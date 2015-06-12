*Not affiliated with nor to be confused with "The History Channel"
The Myth of "The Spanish Inquisition"
by Mike King
by Mike King
NY Times: A Secret Jew, the New World, a Lost Book: Mystery Solved
REBUTTAL BY
Long before the phony "Holocaust" ™ of the 20th Century; and long before the grossly exaggerated "pogroms" ™ of the 19th Century, there was the real but totally misrepresented and also greatly exaggerated "Spanish Inquisition" -- which commenced in 1478 and remained in effect until 1874. Officially known as the Tribunal of the Holy Office of the Inquisition, the policy was established by "anti-Semitic" ™ Catholic Monarchs Ferdinand II of Aragon and Isabella I of Castile for the usual purpose of containing the usual bad behavior of the usual suspects (you know -- ritual child killing, well poisoning, coin clipping, money lending abuse, unethical business practices, disrespect of Christianity, revolutionary activities ---- that sort of stuff).
Owing to the fact that (((they))) control the media, academia and Hollyweird --the Inquisition is generally misunderstood as a historical case of "intolerant" ™ Christians forcing the ever-innocent-ones to convert to Catholicism under threat of torture or death at the hands of the Inquisitor. That's not exactly the case -- actually, that is not at all the case -- and this NY Slimes article, albeit inadvertently, refutes the popular misconception. Let's dive in.
The article opens:
"It is perhaps the most significant artifact documenting the arrival of Jews in the New World: a small, tattered 16th-century manuscript written in an almost microscopic hand by Luis de Carvajal the Younger, the man whose life and pain it chronicled.
Until 1932, the 180-page booklet by de Carvajal, a secret Jew who was burned at the stake by the Inquisition in Spain’s colony of Mexico, resided in that country’s National Archives."
A "secret Jew," eh? That sure sounds like a "conspiracy theory" ™, doesn't it?
You see, boys and girls, once upon a time in Catholic Spain, the chosenites were taking over the joint, particularly in matters pertaining to commerce and money (There's a real shocker, eh?). Compounding the problem was the fact that so many of them, for purposes of career advancement, had pretended to convert to Catholicism (they were not forced converts) while secretly remaining true to Judaism. And finally, to compound their dirty deeds even more, some of them aggressively proselytized Spaniards to convert to Judaism -- a practice used in centuries past to grow their ranks, as confirmed (and condemned) by the following line in the New Testament / Matthew 23:15:
“Woe to you Scribes and Pharisees. Hypocrites! For you cross land and sea to make one convert, and when he is made, you make him twice the child of hell you yourselves are!"
Tell it, Jesus. Tell it!
These generally olive-skinned and black-haired Sephardic "secret Jews" (themselves having been converted centuries earlier) were referred to as "conversos" or "marranos" -- and they made common cause with their Moorish Muslim cousins who had also overstayed their welcome in the parts of Spain which they had earlier conquered. Cleansing Spain of the North African Moors was, in comparison, relatively easy; but digging out the insincere secret "marranos" was challenging. In a certain sense, the Inquisition was very similar to latter day HUAC & McCarthy mole hunts aimed at cleaning out communists.
Marrano Jews chose to flout the laws and disrespect the hospitality of their Spanish hosts. Many who arrived in the New World continued the charade for generations. Probable marrano (and dyke-lesbian): Puerto Rican Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor (Meyer) // 3. Jew-worshiping Christian Zionists don't realize that Christ condemned not only the Jewish High Priests, but also their worldwide "converts" as "Sons of Hell." This practice is mentioned, specifically, as a grievance in the 1492 Edict of Expulsion (aka The Alhambra Decree // here).
More from the article:
"De Carvajal was a Jew who posed as Catholic in New Spain, now Mexico, during a period when the Inquisition ruthlessly persecuted heretics and false converts..."
