothschild
By M S King
Pdfs / Books by M S King
By becoming an automatic monthly donor of $5 or more, you get all 23 of our pdf books and a permanent subscription to the almost-daily Anti-New York Times.
TWO SIMPLE STEPS
1. Click on image button below to quickly sign up at SUBSCRIBESTAR.
2. (Important!) After signing-up, return here and E-mail us at: [email protected] with the word "Monthly" in the subject line.
*Allow a few hours to receive the pdf links.
For 1-Time Donation Options
(with PDF rewards)
For 1-Time Donation Options
(with PDF rewards)
FREE REPORT & FREE UPDATES
"How to Respond to an Anti-Conspiracy Theorist"
Never again be at a loss for words when some ignoramus tells you: "Aw that's just a Conspiracy Theory." .
No self respecting 'conspiracy theorist' should be without this essential BLOCKBUSTER REPORT!
SIGN UP now and receive a link to the FREE report plus periodic FREE summaries of Historical & Current Events.
Be sure to CHECK YOUR JUNK / SPAM BOX in case report doesn't go through.
"How to Respond to an Anti-Conspiracy Theorist"
Never again be at a loss for words when some ignoramus tells you: "Aw that's just a Conspiracy Theory." .
No self respecting 'conspiracy theorist' should be without this essential BLOCKBUSTER REPORT!
SIGN UP now and receive a link to the FREE report plus periodic FREE summaries of Historical & Current Events.
Be sure to CHECK YOUR JUNK / SPAM BOX in case report doesn't go through.