Going back in time, there were other such cases in which the Deep State blew up airplanes in an effort to trigger a war or a bombing. There was Pan Am 103 in 1988 (falsely blamed on Qaddafi) and UTA 772 in 1989 (also falsely blamed on Qaddafi). There was TWA 800 in 1996 (blamed on "mechanical failure" when it was probably the Israelis). The moral of these stories is? Answer: The recent crash or fake crash in Iran was the work of the Deep State -- not the Iranians.





Adding further weight to our belief knowledge that Trump and the Iranians -- behind the strategic huffing & puffing, economic sanctions, fake "assassinations" and harmless missile exchanges (here) -- are actually working together (along with the Russians) to avoid the war which the worried Deep State is out to incite, is the fact that Trump wasted no time at all in suggesting that the alleged shoot-down of PS 752 (Ukraine) was "a tragic mistake." But now that "international pressure" is mounting, Trump, out of strategic necessity, has upgraded to "having suspicions."







Trump's position stands in sharp contrast to the false accusations of the despicable Globalist traitor, Justine Trudeau of Canada -- who would have us to believe that the alleged incident was a deliberate act. That's because the Globalists want a war -- any war -- so that they can blame Trump for it as they divert from the ongoing investigations into Biden, Clinton, Kerry, Obongo and even Soros himself. Yet at every turn, Trump and the patriots have them checked.







Think people, think! It's very obvious now. If Trump was truly out to attack Iran for the sake of the shitty little state of Israel; then this airplane nonsense would have afforded him the perfect pretext. But instead, as he did after the Deep State attack on the U.S. embassy, Trump once again defused the situation. There will be no war.