"False converts," eh? So, poor Mr. De Carvajal, more than 100 years into the Inquisition regime, still chose to scam and disrespect the Spaniards. Why feel sorry for him? Imagine 1000's of false converts to Judaism trying to weasel their way into privileged status in "the State of Israel." How aggressively would the Mossad smoke them out and even kill them? Hmmmm? Heck, your reporter here once knew a Gentile New Jersey girl who was engaged to marry a chosenite who wanted to live in Israel. The Israeli bureaucrats put the young couple through the ringer, before finally granting her permission to live in Israel with her husband-to-be, but only if she converted to Judaism and allowed the state to tell her where she could or couldn't work. When she refused the kosher conditions of this Israeli Inquisition, her Jew fiance dumped her!
Not only does the ongoing Israeli Inquisition deny normal citizenship rights and privileges to converts to Gentiles married to Jews; the shitty little state even openly discriminates against ethnic Jews who truly embrace Christianity.
Headline: New York Times: (December 27, 1989)
Israeli Court Rules Jews for Jesus Cannot Automatically Be Citizens
(Here)
How's that for "tolerance ™?"
1. Spain had a problem with "false converts" with false loyalty taking false vows acquiring undue influence and power. // 2 &3. Who's guilty of an "Inquisition?" --- "Jews for Jesus" get abused in Jew York City -- Imagine what (((they))) would do to them in Tel Aviv?
Another excerpt from the article:
"De Carvajal, a trader, was arrested around 1590 as a proselytizing Jew."
You see that? Not only was he a phony convert, but he proselytized (recruited Catholics to Judaism) --- something that modern day Israel will throw you in jail for! Mr. D brought the law down upon himself.
One more:
"He was freed for a time — possibly so that the authorities could track his contacts with other secret Jews."
Translation: They mercifully let him free --- and he went back to playing his games with other fraudsters.
The Spanish Inquisition supported royal decrees issued in 1492 and 1502 ordering troublesome Jews (and Moors) to convert or leave Spain. Their country, their rules -- just as was the case with the aforementioned Jersey girl! Though the Inquisition is almost always portrayed in popular literature and history as an example of Catholic "intolerance" ™ and "oppression" ™, more than a few "respectable" modern historians now openly question previous accounts regarding the severity of the Inquisition. (This will probably begin to happen with the Holohoax within the next 50 years.)
Noted British-Burmese historian Henry Kamen boldly declares that the 'myth' of the pervasive, torture-mad inquisition is an invention of 19th century Protestant authors (financed by Jews, perhaps?) with an agenda to discredit the Catholic Church. Over the 350 year period that the Inquisition was in effect throughout the empire, about 150,000 persons (average of 428 per year) were charged with crimes and only about 3,000 (10 per year) were executed. Kamen also reveals that many suspects were just questioned and released unharmed, and torture was used very rarely and only in certain serious cases.
After plowing through reams and reams of original source documents, historian Henry Kamen and others have long since set the record straight about the Spanish Inquisition. Though most modern day academics now know the true version of events, the public at large still misunderstands the history.
"One of the most important living historians of Spain, Kamen has devoted his career, most famously in his revisionist books on Philip II and on the Spanish Inquisition, to taking on the so-called Black Legend, promoted by Spain's opponents. That he has in many ways succeeded, thanks to decades of engaged scholarship, in fundamentally altering historians' understanding of 15th- and 16th-century Spain is testimony to the force of his arguments and the depth and quality of his rigorous, archive-based research."
— The Atlantic Monthly (Boston), 2012
Considering the depth of the treason infestation problem that Spain faced both at home and in its New World colonies, the 300 year mole hunt wasn't anywhere near as harsh as people believe it to be. Nonetheless, the truth about the Inquisition didn't stop the libtarded government of Spain, in 2015, from granting full citizenship rights (replete with all the "free" stuff that the Marxists of Madrid hand out to the masses) to the scattered "descendants" of Spanish Jews. (here)
Dios mio and "oy vey!" This world has gone mad.
I know, Isabella ... yo lo se.
Boobus Americanus 2: Since time immemorial, the Jews have suffered and endured so much persecution.
*
St. Sugar: Waaaa! Waaaa! Waaaa! It's alwayss the other guy'ss fault, eh Boobuss? You frickin' clod!
Editor: More than 100 historical expulsions had to have had a reason behind them.
