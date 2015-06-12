The article opens:





"It is perhaps the most significant artifact documenting the arrival of Jews in the New World: a small, tattered 16th-century manuscript written in an almost microscopic hand by Luis de Carvajal the Younger, the man whose life and pain it chronicled.





Until 1932, the 180-page booklet by de Carvajal, a secret Jew who was burned at the stake by the Inquisition in Spain’s colony of Mexico, resided in that country’s National Archives."





A "secret Jew," eh? That sure sounds like a "conspiracy theory" ™, doesn't it?





You see, boys and girls, once upon a time in Catholic Spain, the chosenites were taking over the joint, particularly in matters pertaining to commerce and money (There's a real shocker, eh?). Compounding the problem was the fact that so many of them, for purposes of career advancement, had pretended to convert to Catholicism (they were not forced converts) while secretly remaining true to Judaism. And finally, to compound their dirty deeds even more, some of them aggressively proselytized Spaniards to convert to Judaism -- a practice used in centuries past to grow their ranks, as confirmed (and condemned) by the following line in the New Testament / Matthew 23:15:





“Woe to you Scribes and Pharisees. Hypocrites! For you cross land and sea to make one convert, and when he is made, you make him twice the child of hell you yourselves are!"





Tell it, Jesus. Tell it!





These generally olive-skinned and black-haired Sephardic "secret Jews" (themselves having been converted centuries earlier) were referred to as "conversos" or "marranos" -- and they made common cause with their Moorish Muslim cousins who had also overstayed their welcome in the parts of Spain which they had earlier conquered. Cleansing Spain of the North African Moors was, in comparison, relatively easy; but digging out the insincere secret "marranos" was challenging. In a certain sense, the Inquisition was very similar to latter day HUAC & McCarthy mole hunts aimed at cleaning out communists.